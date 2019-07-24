Europa League preview: Wolves return to Europe

Surely when PSV Eindhoven knocked Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the 1980-81 UEFA Cup, the West Midlands club didn’t think a nearly 30-year wait to return was in the cards, but that angst has given way to joy.

Wolves are back in Europe, and begin a Europa League campaign on Thursday.

“Tomorrow is a big game for the club, for the years without European football,” said manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “It’s up to us to make something special so people are proud of us once again. It’s fantastic to be back at Molineux, what Molineux gives us is huge and a real adrenaline punch that we must take on to the pitch.”

The opponents at the Molineux are Northern Irish side Crusaders, but 1950s, 60s, and 70s saw some of the biggest names in world football arrive to Wolves, with Schalke, Juventus, Barcelona, and Porto on the docket.

An extended UEFA Cup run in 1971-72 saw Wolves come up one-goal short of silverware against Spurs at White Hart Lane.

So this isn’t new, even if it’s new.

“I have visited the museum a couple of times, so know the history of the club, and it proves how big Wolves are,” Espirito Santo said.

The first and second legs should give Wolves a leg-up for one of the most interesting matches of the Premier League’s first week: Wolves at Leicester City.

Europa League fixtures and results

Avan Academy 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps — Tuesday

HB 2-2 Linfield — Tuesday

Shkendija 1-2 Dudelange — Tuesday

Santa Coloma 0-0 Astana — Tuesday

Tre Penne 0-5 FK Suduva — Tuesday

Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Feronikeli — Wednesday

Pyunik v. Jablonec — 9:30 am. ET Thursday

FK Ventspils v. Gzira United — 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday

Gabala v. Dinamo Tbilisi — 11 a.m. ET Thursday

Partizani v. Sheriff — 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday

AEK Larnaca v. Levski Sofia — 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday

Utrecht v. HSK Zrinjski Mostar — 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Chikhura Sachkhere v. Aberdeen — 12:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Budapest Honved v. Uniersitatea Craiova — 12:55 p.m. ET Thursday

Lechia Gdansk v. Brondby — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Haugesund v. SK Sturm Graz — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Arsenal Tula v. Neftchi — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Mlada Boleslav v. Ordabasy — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Flora v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Alashkert v. FCSB — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Shakhtyor v. Esbjerg — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Yeni Malatyaspor v. Olimpija NK — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

Molde v. Cukaricki — 1 p.m. ET Thursday

CSKA Sofia v. Osijek — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Connah’s Quay Nomads v. Partizan — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Hapoel Be’er Sheva v. Kairat — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Lokomotiv Plovdiv v. Spartak Trnava — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Piast Gliwice v. Riga — 2 p.m. ET Thursday

Norrkoping v. Liepaja — 2 p.m. ET Thursday

Vidi v. Vaduz — 2 p.m. ET Thursday

Luzern v. KI — 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday

Aris v. AEL — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Dunajska Streda v. Atromitos — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Gent v. Viitorul — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Jeunesse Esch v. Vitoria — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday

AZ Alkmaar v. BK Hacken — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday

Domzale v. Malmo — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Strasbourg v. Maccabi Haifa — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Rangers v. Progres — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Wolves v. Crusaders — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Buducnost v. Zorya — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday

Shamrock Rovers v. Apollon Limassol — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Valur v. Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Torino v. Debrecen — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Espanyol v. Stjarnan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Legia Warsaw v. KuPS — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

