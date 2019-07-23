Transfer gossip: Newcastle eyes 2nd Brazilian, USMNT’s Arriola on move

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Two players from the Western hemisphere may be heading across the Atlantic, one of whom is very familiar to American eyes.

DC United winger Paul Arriola could be leaving Major League Soccer in a return to Liga MX or a move abroad to Europe.

CBS’ Roger Gonzalez says some of the big boys in Mexico are after the former LA Galaxy youth product who got his start at Club Tijuana.

Arriola, 24, has 28 caps with five goals and five assists for the USMNT, blooded by Jurgen Klinsmann in 2016. He has 12 goals and 10 assists in 57 matches for DC United since arriving from Tijuana.

Sources tell CBS Sports that numerous teams in Europe, including the UK, want #USMNT winger Paul Arriola. The DC United man is also wanted by some big Liga MX clubs. Would count as domestic player in 🇲🇽. — Roger Gonzalez (@RGonzalezCBS) July 23, 2019

Next up: Newcastle United may be in for another Brazilian attacker.

Marrony is the name, and Sky Sports’ Kaveh Solhekol says the Magpies were alerted to his potential by the same source who claimed they were after Joelinton (who signed today after a $50 million deal).

The 20-year-old has a reported $37 million release clause, a left winger has a goal and an assist in two seasons with Vasco da Gama in Brazil. He also scored five times in 15 appearances for the club in the state league.

It feels a bit like a red herring or straight-up agent speak, but the Joelinton deal seemed unusual as well (albeit in a different way).

