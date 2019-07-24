Aston Villa sign Egyptian star Trezeguet

Aston Villa continue to spend money as if it’s going out of fashion.

Villa made their ninth signing of the summer transfer window on Wednesday, as Egyptian winger Trezeguet (full name Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan) arrives at Villa Park.

Trezeguet, 24, joins from Kasimpasa for a fee believed to be in the region of $10 million initially with add-ons, as newly-promoted Villa have now spent $140 million on new players this summer.

Speaking about the arrival of the Egyptian attacker, Villa boss Dean Smith is looking forward to the creativity Trezeguet will bring.

“We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’. I’ve watched him a number of times,” Smith said. “He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

Trezeguet has already played 41 times for Egypt, scoring six times, as he played at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer and at the 2018 World Cup last summer.

Villa already have Egyptian captain Mohamed Elmohamady in their squad and he played a big part in Trezeguet arriving.

“He’s [Elmohamady] my captain and always speaks with me about Aston Villa, saying it’s an amazing club and that I’d be happy here,” Trezeguet revealed. “I asked him a lot of questions. He will help me and believes I will help the team. It will help having him here with me and I look forward to working with him again. As for joining, I’m happy to be here at one of the biggest clubs around. I hope I can help the team to be successful – I will do my best. I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League – it’s a dream.”

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris owns 55 percent of Villa, while the rest of the ownership group comes from the USA, and that Egyptian connection at Villa will help him settle into his new surroundings.

Villa are making plenty of sensible signings this summer and although there has been quite a churn in terms of turnover from their promotion winning squad, they haven’t been able to bring back key loan signings Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham from last season so making these additions makes sense. They have also moved on 18 players from last season as plenty of veterans and squad players are now off the wage bill.

Trezeguet joins Anwar Al Ghazi, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konza, Jota, Wesley, Kourtney Hause and Bjorn Engels as the new arrivals and he will compete with Al Ghazi, Andre Green, Jota and Jonathan Kodjia for one of the wide positions. He has scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig over the past two seasons and that end product will excite Smith.

Villa’s hefty additions this summer seems a little different to Fulham’s scattergun approach of signing players last summer. There is a real plan and identity to this side under Smith and Trezeguet gives them even more options in attacking areas as they aim to get the ball to new central striker Wesley and build off his flicks and hold-up play.

