Champions League wrap: PSV strikes late to win thriller (video)

Five first legs of the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round are in the books, including a thrilling back-and-forth with a show-stopping stoppage time winner.

PSV Eindhoven 3-2 FC Basel

Bruma scored a debut opener for the Dutch hosts, who fell behind 2-1 in the 79th minute before Sam Lammers and Donyell Malen struck in the 89th minute and second minute of stoppage, respectively, to put PSV ahead.

Basel will be okay taken two away goals home via Albian Aljeti and Omar Alderete.

Lammers came in for Mexican star Hirving Lozano in the 79th minute to score the leveler within 10 minutes before Malen, who went the full 90, kept his focus to deliver this clever winner.

Malen with a cheeky finish to give PSV the win over Basel… #PSV 3-2 Basel pic.twitter.com/TrFT0MRJlF — The Sportz Zone (@SportzGlobal) July 23, 2019

The New Saints 0-2 Copenhagen

Pieros Sotiriou and Robert Skov scored on either side of halftime to give the Danish powers a healthy advantage heading into the second leg.

Elsewhere

FK Sutjeska 0-1 APOEL Nicosia

Saburtalo 0-2 Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen 0-0 Olympiacos

Wednesday

BATE Borisov v. Rosenborg — 1 p.m. ET

Ferencvaros v. Valletta — 2 p.m. ET

CFR Cluj v. Maccabi Tel-Aviv — 2 p.m. ET

Maribor v. AIK — 2:15 p.m. ET

Red Star Belgrade v. HJK Helsinki — 2:45 p.m. ET

Dundalk v. Qarabag — 2:45 p.m. ET

Celtic v. Nomme Kalju — 2:45 p.m. ET

