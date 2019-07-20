Nketiah leads Arsenal past Fiorentina (video)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Eddie Nketiah scored twice as Arsenal beat Fiorentina 3-0 in Charlotte on Saturday.

Joe Willock also scored for the Gunners, which beat Colorado Rapids and Bayern Munich in their first two matches of the preseason and meet Real Madrid in Maryland on Tuesday.

Fiorentina took 18 of the match’s 30 shots, though Arsenal had nearly 60 percent of the ball.

Nketiah, 20, scored against Burnley in last season’s Premier League finale and then late against Bayern Munich earlier this week.

He was deft in a high-pressure spot for this one.

Check out today's match highlight brought to you by @budlight. Nketiah with the clinical finish despite being surrounded by bodies! pic.twitter.com/ZNkBzBP13g — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) July 21, 2019

