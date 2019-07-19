Premier League weekend friendlies: Man Utd-Inter, PL Asia Trophy

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This weekend in Premier League preseason friendlies sees Liverpool taking on a pair of top European foes, while four PL foes trade blows in Shanghai.

Man City and Wolves move on from significant defeats of Newcastle and West Ham, who in turn will face each other on Saturday.

You can watch Saturday’s Premier League Asia Trophy matches between Wolves and Man City, and Newcastle versus West Ham here on NBC Sports Live.

Meanwhile, Manchester United will tangle with Romelu Lukaku-chasing Inter Milan on Saturday (and, no, the Belgian striker won’t be in uniform).

There’s also a sneaky good match-up of Watford and Bayer Leverkusen in Austria on Saturday, while Sunday’s light docket has Spurs facing Matthijs de Ligt and Juventus in Singapore.

Friday

Borussia Dortmund v. Liverpool (Notre Dame, Indiana)

Saturday

Girona v. Bournemouth

Arsenal v. Fiorentina (Charlotte)

Fulham v. Brighton and Hove Albion

Cheltenham Town v. Leicester City

Crewe Alexandra v. Burnley

Port Vale v. Burnley

Bromley v. Crystal Palace

Man City v. Wolves (Shanghai)

Inter Milan v. Manchester United (Singapore)

Newcastle United v. West Ham (Shanghai)

Northampton Town v. Sheffield United

Preston North End v. Southampton

Watford v. Bayer Leverkusen (Austria)

Sunday

Shrewsbury Town v. Aston Villa

Liverpool v. Sevilla (Boston)

Juventus v. Spurs (Singapore)

