Premier League friendlies: Watford beats Bayer, Man Utd over Inter

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Arsenal and Fiorentina are set to kickoff in Charlotte tonight, with the Gunners the last of a bevy of Premier League sides to engage in preseason friendlies this muggy Saturday.

Girona 1-2 Bournemouth

Juanpe’s late header pushed La Liga’s hosts past Eddie Howe and his 10-man Cherries, playing down after VAR deemed Jack Simpson‘s foul worthy of a sending off. Ryan Fraser scored Bournemouth’s goal, assisted by Jordon Ibe.

Northampton Town 0-4 Sheffield United

Oliver Norwood converted two penalties in an easy win for Chris Wilder in his return to a club he played for and managed.

Fulham 2-1 Brighton and Hove Albion

Pascal Gross scored with an early free kick — a Megan Rapinoe special — but Tom Cairney scored twice after halftime for the Championship side.

Cheltenham Town 1-2 Leicester City

The Foxes collected a second win over a lower league side this week, with Jamie Vardy and Marc Albrighton on the board.

Newcastle United 1-0 West Ham United (Shanghai)

New manager Steve Bruce watched from the crowd as the Magpies made amends for a 4-0 loss to Wolves by blanking West Ham. Jamie Sterry‘s cross for Yoshinori Muto was delightful, and the Japanese striker’s finish was well-taken.

Port Vale 1-3 Burnley; Crewe Alexandra 0-1 Burnley

Chris Wood, Matej Vydra and Robbie Brady scored as the Clarets overcame an early Nick Pope goal to beat Port Vale, but the Premier League side couldn’t do much in a simultaneous friendly at Crewe.

Inter Milan 0-1 Manchester United (Singapore)

Substitute forward Mason Greenwood, just 17, scored the late goal in a match United controlled, outshooting Inter 21-8.

Preston North End 1-3 Southampton

Brace-bagging Danny Ings doesn’t usually have a problem with finish, so passing the ball directly to him is not something we’d recommend to goalkeepers. Jake Vokins also scored for Saints at Deepdale.

Watford 2-1 Bayer Leverkusen (Austria)

Will Hughes and Andre Gray scored as the Hornets collected a win over Champions League competition.

Man City (0-0, 2-3 pens) Wolves (Shanghai)

Rui Patricio was very good over 90 minutes, and stopped City’s first two penalty attempts as Wolves continue to perplex the PL champions.

WATCH: Marco Fabian smashes set piece goal

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2019, 8:04 PM EDT
Marco Fabian sent a missile toward goal, and perhaps it’s good the goalkeeper didn’t get to the hand-breaking shot.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead over Chicago on Saturday in Chester, Pennsylvania, thanks to the Mexican midfielder.

It was a pretty set piece from Jim Curtin’s men, a backwards played free kick was laid off to Fabian for his audacious rip.

Fabian hasn’t had a wonderful 2019 season, but his fourth goal of the season will give Union supporters hope that he’ll pick up his form and make the already East-leading side all the more dangerous.

LIVE – Seven MLS match-ups including Philly-Chicago

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2019, 7:22 PM EDT
A seven-match Saturday docket in Major League Soccer kicks off with a trio of 7:30 p.m. ET kickoffs.

Philadelphia Union will hope to keep its lead atop the East through the weekend, beginning with a visit from the lone MLS team without a win away from home. Chicago heads to Chester in the hopes of improving on its 0-7-3 mark.

Caleb Porter will be hoping to kickstart a dire first season in Columbus when Montreal visits Ohio, while Toronto hosts Houston and looks to keep climbing the table via a third-straight win.

Saturday in MLS

7:30 p.m. ET
Columbus v. Montreal
Philadelphia v. Chicago
Toronto v. Houston

8:30 p.m. ET
Sporting KC v. FC Dallas

9 p.m. ET
Colorado v. NYCFC

10 p.m. ET
Real Salt Lake v. Minnesota United
Vancouver v. San Jose Earthquakes

Report: De Gea agrees rich new deal with Man Utd

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT
David De Gea is staying at Old Trafford, despite years of reports to claim otherwise.

The Manchester Evening News says the deal is worth nearly $138 million over six years, with Manchester United fending off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The money works out to nearly $470,000 per week, and is the latest of several steps United has taken to curry favor with its longtime backstop.

United kept goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez on staff after parting ways with Jose Mourinho, and the report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s support for De Gea last year during a downturn in form meant a lot to the backstop.

Capped 39 times by Spain, De Gea has allowed barely more than a goal-per-game during his time with United. He’s posted 128 clean sheets in 362 appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid, conceding 373 times.

Last season saw him concede an astounding 54 goals, surprising mostly because he’s been so good for so long (He conceded 28 and 29 the previous two seasons, posting a wild 18 clean sheets in 2017-18).

The move sealed, it’s expected that Dean Henderson will be given another loan stint at Sheffield United.

Villa lines up moves for Trezeguet, Man City’s Luiz

By Nicholas MendolaJul 20, 2019, 5:44 PM EDT
Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is not messing around with his side’s fate in the Premier League.

The Villans have added a wealth of talent this summer while holding onto Jack Grealish, and now have two more notable names in the frame.

One looks like a near certainty, with The Birmingham Mail reporting that Douglas Luiz of Man City is already with Villa in the United States ahead of a $20 million move.

The 21-year-old Luiz has spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, and improved in playing time and performance in the second season.

The same outlet says Egyptian star Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan is nearing a move to Villa Park. Trezeguet is 24, has 41 caps for Egypt and is currently on the books for Turkish side Kasımpaşa.

Trezeguet’s four shots per game was second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, and he piled up nine goals and nine assists before adding another goal and assist for Egypt in its ill-fated hosting run at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Luiz would be more of an eye toward the future, even at almost double the cost of Trezeguet (though Sky Sports says the incentives could eventually take the total through the roof). The latter could be an immediate and significant contributor to Villa’s fight to reestablish itself as a PL mainstay.