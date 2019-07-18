Sturridge suspended, fined $100,000 for gambling breach

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Transfer rumors do come true, as we’ve learned with Matthijs de Ligt’s Thursday move to Juventus after weeks of speculation.

Will any of the following moves join his in coming to fruition?

Shoulder shrug emoji.

What a first signing this would be for Steve Bruce: It looks like Newcastle United has won its reported race against Wolves to sign Joelinton, one day after the same team battered the Magpies 4-0 in the Premier League Asia Trophy tournament.

Joelinton, 22, has reportedly said goodbye to his Hoffenheim teammates with just one stumbling block left in Newcastle’s bid to break its transfer record with a $45 million purchase.

The Brazilian wants a three-year deal on Tyneside, while the team is hoping to secure him for four seasons.

He scored 11 times with nine assists for Hoffenheim in a breakthrough campaign, and turns 23 next month. With the size of Salomon Rondon but nearly seven years his junior, Joelinton fits the club’s transfer profile.

Lys Mousset‘s unspectacular three-year spell at Bournemouth looks set to come to a close, though the Frenchman is going to stay in the Premier League.

Sky Sports reports that Sheffield United will pay around $11 million for the 23-year-old, who cost around $7.5 million from Le Havre in 2016.

Mousset scored five goals with one assist for Eddie Howe‘s men. Sheffield United has added Phil Jagielka and Ravel Morrison amongst others this offseason.

Let’s finish with the latest on Harry Maguire, whose team has gone into full-on hyper drive when it comes to a preferred move away from Leicester City.

The Foxes slapped a world record price tag on the the 26-year-old English center back, who has produced the sort of advanced stats that send numbers nerds through the roof.

Now the former Hull City back, according to sources, is hoping to both prod his current employers and endear himself to the Manchester United faithful by claiming Red Devils legends Nemanja Vidic and Rio Ferdinand as “heroes.”

