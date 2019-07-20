Villa lines up moves for Trezeguet, Man City’s Luiz

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is not messing around with his side’s fate in the Premier League.

The Villans have added a wealth of talent this summer while holding onto Jack Grealish, and now have two more notable names in the frame.

One looks like a near certainty, with The Birmingham Mail reporting that Douglas Luiz of Man City is already with Villa in the United States ahead of a $20 million move.

The 21-year-old Luiz has spent the last two seasons on loan at Girona, and improved in playing time and performance in the second season.

The same outlet says Egyptian star Mahmoud “Trezeguet” Hassan is nearing a move to Villa Park. Trezeguet is 24, has 41 caps for Egypt and is currently on the books for Turkish side Kasımpaşa.

Trezeguet’s four shots per game was second in the Turkish Super Lig last season, and he piled up nine goals and nine assists before adding another goal and assist for Egypt in its ill-fated hosting run at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Luiz would be more of an eye toward the future, even at almost double the cost of Trezeguet (though Sky Sports says the incentives could eventually take the total through the roof). The latter could be an immediate and significant contributor to Villa’s fight to reestablish itself as a PL mainstay.

