Photo by Chuck Myers/MCT/MCT via Getty Images

Chicago adds 2010 World Cup qualifying hero Bornstein

By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2019, 11:57 AM EDT
There’s probably part of you who thinks Jonathan Bornstein is on an MLS staff somewhere, that he’s about 46 years old, and the news that he’s joined the Chicago Fire means he’s taken a coaching role like Josh Wolff (who is only 42. Don’t age shame).

And we’ll admit that “Chicago adds Jonathan Bornstein” gave us similar vibes, because, hey, didn’t this cat score an amazing, World Cup berth-clinching goal against Costa Rica at RFK in 2009? Yes! He was! I was there with my sister and a couple of buddies, and it was awesome.

Bornstein was, however, just 25 then and a member of Chivas USA (That was an MLS team, young bucks). Bob Bradley drafted him out of UCLA and turned him into a left back.

Now 34 and still a left back, Bornstein spent 2010-present outside of the United States. He’s played in Mexico for Queretaro, Tigres, and Atlante, as well as Israel last season with Maccabi Netanya. He won a Copa MX, a Supercopa MX, and an Apertura title while south of the border.

From Chicago-Fire.com:

“We began pursuing Jonathan back in January but, unfortunately, his insertion into the lineup made him too invaluable to his former club,” said Chicago Fire President and General Manager Nelson Rodrίguez. “In addition to providing a steady presence and competition on the field, we believe Jonathan will be an excellent mentor for our younger players.”

As a returning USMNT international, even no caps since 2011, Chicago had to send $50,000 to Columbus for the top spot in the allocation order.

Bornstein will hope to help Chicago turn around a miserable season which began with such promise. Chicago has been extremely unlucky this season, with a difference of minus-11.7 between expected goals and goals scored.

And I will continue to remember nearly throwing my beverage miles into the air from the upper deck at RFK. Thanks for the memories, Jonathan.

De Gea hopes for Manchester United captaincy

Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 22, 2019, 12:51 PM EDT
Given his seemingly biannual links to returns to Spain and bigger paydays, it might be a bit of a surprise to hear Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea preach up the badge.

Aside from a stumble late last season, however, the 28-year-old has been a dynamo at Old Trafford for several managers.

He’s also been through the wringer from his early days struggling to find his form in the Premier League, and now has 362 appearances in the Red Devils shirt to go with trophies from the PL, FA Cup, League Cup, and Europa League.

So, yeah, he’s qualified to lead. And as we wait for United to announce his new expensive contract, De Gea is speaking out on his delight in captaining the team and hopes of doing so on a full-time basis.

From Sky Sports:

“I need to show that on the pitch and try to help the young guys know what Manchester United means and that’s important. We have to improve a lot. We are Manchester United; we need to fight for trophies.

“When you put on this badge, that’s what it means – fight for everything, give your best and bring the team again to the top.”

Is there a case to be made for anyone else on the current roster? Probably not, at least not in the form of players who will be expected to suit up nearly every match.

Barcelona exec on Neymar: “We aren’t looking at it”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Neymar’s reported discontent at Paris Saint-Germain has caused rumors to fly this summer about if he could leave, and where any potential destinations could be.

His old club Barcelona is thought to be a major contender to rescue the Brazilian superstar from his misery, but that may be dead in the water after Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner again claimed the club has no interest in his return.

“The president already spoke about it,” Cardoner said from Tokyo where the club is in preseason. “There is no Neymar saga. There is a lot of talk and he doesn’t appear happy there but we aren’t looking at it.”

This is not the first time Cardoner has gone public to deny Neymar rumors. Even as far back as last October, Cardoner said “No one on the Barcelona board has talked about the possibility of bringing back Neymar, right now we can’t talk about it because no one has even mentioned it.”

Cardoner is not the only Barcelona member talking down a potential Neymar return. New arrival Antoine Griezmann also made statements claiming the club would struggle to make it happen even if they wanted to. Speaking about possibly linking up with Neymar with Barcelona, the former Atletico Madrid striker spoke highly of Neymar’s playing ability, but admitted it would take some significant time to complete. “We have to get it done first because it is a difficult transfer, but he is a great player,” Griezmann said from Tokyo.

Neymar has had a troubled past 12 months, facing rape charges in Brazil, suspensions in both European and domestic French competitions, and even taking Barcelona to court last year for payments he believed he was owed.

