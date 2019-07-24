More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news

One key question for every Premier League team

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

With 16 days to go until the 2019-20 Premier League season kicks off, there’s still the small matter of the transfer window closing on Aug. 8 as all 20 clubs continue to shuffle their squads.

[ STREAM: Every PL match live

But things are coming together, one way or another, for most PL teams as they are coming towards the end of their gruelling preseason preparations.

Below we ask one key question for all 20 teams, as things stand.

Arsenal: Will they actually strengthen their defense or just keep signing attacking players?

Aston Villa: How can Dean Smith fit all of his attacking players on the pitch at the same time?

Bournemouth: Can one of the most imbalanced teams in the PL finally shore up their defense?

Brighton & Hove Albion: Are Graham Potter and Leando Trossard the real deals?

Burnley: Hometown hero Jay Rodriguez to spearhead another top 10 push?

Chelsea: Willian, Pulisic, Pedro and Hudson-Odoi will create chances, but can you count on Giroud to finish them off?

Crystal Palace: If Wilfried Zaha follows AWB out of the door, does this entire team fall apart?

Everton: Are the Toffees a center back and center forward away from a top six finish?

Leicester City: If Harry Maguire leaves, do you even have to spend the money?

Liverpool: Does a frugal summer mean a step back, or will the Ox and Brewster deliver?

Manchester City: How will the Champions’ defense cope without inspirational leader Vincent Kompany?

Manchester United: Is adding Harry Maguire the difference between finishing inside or outside of the top four?

Newcastle United: Is Steve Bruce going to last until December with Newcastle’s fans still seething?

Norwich City: A fun upstart team capable of upsets, or relegated before the end of November?

Southampton: If they don’t add a new center back, are Saints set for another relegation scrap?

Sheffield United: Can a mixture of veterans and younger, lower-league talents keep them up?

Tottenham Hotspur: Now they can actually buy players will Spurs challenge for the title?

Watford: Can Deulofeu and Pereyra repeat their incredible consistency from last season?

West Ham United: Is Sebastian Haller the 20-goal striker West Ham have craved for decades?

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Is Wolves’ squad big enough to cope with European/PL demands?

Live, UCL: Celtic, Red Star, Dundalk in qualifying action

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 2:00 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League continues on Wednesday, as the first legs kick off across Europe.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Scottish champions Celtic should get through a tricky test against Nomme from Estonia, while Cluj host Maccabi Tel-Aviv in what should be an intriguing clash.

Red Star Belgrade, who beat Liverpool in the group stage last season, face HJK Helsinki, while Irish champions Dundalk play Azerbaijan champs Qarabag.

Below is the full schedule for Wednesday’s games, with the second legs played next week. Click on the link above to follow all of the action live.

UCL second qualifying round, first leg – Wednesday, July 24

BATE v. Rosenborg – 1 p.m. ET
CFR Cluj v. Maccabi Tel-Aviv – 2 p.m. ET
Ferencvaros v. Valletta – 2 p.m. ET
Maribor v. AIK – 2:15 p.m. ET
Red Star Belgrade v. HJK – 2:45 p.m. ET
Dundalk v. Qarabag – 2:45 p.m. ET
Celtic v. Nomme Kalju – 2:45 p.m. ET

Transfer rumor roundup: Zaha to Everton; Sane to Bayern

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Wilfried Zaha has made it clear he wants to leave Crystal Palace this summer but it appears that his favored destination, Arsenal, may not happen.

Our partners at Sky Sports are reporting that Everton have lined up talks with Palace this week to discuss the potential sale of Zaha, as the Eagles want $100 million for their star winger but Arsenal have only offered close to $50 million so far.

Zaha, 26, is in his prime and wants to play in Europe and challenge for trophies. Can Everton really offer him that?

Marco Silva‘s side kicked on massively in the second half of last season and with a bit more cutting edge up top, which Zaha would provide, they could mount a serious challenge to finish in the top six this season. With Richarlison, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott and Bernard around, Silva certainly has a real mixture of talented attackers. But who is going to score 15-20 goals per season?

Zaha could be that man, so too could Richarlison, and the pace of that duo on the break would make the Toffees a very dangerous side to play against.

With Idrissa Gueye linked with a $35 million move to PSG, perhaps Everton are trying to raise some funds to buy Zaha in the final weeks of the window. If they do strike a deal with Palace, it will be intriguing to see if Zaha would fancy a move to Merseyside as he has previously stated his desire to stay in London.

Bayern Munich remain bullish about their chances of signing Leroy Sane from Manchester City this summer, as the German champions are keen to replace Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery who both left the Bavarians this summer.

Sane, 23, was rotated in and out of Pep Guardiola‘s starting lineup last season as City won the domestic treble, and at times the German winger seem far from impressed as Raheem Sterling and Bernando Silva stole the spotlight in wide areas.

Bayern’s hierarchy haven’t been shy about their admiration, or pursuit, of the winger and head coach Niko Kovac had this to say during their summer tour of the USA.

