Photo by Victor Fraile/Getty Images

Sturridge suspended, fined $100,000 for gambling breach

By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 7:35 AM EDT
Longtime Liverpool striker and current free agent Daniel Sturridge has been fined nearly $100,000 and suspended six weeks for breaking English betting rules.

Four of those weeks will be suspended, and Sturridge is eligible to return to the field on July 31.

The BBC reports that the soon-to-be 30-year-old was found guilty of passing on news of a potential transfer in January 2018.

Sturridge scored 25 goals with nine assists for the Reds in 2013-14, but collected just 32 and 12 in the following five campaigns. He’s played around 1500 minutes total over the past two seasons.

He’s been linked with loads of destinations, including Bologna, Rangers, Aston Villa, and Inter Milan.

Transfer rumors: Joelinton nears Newcastle, Maguire latest

Photo by Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 8:18 AM EDT
Transfer rumors do come true, as we’ve learned with Matthijs de Ligt’s Thursday move to Juventus after weeks of speculation.

Will any of the following moves join his in coming to fruition?

What a first signing this would be for Steve Bruce: It looks like Newcastle United has won its reported race against Wolves to sign Joelinton, one day after the same team battered the Magpies 4-0 in the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

Joelinton, 22, has reportedly said goodbye to his Hoffenheim teammates with just one stumbling block left in Newcastle’s bid to break its transfer record with a $45 million purchase.

The Brazilian wants a three-year deal on Tyneside, while the team is hoping to secure him for four seasons.

He scored 11 times with nine assists for Hoffenheim in a breakthrough campaign, and turns 23 next month. With the size of Salomon Rondon but nearly seven years his junior, Joelinton fits the club’s transfer profile.

Lys Mousset‘s unspectacular three-year spell at Bournemouth looks set to come to a close, though the Frenchman is going to stay in the Premier League.

Sky Sports reports that Sheffield United will pay around $11 million for the 23-year-old, who cost around $7.5 million from Le Havre in 2016.

Mousset scored five goals with one assist for Eddie Howe‘s men. Sheffield United has added Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison amongst others this offseason.

Let’s finish with the latest on Harry Maguire, whose team has gone into full-on hyper drive when it comes to a preferred move away from Leicester City.

The Foxes slapped a world record price tag on the the 26-year-old English center back, who has produced the sort of advanced stats that send numbers nerds through the roof.

Now the former Hull City back, according to sources, is hoping to both prod his current employers and endear himself to the Manchester United faithful by claiming Red Devils legends Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand as “heroes.”

De Ligt signs on with Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt
@juventusfcen
By Nicholas MendolaJul 18, 2019, 7:03 AM EDT
Matthijs de Ligt is finally, officially, irredeemably property of Juventus.

The well-tracked 19-year-old Ajax center back has signed a four-year deal with the serial Serie A champions after months of speculation.

De Ligt was connected with almost all of the big boys this summer, but momentum swung in Juventus’ favor around June 22.

The 6-foot-2 Dutch center back chipped in seven goals in 55 appearances last season, scoring against both Juve and Spurs in the latter stages of the UEFA Champions League.

Now in Turin, De Ligt can focus on helping Maurizio Sarri‘s men deliver a UEFA Champions League title since scudetti have become common place for the Old Lady.

Ajax reportedly pockets a cool $84 million for its academy star.

Juventus is loaded for 2019-20, and will bid to win its first UCL crown since 1996. It has lost the final five times since that triumph over Ajax.

MLS Wrap: Atlanta United, Revolution thrash opponents

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 10:48 PM EDT
It was a night of routs in MLS as both Atlanta United and the New England Revolution came away as huge winners.

Atlanta United thrashed ten-man Houston Dynamo, 5-0, while the Revs took out the Vancouver Whitecaps, 4-0. Toronto FC outlasted the New York Red Bulls with a 3-1 victory at home, while Columbus earned a point thanks to a 90th minute goal.

Here’s a rundown of today’s action, and what we learned from it.

Atlanta United 5-0 Houston Dynamo

Atlanta United dominated the match on Wednesday, but they got an assist from a poor decision from Alberth Elis. The Honduran forward, while arguing with the referee after being shown a yellow card, appeared to bump into the referee. Immediately, the referee reached into his back pocket and pulled out a red card, just six minutes into the match.

That really put Houston on the back foot and led to relentless pressure from Atlanta. First it was Darlington Nagbe and Brandon Vasquez scoring in the box. Then Josef Martinez scored a brace before Julian Gressel, who’s cross set up the opener, put the finishing touches on the match.

It was a rare bright spot for Atlanta United fans in what’s been an up and down season. However, it seems that Frank De Boer has figured this team out, and is starting to get some strong results.

New England Revolution 4-0 Vancouver Whitecaps

What once seemed impossible – the Revolution making the playoffs in 2019 – now seems like it could happen.

Bruce Arena’s Midas touch continued on Wednesday as the Revolution routed the Whitecaps, 4-0. Revs new signing Gustavo Bou opened the scoring, but it was Carles Gill, Teal Bunburry and Diego Fagundez who all found the scoresheet.

Since Arena’s arrival in New England, the Revolution has lost just once. The club’s current form is what’s keeping them alive in the playoff picture.

Other MLS scores

Toronto FC 3-1 New York Red Bulls

Chicago Fire 2-2 New York Red Bulls

AFCON Wrap: Nigeria beats Tunisia for third-place

By Daniel KarellJul 17, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT
After two years of not qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations, Nigeria completed its run at the tournament as the third best team in Africa.

The Super Eagles defeated, Tunisia, 1-0, in Cairo, Egypt in the third-place game. Former Watford forward Odion Ighalo scored his tournament-leading fifth goal in just the third minute.

Ighalo took advantage of a terrific cross from Jamilu Collins and a mistake between Tunisia’s Moez Ben Cherifia in goal and centerback Yassine Meriah. Ben Cherifia parried the cross away but Meriah ended up right next to Ben Cherifia and the ball deflected off Meriah towards Ighalo. Ighalo was quickest to the ball and toe-poked it home for the early goal.

Both teams had chances to score later in the match, but they lacked the finishing touch. Ferjani Sassi put a shot just wide for Tunisia, while Wilfried Ndidi skied a chance of his own.

Nigeria could have made it 2-0 if not for a great save late from Ben Cherifia. A free kick from Samuel Kalu in the 90th minute was tipped just over the bar by Ben Cherifia, a highlight save but one that was a bit too late for Tunisia.

Arsenal’s Alex Iwobi started and went the full 90 as a support striker. He’ll likely get a few weeks off before joining up with the rest of Arsenal for the tail-end of preseason, and he’ll likely miss the first few weeks of the Premier League season due to the late finish for the Africa Cup of Nations.