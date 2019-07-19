More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Neymar back to Barca; bids by Man Utd, Arsenal

By Andy EdwardsJul 19, 2019, 1:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Pochettino might have left if Spurs won Champions League ]

Will they or won’t they? Barcelona’s pursuit of Neymar has been rumored all summer, but nothing substantial has come out of Spain or France.

Maybe Can they? or Should they? are the better questions we (or they) should be considering. It’s all probably futile, though, because they’re going to do it if they’ve got their hearts set on bringing him back to the Camp Nou.

Anyway, the latest report is that Barca have made a bid to Paris Saint-Germain, said to be for $113 million and PSG’s pick of two players from the following list: Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom.

Danny Rose has 10 days to sort out a transfer for himself, or he’ll likely remain a Tottenham Hotspur player for the upcoming season. That’s the word straight from Mauricio Pochettino on Friday.

Tottenham appear unwilling to commit to Rose long-term, which is the type of contract he’ll be seeking upon a move away from White Hart Lane, thus they have granted him a an extended period away from the team’s preseason preparations in Singapore to decide his future.

Manchester United remain somewhat in limbo as the Romelu Lukaku saga drags out another week, but they’re also looking ahead as they reportedly made a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for much of the summer, but this is reportedly Man United’s first bid. Spurs are also said to be interested, should their approach for Giovani Lo Celso prove unsuccessful.

With Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba said to be on his way, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. It would only be a loan, without an option to buy, but a serious upgrade over the players Unai Emery currently has at his disposal nonetheless.

LIVE, AFCON: Senegal v. Algeria in a star-studded final

Photo credit should read GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 19, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The final major tournament of the summer of 2019 is here, at long last: Senegal v. Algeria in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final in Cairo, Egypt.

[ FOLLOW LIVE: Friday’s Africa Cup of Nations final ]

Algeria is certainly the more tested of the two sides, at least through the knockout rounds, as they’ve have to go through Guinea, Ivory Coast and Nigeria. Senegal, on the other hand, beat Uganda, Benin and Tunisia on their way to the final.

Follow all of the action live by clicking on the link above, and check back on PST for a full recap after the final whistle.

Friday’s final

Senegal v. Algeria — 3 p.m. ET

De Ligt not fazed by price tag after move to Juventus

Photo by Daniele Badolato - Juventus FC/Juventus FC via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 19, 2019, 12:16 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If you can’t beat them, buy them. That appears to be Juventus’ philosophy as it continues its quest for the Champions League title.

[ MORE: Pochettino might have left if Spurs won Champions League ]

In 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Real Madrid against Juventus to eliminate the Serie A champion from Europe’s premier club competition. A few months later Juventus signed him.

This year Matthijs de Ligt scored the goal that eliminated Juventus from the Champions League in April as he captained Ajax to the semifinals. On Thursday, Juventus signed the Netherlands defender.

Juventus is an overwhelming favorite to win a record-extending ninth straight Serie A title but it is desperate to end its long wait for European success.

Since Juventus’ last title in 1996, it has finished runner-up five times in the Champions League.

[ MORE: Conte calls Lukaku an “important” part of his plans at Inter ]

“We want to win them all: this is the mentality of Juventus,” said De Ligt at his first news conference as a Juventus player on Friday. “I’m 19, I can still improve and I want to do that. It’s important to work hard every day and to learn, and I hope to become a better player.”

De Ligt became the most expensive defender in Serie A history when he completed an $85-million transfer from Ajax.

But the teen is not fazed at the price tag.

“Of course, when a club buys you for a big amount of money, there’s a lot of pressure, but pressure is normal in football,” De Ligt said. “I think pressure is the most important thing and if you want to be a good player, you have to deal with it.

“It’s not a big deal for me. I’ll just play my game, work hard and show it on the pitch. In the end, everyone will see how I deal with it, but it’s not going to be a problem.”

[ MORE: Report: Barcelona logs bid for Neymar ]

A photo emerged during the week of De Ligt wearing a Juventus shirt as a child and he admitted he grew up idolizing Juventus defender Fabio Cannavaro, who captained Italy to World Cup success in 2006.

“The photo of me in a Juventus shirt was taken when I was about six or seven, at that time Fabio Cannavaro was a defender that I admired,” he said. “I always had a good feeling about Juventus and I’ve always been a fan.”

Another reason De Ligt chose Juventus was because of new coach Maurizio Sarri, who replaced Massimiliano Allegri at the end of the season.

“I spoke to Sarri on the phone before coming, just to get to know each other,” De Ligt said. “He was one of the reasons that I wanted to join here, I’ve heard a lot of good things about him and I like his footballing philosophy and how he prepares his defense.”

Pulisic makes Chelsea debut, but Blues lose in Japan

Photo by Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 19, 2019, 10:56 AM EDT
Leave a comment

While much of the country was still asleep, well before 8 a.m. on the east coast of America, Christian Pulisic made his Chelsea debut in the Blues’ preseason friendly against Japanese champions Kawasaki Frontale in Yokohama, Japan.

[ MORE: Pochettino might have left if Spurs won Champions League ]

Pulisic came on as a 65th-minute sub and didn’t have a huge impact on the game. Chelsea lost the game 1-0 on an 88th-minute header from former wonderkid Leandro Damiao. The Blues have won just one of their three preseason fixtures thus far.

Chelsea weren’t without chances in the game, though, but various combinations of Pulisic, Michy Batshuayi, Pedro and Olivier Giroud proved to lack the finishing touch required on a number of occasions. Despite the result and his side’s poor finishing, manager Frank Lampard insisted he was happy with the overall performance.

David Luiz was named Man of the Match and handed a very peculiar award from shirt sponsor and tire company Yokohama.

Conte calls Lukaku an “important” part of his plans at Inter

Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 19, 2019, 10:15 AM EDT
Leave a comment

So much for diplomacy. Antonio Conte is downright recruiting Romelu Lukaku to join him at Inter Milan, and he’s doing it through the press for all to hear.

[ MORE: Pochettino might have left if Spurs won Champions League ]

The rumors linking Lukaku with a move away from Manchester United have been swirling all summer, but as of yet the two clubs haven’t been past the “bid(s) made and rejected” portion of proceedings. As such, Conte is prepared to go a step further in courting the 26-year-old Belgian, stating his longstanding admiration and calling him “an important players for us” — quotes from the BBC:

“You know I like this player. In the past, when I was Chelsea’s coach, I tried to bring him to Chelsea.

“As I said before, I like this player and consider him an important player for us to have a good improvement but at the same there is a transfer market.

“We know very well which is our situation at the moment and we will see what happens but for now Lukaku is a United player.”

Man United paid $96 million for Lukaku just two years ago, so it would be unwise to expect them to let him leave for anything short of $80 million, if Inter are lucky.