“Our bosses have shown him a clear plan,” Kovac told Sport Bild. “We are very focused, Leroy knows what to expect here, and when a player with such capacity comes to FC Bayern, he knows his job. You can see that the transfer is not easy. But I know that our people are working very hard to make it happen. We will do everything to realize this transfer. We all know that Leroy Sane is our dream player. The public knows that, we know that.”

Wow. Talk about digging your heels in.

Man City do not want to sell Sane but the player they bought from Schalke in 2016 has so far refused to sign a new contract at the Etihad Stadium. He has two years left on his current deal at City and Pep Guardiola wants him to stay but he’s admitted they do not control the situation.

“Two times, three times I said: we want him to stay. That’s why he has an offer to extend his contract. It’s not in our hands,” Guardiola said. “The agreement is good and if he wants to leave, I’ll be sad. Hopefully, he stays.”

Sane is a wanted man and his form during preseason for Man City has been very good, as he scored twice in their 6-1 win against Kitchee SC on Wednesday.

Do Man City really need him? It’s debatable. Having Silva, Sterling, Riyad Mahrez, Gabriel Jesus, Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero around give them a wealth of attacking options, but only Sterling is an out-and-out winger with blistering pace like Sane. Getting players wide and keeping them wide is a key part of Guardiola’s playing style and you can often hear him barking out orders to Sane to stay wide as he tries to drift inside.

Unless City can convince Sane to stay, it seems like a move to Bayern is likely.

Ceballos close to Arsenal move; Asensio suffers serious injury

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal look set to add a top class central midfielder.

According to our partners Sky Sports, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos is in London to have a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to the Gunners.

Ceballos, 22, shone for Spain’s U21 side as they won the European Championships this summer and the former Real Betis star had previously fallen out with former, and now current, Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

A mercurial talent who is able to play as a box-to-box central midfielder or a playmaker, Ceballos’ impending arrival seems to be a like-for-like replacement for Aaron Ramsey who departed for Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Unai Emery spoke highly of Ceballos during Arsenal’s preseason tour of the USA.

“Ceballos is a very good player,” Emery said. “I know him from [Real] Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid. He played very well in the under-21s [for Spain], his national team won the [2019 European Championship] competition. He can play as a No. 8 or a No. 10.”

Ceballos’ arrival could suggest that Lucas Torreira or maybe even Mesut Ozil could move on this summer, but neither seems likely, as things stand, and this deal makes financial sense for Arsenal who have just $60 million in their transfer kitty as they chase $100 million-rated Wilfried Zaha.

But the move for Ceballos was in some doubt after fellow Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio suffered a serious knee injury during their friendly win against Arsenal in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Asensio went down in the second half clutching his knee after turning on the pitch at FedEx Field and Real have since confirmed the Spanish international has suffered a ruptured ACL and meniscus in his left knee. That injury is likely to keep Asensio out for the entire season.

Even if Ceballos’ move to Arsenal remains on, Asensio’s injury could have an impact for Zinedine Zidane and who he allows to leave this summer.

Zidane continues to want Gareth Bale to leave but with the Welshman playing and scoring in his 45 minute cameo against Arsenal on Tuesday, perhaps the situation will change, even if Zizou remains adamant that Bale should exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Solskjaer: Man United fans will support Pogba

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United’s fans will be cool if Paul Pogba doesn’t leave this summer.

Are you sure about that, Ole?

In all fairness, what else is United’s manager going to say? One of his star players said earlier this summer it is time for a new challenge and his agent, Mino Raiola, has spoken publicly about Pogba’s desire to leave the Red Devils with both Real Madrid and Juventus lurking.

Speaking ahead of United’s preseason friendly against Tottenham in Shanghai on Thursday, Solskjaer believes that only a small number of supporters are unhappy with Pogba.

“Our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us,” Solskjaer said. “Obviously there’s some small minority. Paul has been absolutely top in the group, both me and the players will testify to that. He’s never for a second been a problem. We’re just grateful when he performs as well as he does.”

This seems a little naive from Solskjaer.

Pogba, 26, has enraged plenty of United’s fans not only for his words about wanting to leave over the past few months but with his attitude on several occasions over the past three seasons.

He became a scapegoat of the Jose Mourinho era at United and due to his then world-record transfer fee of $110 million in 2016 he has always been held to a higher standard. That is unfair, but Pogba’s inconsistency on the pitch feeds the notion that he is more focused about what is going on off the pitch and he’d rather be living in Madrid or Turin than Manchester.

Solskjaer is apparently happy with Pogba’s effort in training and matches in preseason and as Real Madrid struggle to move on Gareth Bale and Juve have spent big on Mathjis de Ligt, is it possible that Pogba will end up staying at United this season?

It now seems very likely that will happen and it will be intriguing to hear what kind of reception he receives from the home fans if he does play in the season opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Aug. 11 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A mixture of boos and cheers is almost a certainty, if not slightly optimistic on Pogba’s part…