Champions League second qualifying round preview

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
The new club season hasn’t started yet, but the Champions League is already in full swing, with the second qualifying round ready to start and the third qualifying round draw taking place, leaving clubs with a clearer path to the group stage.

All second qualifying round matches begin Wednesday save one, with Cypriot side APOEL meeting Montenegrin champions Sutjska Niksic on Tuesday.

The majority of the clubs still come from the Champions Path, having qualified by winning their leagues. Out of the League Path – teams who qualified without winning their league – PSV Eindhoven meets Basel while Olympiacos takes on Viktoria Plzen. The PSV roster is changing from the side that challenged for the Eredivisie title last season, with top scorer Luuk De Jong having moved to Sevilla and Mexican playmaker Hirving Lozano still with the club but likely on the move eventually. Lozano is with the club for preseason but came off their friendly against Wolfsburg limping, so his status for the Champions League prelims is unknown.

Neil Lennon and Celtic will take on Estonian side Nomme Kalju with the first leg in Scotland. They knocked off Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the previous round, with Lennon rotating the squad for the two matches and is likely to do so again against inferior opposition with the season so young.

Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade meets Finnish side HJK. Red Star blitzed through the qualifying rounds and made it to the group stage last season, and now look to do so again. Continued solid performance in the qualifying rounds could help future Serbian champions enter the competition further down the road.

Hungarian side BATE Borisov will meet Norwegian club Rosenborg, looking to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2015/16 season. BATE has won the Hungarian league 13 seasons in a row, leaving them as consistent European participants, but always entering the competition in the playoff stages.

Cypriot club APOEL will meet Montenegrin club Sutjeska Niksic, hoping to make the group stage for the second time in three years, having played Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and Real Madrid in the 2017/18 group stage. Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb will meet Georgian club Saburtalo Tbilisi, featuring highly-rated 21-year-old Spanish youth international Dani Olmo who joined Dinamo Zagreb’s youth setup after leaving Barcelona in 2014.

All losers from the second qualifying round will enter the Europa League third qualifying round, while the winners are guaranteed at least a place in the Europa League playoff round.

The draw for the third qualifying round also took place, giving teams their potential opponents should they progress. The only set matchup for the Champions path is Ajax and PAOK, who were interestingly drawn together as the only two Champions path teams entering at this part of the preliminary stage.

In the League path, Porto will meet Russian side FC Krasnodar, and Belgian side Club Brugge takes on Ukranian giants Dynamo Kiev. Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and Austrian club LASK are both forced to wait for solidified opponents, drawing winners from the PSV vs Basel and Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzen games.

Lyon’s Nabil Fekir completes bargain transfer to Real Betis

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
One year ago, Lyon forward Nabil Fekir was reportedly on the brink of a move to Liverpool from somewhere in the vicinity of $65 million. Now, he’s gone for around a third of that price.

Fekir has reportedly completed a transfer to Spanish side Real Betis for a reported $22 million plus add-ons, proving just how far a contract dispute and bad knee can torpedo a player’s value on the open market.

The 26-year-old came incredibly close to a switch to Anfield last summer worth somewhere in the vicinity of $65, with his now ex-agent stating that Fekir had even completed photos in a Liverpool jersey and passed a medical. Yet he never completed the transfer, as the Reds pulled out of the deal at the last minute for unknown reasons, thought to be potentially related to lingering effects from an ACL tear suffered early in the 2015/16 season.

Now, with one year left on his Lyon contract and a refusal to sign a new deal, the French club had no choice but to find a suitor, leaving Real Betis in a solid negotiating position and Lyon in no position to haggle.

The reports state Fekir’s cut-rate deal does come with a bit of a bright side for Lyon, as the add-ons are reportedly significant – up to $12 million worth – and the Ligue 1 side maintains a sell-on clause of around 20% should Fekir be moved by Betis. Still, the loss in value is significant from one summer to the next.

A dip in form could also be a contributing factor in the drop in value. While it’s not like the French international put up bad numbers last season – nine goals and seven assists to his name in 29 Ligue 1 appearances – it represented a serious step back from the 18 goals he racked up two seasons ago before piquing Liverpool’s interest.

For Betis, Fekir’s arrival represents an important replacement for Giovani Lo Celso who is rumored to be on his way out, with interest from Tottenham.