Champions League wrap: Celtic, hosts all grab results

A day after the away sides had strong first legs in the UEFA Champions League’s second qualifying round, the hosts restored a bit of order.
Dundalk 1-1 Qarabag
The Azerbaijani side went ahead in the fourth minute through Mahir Madatov, and out-attempted the hosts by 16-10. But club hero Patrick Hoban scored in the 78th minute to give the League of Ireland side a fighting chance against the European group stage regulars.
Celtic 5-0 Nomme Kalju
It took the Bhoys a while to get going, but when they did they flew through their Estonian visitors. Kristoffer Ajer scored in the 36th minute and both Ryan Christie and Leigh Griffiths scored before the end of the first half. Christie added another in the second half, with Callum McGregor finishing the tie with a 77th minute goal.
Elsewhere
BATE Borisov 2-1 Rosenborg
Ferencvaros 3-1 Valletta
Red Star Belgrade 2-0 HJK Helsinki
Maribor 2-1 AIK
CFR Cluj 1-0 Maccabi Tel-Aviv