PL refs told to defer to VAR more, go to monitor ‘sparingly’

Premier League interim chief executive Richard Masters says that referees have ben instructed “to use the referee review area a bit more sparingly” and rely on the numerous video-assistant referees (VAR) at their disposal to make simple calls upon review when video review is instituted in the PL next month.
Following the 2019 Women’s World Cup, where far too many trip to the monitor were made by the center referees, the PL is keen on ensuring that “the Premier League or English football [is not] interrupted, or the pace of the game [is not] changed.” It sounds very much like a “less is more” approach — quotes from the BBC:
“I think fans want to see those clear and obvious mistakes changed and put right. But they don’t want to see the Premier League or English football interrupted, or the pace of the game changed.
“I think the only difference you might see is the referees using the referee review area a bit more sparingly and relying more on the VAR for the more subjective decisions.
“But we are putting something new into the Premier League and if it needs to be refined or improved or tweaked we will look at it when the moment arises.”
In theory, this should work quite well for the PL. Many of the decisions that referees go to the monitor to review themselves could easily be made by the “fifth official.” If it’s obvious to the VAR and he/she can make the call with 100 percent certainty, the center ref should always take their decision in the name of keeping the game flowing. If the VAR isn’t so sure, or it’s a more subjective call that should be made by the person making 99 percent of the game’s calls, go to the monitor. But do so quickly.
David De Gea is staying at Old Trafford, despite years of reports to claim otherwise.
The Manchester Evening News says the deal is worth nearly $138 million over six years, with Manchester United fending off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.
The money works out to nearly $470,000 per week, and is the latest of several steps United has taken to curry favor with its longtime backstop.
United kept goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez on staff after parting ways with Jose Mourinho, and the report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s support for De Gea last year during a downturn in form meant a lot to the backstop.
Capped 39 times by Spain, De Gea has allowed barely more than a goal-per-game during his time with United. He’s posted 128 clean sheets in 362 appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid, conceding 373 times.
Last season saw him concede an astounding 54 goals, surprising mostly because he’s been so good for so long (He conceded 28 and 29 the previous two seasons, posting a wild 18 clean sheets in 2017-18).
The move sealed, it’s expected that Dean Henderson will be given another loan stint at Sheffield United.
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is not messing around with his side’s fate in the Premier League.
The Villans have added a wealth of talent this summer while holding onto Jack Grealish, and now have two more notable names in the frame.
One looks like a near certainty, with The Birmingham Mail reporting that Douglas Luiz of Man City is already with Villa in the United States ahead of a $20 million move.
The 21-year-old Luiz has spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, and improved in playing time and performance in the second season.
The same outlet says Egyptian star Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan is nearing a move to Villa Park. Trezeguet is 24, has 41 caps for Egypt and is currently on the books for Turkish side Kasımpaşa.
Trezeguet’s four shots per game was second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, and he piled up nine goals and nine assists before adding another goal and assist for Egypt in its ill-fated hosting run at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Luiz would be more of an eye toward the future, even at almost double the cost of Trezeguet (though Sky Sports says the incentives could eventually take the total through the roof). The latter could be an immediate and significant contributor to Villa’s fight to reestablish itself as a PL mainstay.
A variety of injuries derailed Kevin De Bruyne‘s 2018-19 season at Manchester City, as the prolific Belgian playmaker was held to just two goals and two assists in Premier League play.
That season came on the heels of a long World Cup run with Belgium, and Pep Guardiola thinks a summer off can go a long way toward helping De Bruyne reproduce the form that led City to 14 goals and 35 assists over the previous two PL campaigns.
De Bruyne was fantastic on Saturday as City lost to Wolves in penalties at the PL Asia Trophy. Guardiola is salivating after winning the league mostly without De Bruyne.
From The Manchester Evening News:
“Last season he didn’t have holiday but he has had more time to rest and he came back like he did two seasons ago. Hopefully he can keep his level.
“He’s incredibly positive in his mind and his quality speaks for itself. He made an incredible first half, really good.”
De Bruyne was rarely at full speed last season, as Bernardo Silva was one of many to step up in his stead. City drew Liverpool and lost to Chelsea while De Bruyne was out.
In other words, top-end De Bruyne means more silverware for City.
Zinedine Zidane’s open flirtation with Paul Pogba continues, as the Real Madrid manager was asked about Manchester United’s star midfielder again on Saturday.
“We need to respect everybody, but the only thing I can say from the club is we know what we want to do,” Zidane said. “Something could happen before the end of August. We could have some changes.”
On paper the purchase of Pogba makes sense to reloading Real, but the problem here is the sheer amount of paper the Madrid side has spent on players this season.
While sales of James Rodriguez, Dani Ceballos, and Gareth Bale could put Real in okay position regarding Financial Fair Play, buying Pogba would move the needle hard in the other direction considering the club has bought Ferland Mendy, Eden Hazard, Eder Militao, Luka Jovic, and Rodrygo.
Plus, Florentino Perez likes to buy only one Galactico per transfer session, and Hazard is undoubtedly this summer’s model.
That said, Real has assets that United could use in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s overhaul of the Old Trafford set.