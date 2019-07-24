One key question for every Premier League team

With 16 days to go until the 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off, there’s still the small matter of the transfer window closing on Aug. 8 as all 20 clubs continue to shuffle their squads.
But things are coming together, one way or another, for most PL teams as they are coming towards the end of their gruelling preseason preparations.
Below we ask one key question for all 20 teams, as things stand.
Arsenal: Will they actually strengthen their defense or just keep signing attacking players?
Aston Villa: How can Dean Smith fit all of his attacking players on the pitch at the same time?
Bournemouth: Can one of the most imbalanced teams in the PL finally shore up their defense?
Brighton & Hove Albion: Are Graham Potter and Leando Trossard the real deals?
Burnley: Hometown hero Jay Rodriguez to spearhead another top 10 push?
Chelsea: Willian, Pulisic, Pedro and Hudson-Odoi will create chances, but can you count on Giroud to finish them off?
Crystal Palace: If Wilfried Zaha follows AWB out of the door, does this entire team fall apart?
Everton: Are the Toffees a center back and center forward away from a top six finish?
Leicester City: If Harry Maguire leaves, do you even have to spend the money?
Liverpool: Does a frugal summer mean a step back, or will the Ox and Brewster deliver?
Manchester City: How will the Champions’ defense cope without inspirational leader Vincent Kompany?
Manchester United: Is adding Harry Maguire the difference between finishing inside or outside of the top four?
Newcastle United: Is Steve Bruce going to last until December with Newcastle’s fans still seething?
Norwich City: A fun upstart team capable of upsets, or relegated before the end of November?
Southampton: If they don’t add a new center back, are Saints set for another relegation scrap?
Sheffield United: Can a mixture of veterans and younger, lower-league talents keep them up?
Tottenham Hotspur: Now they can actually buy players will Spurs challenge for the title?
Watford: Can Deulofeu and Pereyra repeat their incredible consistency from last season?
West Ham United: Is Sebastian Haller the 20-goal striker West Ham have craved for decades?
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Is Wolves’ squad big enough to cope with European/PL demands?