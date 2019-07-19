Algeria wins Africa Cup of Nations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

In the words of a Missouri-born rapper, you only get one shot. In Algeria’s case in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, that was true and it was all the Desert Foxes needed to claim their first AFCON title since 1990 with a 1-0 defeat of Senegal on Friday at Cairo International Stadium in Cairo.

Baghdad Bounedjah’s wildly-deflected second minute shot was enough to give Algeria its second AFCON crown.

Senegal out shot Algeria 11-1 on the day, but Sadio Mane and Co. couldn’t find their way over the goal line.

One-time Man City and Southampton player Djamel Belmadi has now managed an AFCON winner and a Gulf Cup of Nations champion (Qatar, 2014).

Bounedjah’s wild rip after a cut-in from the left bounded into the air and looped into the far corner. Senegal goalkeeper Amigo Gomis made it look more odd with his befuddlement (Scramble, my guy!).

Referee Neant Alioum’s ruling of a penalty to Senegal after Ismaila Sarr’s rip hit the arm of Adlene Guedioura was overturned when review showed the Algeria midfielder’s arm was at his side.

We mean, was this going to be the goal that won Africa’s most important tournament? Yep.

WHAT JUST HAPPENED?! 🇩🇿👀

In just the second minute, Baghdad Bounedjah's shot takes a wild deflection and Algeria have the lead in the AFCON final! #TotalAFCON2019 LIVE: Senegal vs. Algeria

📺 beIN SPORTS

💻/📱 beIN SPORTS CONNECT pic.twitter.com/QFP2Hanctx — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) July 19, 2019

Africa Cup of Nations – Final

HT Senegal 0-1 Algeria Algeria lead through their only shot of the match. https://t.co/srHNzUU41q pic.twitter.com/lN9v77fEQD — Stats Zone ⚽️ (@StatsZone) July 19, 2019

