Report: De Gea agrees to rich new deal with Man Utd

David De Gea is staying at Old Trafford, despite years of reports to claim otherwise.

The Manchester Evening News says the deal is worth nearly $138 million over six years, with Manchester United fending off interest from Paris Saint-Germain.

The money works out to nearly $470,000 per week, and is the latest of several steps United has taken to curry favor with its longtime backstop.

United kept goalkeeping coach Emilio Alvarez on staff after parting ways with Jose Mourinho, and the report claims that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s support for De Gea last year during a downturn in form meant a lot to the backstop.

Capped 39 times by Spain, De Gea has allowed barely more than a goal-per-game during his time with United. He’s posted 128 clean sheets in 362 appearances since arriving from Atletico Madrid, conceding 373 times.

Last season saw him concede an astounding 54 goals, surprising mostly because he’s been so good for so long (He conceded 28 and 29 the previous two seasons, posting a wild 18 clean sheets in 2017-18).

The move sealed, it’s expected that Dean Henderson will be given another loan stint at Sheffield United.

