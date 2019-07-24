Live, UCL: Celtic, Red Star, Dundalk in qualifying action

The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Wilfried Zaha has made it clear he wants to leave Crystal Palace this summer but it appears that his favored destination, Arsenal, may not happen.

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have lined up talks with Palace this week to discuss the potential sale of Zaha, as the Eagles want $100 million for their star winger but Arsenal have only offered close to $50 million so far.

Zaha, 26, is in his prime and wants to play in Europe and challenge for trophies. Can Everton really offer him that?

Marco Silva‘s side kicked on massively in the second half of last season and with a bit more cutting edge up top, which Zaha would provide, they could mount a serious challenge to finish in the top six this season. With Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott and Bernard around, Silva certainly has a real mixture of talented attackers. But who is going to score 15-20 goals per season?

Zaha could be that man, so too could Richarlison, and the pace of that duo on the break would make the Toffees a very dangerous side to play against.

With Idrissa Gueye linked with a $35 million move to PSG, perhaps Everton are trying to raise some funds to buy Zaha in the final weeks of the window. If they do strike a deal with Palace, it will be intriguing to see if Zaha would fancy a move to Merseyside as he has previously stated his desire to stay in London.

Bayern Munich remain bullish about their chances of signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer, as the German champions are keen to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who both left the Bavarians this summer.

Sane, 23, was rotated in and out of Pep Guardiola‘s starting lineup last season as City won the domestic treble, and at times the German winger seem far from impressed as Raheem Sterling and Bernando Silva stole the spotlight in wide areas.

Bayern’s hierarchy haven’t been shy about their admiration, or pursuit, of the winger and head coach Niko Kovac had this to say during their summer tour of the USA.

“Our bosses have shown him a clear plan,” Kovac told Sport Bild. “We are very focused, Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job. You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realize this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.”

Wow. Talk about digging your heels in.

Man City do not want to sell Sane but the player they bought from Schalke in 2016 has so far refused to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. He has two years left on his current deal at City and Pep Guardiola wants him to stay but he’s admitted they do not control the situation.

“Two times, three times I said: we want him to stay. That’s why he has an offer to extend his contract. It’s not in our hands,” Guardiola said. “The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I’ll be sad. Hopefully, he stays.”

Sane is a wanted man and his form during preseason for Man City has been very good, as he scored twice in their 6-1 win against Kitchee SC on Wednesday.

Do Man City really need him? It’s debatable. Having Silva, Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero around give them a wealth of attacking options, but only Sterling is an out-and-out winger with blistering pace like Sane. Getting players wide and keeping them wide is a key part of Guardiola’s playing style and you can often hear him barking out orders to Sane to stay wide as he tries to drift inside.

Unless City can convince Sane to stay, it seems like a move to Bayern is likely.

