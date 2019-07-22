More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Lyon’s Nabil Fekir completes bargain transfer to Real Betis

By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 8:59 AM EDT
One year ago, Lyon forward Nabil Fekir was reportedly on the brink of a move to Liverpool from somewhere in the vicinity of $65 million. Now, he’s gone for around a third of that price.

Fekir has reportedly completed a transfer to Spanish side Real Betis for a reported $22 million plus add-ons, proving just how far a contract dispute and bad knee can torpedo a player’s value on the open market.

The 26-year-old came incredibly close to a switch to Anfield last summer worth somewhere in the vicinity of $65, with his now ex-agent stating that Fekir had even completed photos in a Liverpool jersey and passed a medical. Yet he never completed the transfer, as the Reds pulled out of the deal at the last minute for unknown reasons, thought to be potentially related to lingering effects from an ACL tear suffered early in the 2015/16 season.

Now, with one year left on his Lyon contract and a refusal to sign a new deal, the French club had no choice but to find a suitor, leaving Real Betis in a solid negotiating position and Lyon in no position to haggle.

The reports state Fekir’s cut-rate deal does come with a bit of a bright side for Lyon, as the add-ons are reportedly significant – up to $12 million worth – and the Ligue 1 side maintains a sell-on clause of around 20% should Fekir be moved by Betis. Still, the loss in value is significant from one summer to the next.

A dip in form could also be a contributing factor in the drop in value. While it’s not like the French international put up bad numbers last season – nine goals and seven assists to his name in 29 Ligue 1 appearances – it represented a serious step back from the 18 goals he racked up two seasons ago before piquing Liverpool’s interest.

For Betis, Fekir’s arrival represents an important replacement for Giovani Lo Celso who is rumored to be on his way out, with interest from Tottenham.

Barcelona exec on Neymar: “We aren’t looking at it”

By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Neymar’s reported discontent at Paris Saint-Germain has caused rumors to fly this summer about if he could leave, and where any potential destinations could be.

His old club Barcelona is thought to be a major contender to rescue the Brazilian superstar from his misery, but that may be dead in the water after Barcelona vice president Jordi Cardoner again claimed the club has no interest in his return.

“The president already spoke about it,” Cardoner said from Tokyo where the club is in preseason. “There is no Neymar saga. There is a lot of talk and he doesn’t appear happy there but we aren’t looking at it.”

This is not the first time Cardoner has gone public to deny Neymar rumors. Even as far back as last October, Cardoner said “No one on the Barcelona board has talked about the possibility of bringing back Neymar, right now we can’t talk about it because no one has even mentioned it.”

Cardoner is not the only Barcelona member talking down a potential Neymar return. New arrival Antoine Griezmann also made statements claiming the club would struggle to make it happen even if they wanted to. Speaking about possibly linking up with Neymar with Barcelona, the former Atletico Madrid striker spoke highly of Neymar’s playing ability, but admitted it would take some significant time to complete. “We have to get it done first because it is a difficult transfer, but he is a great player,” Griezmann said from Tokyo.

Neymar has had a troubled past 12 months, facing rape charges in Brazil, suspensions in both European and domestic French competitions, and even taking Barcelona to court last year for payments he believed he was owed.

Champions League second qualifying round preview

By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 10:13 AM EDT
The new club season hasn’t started yet, but the Champions League is already in full swing, with the second qualifying round ready to start and the third qualifying round draw taking place, leaving clubs with a clearer path to the group stage.

All second qualifying round matches begin Wednesday save one, with Cypriot side APOEL meeting Montenegrin champions Sutjska Niksic on Tuesday.

The majority of the clubs still come from the Champions Path, having qualified by winning their leagues. Out of the League Path – teams who qualified without winning their league – PSV Eindhoven meets Basel while Olympiacos takes on Viktoria Plzen. The PSV roster is changing from the side that challenged for the Eredivisie title last season, with top scorer Luuk De Jong having moved to Sevilla and Mexican playmaker Hirving Lozano still with the club but likely on the move eventually. Lozano is with the club for preseason but came off their friendly against Wolfsburg limping, so his status for the Champions League prelims is unknown.

Neil Lennon and Celtic will take on Estonian side Nomme Kalju with the first leg in Scotland. They knocked off Bosnian side FK Sarajevo in the previous round, with Lennon rotating the squad for the two matches and is likely to do so again against inferior opposition with the season so young.

Serbian champions Red Star Belgrade meets Finnish side HJK. Red Star blitzed through the qualifying rounds and made it to the group stage last season, and now look to do so again. Continued solid performance in the qualifying rounds could help future Serbian champions enter the competition further down the road.

Hungarian side BATE Borisov will meet Norwegian club Rosenborg, looking to reach the Champions League group stage for the first time since the 2015/16 season. BATE has won the Hungarian league 13 seasons in a row, leaving them as consistent European participants, but always entering the competition in the playoff stages.

Cypriot club APOEL will meet Montenegrin club Sutjeska Niksic, hoping to make the group stage for the second time in three years, having played Borussia Dortmund, Tottenham, and Real Madrid in the 2017/18 group stage. Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb will meet Georgian club Saburtalo Tbilisi, featuring highly-rated 21-year-old Spanish youth international Dani Olmo who joined Dinamo Zagreb’s youth setup after leaving Barcelona in 2014.

All losers from the second qualifying round will enter the Europa League third qualifying round, while the winners are guaranteed at least a place in the Europa League playoff round.

The draw for the third qualifying round also took place, giving teams their potential opponents should they progress. The only set matchup for the Champions path is Ajax and PAOK, who were interestingly drawn together as the only two Champions path teams entering at this part of the preliminary stage.

