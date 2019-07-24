Leagues Cup: Beasley’s beauty not enough v. Club America (video)

DaMarcus Beasley’s rocket goal in the 85th minute forced penalty kicks, but Giovani Dos Santos scored the decisive seventh effort to send Club America past the Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Agustín Marchesín stopped Romell Quioto’s opening penalty kick, and Club America took the lead when Nicolas Castillo rolled in its first attempt. Houston made its next four shots, but Roger Martinez of the visitors blazed his effort over the bar to force extra kicks.
Sam Junqua was unsuccessful with Houston’s seventh try, and old foe Dos Santos won it for Club America, who will face the winner of Real Salt Lake and UANL Tigres in the semifinal, while LA Galaxy is set to meet Cruz Azul in the other.
The semifinals are Aug. 20 and the final is Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.
The list of big names who’ve moved or are rumored to move this summer is simply sensational. Sure last season we saw Cristiano Ronaldo move, and Neymar the summer before that, but this transfer window is bringing the proverbial noise.
We mean, just look at this list of names we can pull together without moving past the attack to include Harry Maguire?
The wages are the hardest part, which makes the delightful nature of swap deals all the more possible. Remember Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez? Some of these names below in the same swap deal would blow that out of the water.
10. Christian Eriksen
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter Milan
Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — If Paulo Dybala or another big name arrives, perhaps Eriksen will find a Premier League title fight more reasonable.
9. Mauro Icardi
Club: Inter Milan
Possible destinations: Napoli, Juventus
Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — Sometimes glorious, sometimes furious, taking a gamble on Icardi and his entourage is a big one for anyone.
8. James Rodriguez
Club: Real Madrid
Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Chinese Super League
Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — He’s going somewhere, but where?
7. WilfriedZaha
Club: Crystal Palace
Possible destinations: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Everton
Chances he actually moves: 7/10 — The Bayern option would make a lot of sense if the club wasn’t so hot-and-heavy about Leroy Sane.
6. Nicolas Pepe
Club: Lille
Potential destinations: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal
Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — Lille’s coach has already admitted that Pepe is free to find the next level, and there’s no shortage of suitors for the man who produced more Ligue 1 goals and assists than anyone not named Kylian Mbappe.
5. Paulo Dybala
Club: Juventus
Potential destinations: Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain
Chances he actually moves: 5/10 — Maurizio Sarri must know the value of Dybala to his chase for the Champions League, but my oh my what it would mean to the Premier League title fight if Spurs bought him.
4. Gareth Bale
Club: Real Madrid
Potential destinations: Chinese Super League, Manchester United
Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — You’d count him amongst the transferred if he wasn’t intent on keeping his wages stable (which he has every right to do).
3. Leroy Sane
Club: Manchester City
Potential destinations: Bayern Munich
Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — Attitude issues aside, he’s shown he’s one of the best young players in the world. Man City isn’t in the habit of selling those, even if Bayern is really trying to seduce him.
2. Neymar
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Potential destinations: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United
Chances he actually moves: 4/10 — There are so many clubs who can afford him, especially if PSG insists a non-swap deal.
Paul Pogba
Club: Manchester United
Potential destinations: Juventus, Real Madrid
Chances he actually moves: 1/10 — Put plainly, there simply aren’t players like him available on the open market and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs him.
Dybala scored 10 times for Juventus last season in 42 matches, a big step down from the 26 he notched the previous season. Ronaldo’s arrival certainly helped with that dip.
Between Palermo and Juve, Dybala has 73 goals and 37 assists in Serie A. He struck five times in nine Champions League matches last season and is a safe bet to produce in any competition.
He’d give Spurs tremendous attacking options and put a lot of pressure on Dele Alli following the latter’s disappointing 2018-19 season.
The North London outfit has long been expected to become an even bigger force in the Premier League once its stadium debts were paid. The addition of Dybala would be a stunner, and boost Spurs into firm contention for the Premier League whether Christian Eriksen sticks around or not.
And if Dybala arrives, perhaps leaving won’t carry much interest at all.
Surely when PSV Eindhoven knocked Wolverhampton Wanderers out of the 1980-81 UEFA Cup, the West Midlands club didn’t think a nearly 30-year wait to return was in the cards, but that angst has given way to joy.
Wolves are back in Europe, and begin a Europa League campaign on Thursday.
“Tomorrow is a big game for the club, for the years without European football,” said manager Nuno Espirito Santo. “It’s up to us to make something special so people are proud of us once again. It’s fantastic to be back at Molineux, what Molineux gives us is huge and a real adrenaline punch that we must take on to the pitch.”
The opponents at the Molineux are Northern Irish side Crusaders, but 1950s, 60s, and 70s saw some of the biggest names in world football arrive to Wolves, with Schalke, Juventus, Barcelona, and Porto on the docket.
An extended UEFA Cup run in 1971-72 saw Wolves come up one-goal short of silverware against Spurs at White Hart Lane.
So this isn’t new, even if it’s new.
“I have visited the museum a couple of times, so know the history of the club, and it proves how big Wolves are,” Espirito Santo said.
The first and second legs should give Wolves a leg-up for one of the most interesting matches of the Premier League’s first week: Wolves at Leicester City.
Europa League fixtures and results Avan Academy 2-0 Lincoln Red Imps — Tuesday
HB 2-2 Linfield — Tuesday
Shkendija 1-2 Dudelange — Tuesday
Santa Coloma 0-0 Astana — Tuesday
Tre Penne 0-5 FK Suduva — Tuesday
Slovan Bratislava 2-1 Feronikeli — Wednesday
Pyunik v. Jablonec — 9:30 am. ET Thursday
FK Ventspils v. Gzira United — 10:45 a.m. ET Thursday
Gabala v. Dinamo Tbilisi — 11 a.m. ET Thursday
Partizani v. Sheriff — 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday
AEK Larnaca v. Levski Sofia — 11:30 a.m. ET Thursday
Utrecht v. HSK Zrinjski Mostar — 12:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Chikhura Sachkhere v. Aberdeen — 12:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Budapest Honved v. Uniersitatea Craiova — 12:55 p.m. ET Thursday
Lechia Gdansk v. Brondby — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Haugesund v. SK Sturm Graz — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Arsenal Tula v. Neftchi — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Mlada Boleslav v. Ordabasy — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Flora v. Eintracht Frankfurt — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Alashkert v. FCSB — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Shakhtyor v. Esbjerg — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Yeni Malatyaspor v. Olimpija NK — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
Molde v. Cukaricki — 1 p.m. ET Thursday
CSKA Sofia v. Osijek — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Connah’s Quay Nomads v. Partizan — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Hapoel Be’er Sheva v. Kairat — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Lokomotiv Plovdiv v. Spartak Trnava — 1:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Piast Gliwice v. Riga — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Norrkoping v. Liepaja — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Vidi v. Vaduz — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Luzern v. KI — 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday
Aris v. AEL — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Dunajska Streda v. Atromitos — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Gent v. Viitorul — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Jeunesse Esch v. Vitoria — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
AZ Alkmaar v. BK Hacken — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Domzale v. Malmo — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Strasbourg v. Maccabi Haifa — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Rangers v. Progres — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Wolves v. Crusaders — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Buducnost v. Zorya — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Shamrock Rovers v. Apollon Limassol — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Valur v. Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Torino v. Debrecen — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Espanyol v. Stjarnan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Legia Warsaw v. KuPS — 3 p.m. ET Thursday