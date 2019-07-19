Transfer rumor roundup: Neymar back to Barca; bids by Man Utd, Arsenal

A roundup of Friday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Pochettino might have left if Spurs won Champions League ]

Will they or won’t they? Barcelona’s pursuit of Neymar has been rumored all summer, but nothing substantial has come out of Spain or France.

Maybe Can they? or Should they? are the better questions we (or they) should be considering. It’s all probably futile, though, because they’re going to do it if they’ve got their hearts set on bringing him back to the Camp Nou.

Anyway, the latest report is that Barca have made a bid to Paris Saint-Germain, said to be for $113 million and PSG’s pick of two players from the following list: Philippe Coutinho, Ousmane Dembele, Ivan Rakitic, Nelson Semedo and Malcom.

Danny Rose has 10 days to sort out a transfer for himself, or he’ll likely remain a Tottenham Hotspur player for the upcoming season. That’s the word straight from Mauricio Pochettino on Friday.

Tottenham appear unwilling to commit to Rose long-term, which is the type of contract he’ll be seeking upon a move away from White Hart Lane, thus they have granted him a an extended period away from the team’s preseason preparations in Singapore to decide his future.

Manchester United remain somewhat in limbo as the Romelu Lukaku saga drags out another week, but they’re also looking ahead as they reportedly made a bid for Sporting CP midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for much of the summer, but this is reportedly Man United’s first bid. Spurs are also said to be interested, should their approach for Giovani Lo Celso prove unsuccessful.

With Saint-Etienne defender William Saliba said to be on his way, Arsenal have reportedly turned their attention to Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. It would only be a loan, without an option to buy, but a serious upgrade over the players Unai Emery currently has at his disposal nonetheless.

Follow @AndyEdMLS