In the League path, Porto will meet Russian side FC Krasnodar, and Belgian side Club Brugge takes on Ukranian giants Dynamo Kiev. Turkish club Istanbul Basaksehir and Austrian club LASK are both forced to wait for solidified opponents, drawing winners from the PSV vs Basel and Olympiacos vs. Viktoria Plzen games.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Sessegnon to Spurs, Arsenal back in for Zaha

By Kyle BonnJul 22, 2019, 8:34 AM EDT
A long-rumored switch may finally be taking action this week as Fulham winger Ryan Sessegnon is reportedly set to leave for a move to Tottenham.

According to The Telegraph, the two sides have had a “breakthrough” in negotiations and Spurs could capture the player soon for around $25 million plus add-ons.

Sessegnon has reportedly been a Tottenham target for years, with the club attempting to pry him away from Craven Cottage multiple times. With Fulham relegated this past season, Sessegnon has rejected a number of contract offers from the Whites in favor of looking to find a permanent Premier League home.

The 19-year-old England youth international was a key part of Fulham’s promotion campaign two years ago, but struggled at times with the speed and physicality of the top flight last season. Still, Sessegnon is considered a bright prospect and can play either left-back or move forward into a more attacking role.

Interestingly, the report also states that Fulham is interested in a pair of fringe Tottenham players who are likely leaving the club. Both Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Josh Onomah have been left off the preseason roster and thus are probably on the move, and the report states that Fulham could be interested in both. Whether that means they will be included in a swap deal, or cash from the Sessegnon transfer could be immediately used to then negotiate a new deal for the two is unclear.

According to a report by The Independent, Arsenal is looking for creative ways to keep a move for Wilfried Zaha on the cards despite Crystal Palace’s massive asking price. The Gunners have apparently suggested a new offer of $68 million plus $12.5 million of add-ons and a loan for young Reiss Nelson as a temporary replacement.

While Palace apparently believes this is still nowhere close to their valuation, it represents an Arsenal desire to keep negotiating despite a strapped summer budget that has them struggling to meet Palace’s asking price, which is rumored to be near $100 million.

While the report states that there is still plenty of discussions still to take place and Arsenal may have to pony up even more, it also mentions that Crystal Palace’s negotiating base isn’t exactly rock solid. Zaha has told the club he’d like to move on and while that doesn’t mean he’s at the stage of forcing a move, it does signal that it may be in the club’s best interest to concede on certain matters and cash in now rather than create an internal struggle that devalues his position on the open market even further.

A report by The Times suggests that a Manchester United deal for Nicolas Pepe is “progressing” and while talks have dragged on for much of the summer, there could be movement in the short-term.

With Liverpool not looking to spend big this summer, Arsenal’s budget a struggle and Everton reportedly focusing on Moise Kean, Manchester United could be in a position of strength among the other suitors.

His agent spoke vaguely about the possibility of a move this summer, acknowledging that Pepe has interested plenty of clubs and that a move away from Lille is likely. “All parties need to reach an agreement,” his agent Samir Khiat said to L’Equipe Mercato. “There are exchanges and discussions. He is wanted by a considerable number of clubs. For him the most important thing is to be wanted and to go to a good club in which he will play and continue to progress.”

The 24-year-old scored 22 goals in 38 Ligue 1 matches for Lille last season, helping them to a surprising second-place finish in Ligue 1. Pepe is considered to be valued at around $73 million.

The Chelsea official website has hinted that fringe pair Reece James and Lewis Baker will likely be moving out on loan this season as the club looks to get them playing time.

The club has a somewhat awkward Media Watch section on their official website that drums up interest but also gives credit to media rumors that clubs often wish to steer clear of.

James, a 19-year-old defender, spent last season on loan at Wigan and is considered to be a future first-team prospect by the club, according to the Daily Star report that Chelsea linked to on the site. While they have reportedly turned down a bid from Crystal Palace for a permanent offer, Roy Hodgson has openly admitted they need defensive options and therefore a loan could make sense to help cover the gaps in the short-term.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Baker has been a journeyman loan option over the past few years, seeing time at Reading, Leeds, Middlesbrough, and Vitesse over the past few years. Still without a view to the first-team, the Media Watch pointed to a report from Germany that suggests Baker could be headed to Fortuna Dusseldorf.

Every loan the Blues make this coming season will be noteworthy given their transfer ban, leaving the club looking at internal options to fill holes in the first-team squad. Therefore, any player that departs this summer thins the available pot of players the team can look to moving forward in the short-term.

Fernandez scores twice as Portland wins thriller in Seattle (video)

By Andy EdwardsJul 21, 2019, 11:56 PM EDT
The game in 200 words (or less): Brian Fernandez has made the most of his first two-plus months in MLS, undoubtedly capped off by a star’s performance in his Timbers-Sounders rivalry debut on Sunday. The Argentine scored both of Portland’s goals in a 2-1 victory at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, all while managing to annoy anyone and everyone in Rave Green with his pest-like antics.

Fernandez’s first came after just 20 minutes. His second came barely 20 seconds after Raul Ruidiaz drew Seattle level in the second half. With the result, Portland climbs to within two points of the Western Conference’s seventh and final playoff place. Seattle, meanwhile, misses out on a chance to leapfrog LA Galaxy for second.

Three moments that mattered

20′ — Fernandez slams home after Moreira smashes the crossbar — Jorge Moreira’s initial blast deserved to hit the back of the net, but he’ll surely settle for Fernandez cleaning up the mess and bagging the opener.

50′ — Ruidiaz passes into an empty net for 1-1 — Steve Clark was trying to… hmm, you know what? Not really sure.

51′ — Fernandez answers right back and it’s 2-1 — It was the deftest of touches, but it’s all that was required seconds after Portland conceded down the other end of the field.

Man of the match: Brian Fernandez

Goalscorers: Fernandez (20′, 51′), Ruidiaz (50′)