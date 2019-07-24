More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Photo by Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

Champions League wrap: Celtic, hosts all grab results

By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2019, 6:24 PM EDT
A day after the away sides had strong first legs in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round, the hosts restored a bit of order.

Dundalk 1-1 Qarabag

The Azerbaijani side went ahead in the fourth minute through Mahir Madatov, and out-attempted the hosts by 16-10. But club hero Patrick Hoban scored in the 78th minute to give the League of Ireland side a fighting chance against the European group stage regulars.

Celtic 5-0 Nomme Kalju

It took the Bhoys a while to get going, but when they did they flew through their Estonian visitors. Kristoffer Ajer scored in the 36th minute and both Ryan Christie and Leigh Griffiths scored before the end of the first half. Christie added another in the second half, with Callum McGregor finishing the tie with a 77th minute goal.

Elsewhere
BATE Borisov 2-1 Rosenborg
Ferencvaros 3-1 Valletta
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 HJK Helsinki
Maribor 2-1 AIK
CFR Cluj 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv

USWNT adds Portugal dates to World Cup ‘victory tour’

Photo by Naomi Baker - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 24, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) The world champion U.S. women’s team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland at Pasadena, California.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Wednesday a pair of additional friendlies are planned for Oct. 3 and 6.

All 23 players on the World Cup roster will be selected for the games.

The U.S. has a 16-game unbeaten streak that includes 13 consecutive wins.

PSG will only move Neymar for full $248M recoup

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT
This is strictly about money.

According to L’EquipeNeymar will only be sent away from Paris Saint-Germain for the full cost of what Les Parisiens spent to bring him to France from Barcelona.

The club is not interested in a player-plus-cash deal, and instead will keep the unhappy Brazilian on its books unless a club offers approximately $248 million for his services.

Frankly, that’s not happening, especially given that his primary suitors have already spent plenty and would fear running afoul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Real Madrid had been linked with offering Gareth Bale plus cash, while Barcelona was said to offer money plus two of a pool of six players in exchange for the megawatt talent.

Neymar is one of just three players not named Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo to finishi in the top three of Ballon d’Or voting, and joins Antoine Griezmann as the only name to twice make the list.

Klopp dismisses Bale talk, says focus is introducing prospects

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
By Nicholas MendolaJul 24, 2019, 3:47 PM EDT
Jurgen Klopp‘s summer on comments on transfers have been difficult to interpret, and that’s not necessarily his fault.

The Liverpool man is coming off a UEFA Champions League win and a Premier League campaign which would’ve been enough to finish first in almost any other season, so naturally neutrals and supporters alike have been wondering what Liverpool can do to chase down Manchester City. Klopp even had to rubbish talk of adding Gareth Bale from Real Madrid.

Klopp has sometimes mentioned that Liverpool has to spend, and used other occasions to play down the idea of the Reds adding anyone at all. Often, he’s now mentioned healthy Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and young Rhian Brewster as additions for the 2019-20 season.

In a feature with The Liverpool Echo, Klopp makes it all a bit more clear: Of course the Reds would add, and even add big, if the right piece was available, but this season is about the Liverpool program and not short-term fixes.

“Having too much quality doesn’t help with the development of players. It’s good for everybody on the outside, because they can say ‘well if he can’t play, then he can play or he could play’.

“You have to create a situation where you need the player, you need the boys. That’s what we try. We have 100% always long-term plans. That’s what is really good about this football club.”

And if this season is, in fact, about making Brewster and Ryan Kent, for example, more regular contributors to the team while continuing the starring roles of 2018-19, then that can fit nicely into a system.

It’s the luxury of having consistency in the ranks, and not plugging holes, which is why Man City, Liverpool, and — maybe — Spurs will have a distinct edge over the first half of the PL season.

Live, UCL: Celtic, Red Star, Dundalk in qualifying action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
The second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, as the first legs kick off across Europe.

Scottish champions Celtic should get through a tricky test against Nomme from Estonia, while Cluj host Maccabi Tel-Aviv in what should be an intriguing clash.

Red Star Belgrade, who beat Liverpool in the group stage last season, face HJK Helsinki, while Irish champions Dundalk play Azerbaijan champs Qarabag.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with the second legs played next week. Click on the link above to follow all of the action live.

UCL second qualifying round, first leg – Wednesday, July 24

BATE v. Rosenborg – 1 p.m. ET
CFR Cluj v. Maccabi Tel-Aviv – 2 p.m. ET
Ferencvaros v. Valletta – 2 p.m. ET
Maribor v. AIK – 2:15 p.m. ET
Red Star Belgrade v. HJK – 2:45 p.m. ET
Dundalk v. Qarabag – 2:45 p.m. ET
Celtic v. Nomme Kalju – 2:45 p.m. ET