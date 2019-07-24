PSG will only move Neymar for full $248M recoup

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is strictly about money.

According to L’Equipe, Neymar will only be sent away from Paris Saint-Germain for the full cost of what Les Parisiens spent to bring him to France from Barcelona.

[ MORE: Klopp talks quiet window ]

The club is not interested in a player-plus-cash deal, and instead will keep the unhappy Brazilian on its books unless a club offers approximately $248 million for his services.

Frankly, that’s not happening, especially given that his primary suitors have already spent plenty and would fear running afoul of UEFA’s Financial Fair Play rules.

Real Madrid had been linked with offering Gareth Bale plus cash, while Barcelona was said to offer money plus two of a pool of six players in exchange for the megawatt talent.

Neymar is one of just three players not named Lionel Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo to finishi in the top three of Ballon d’Or voting, and joins Antoine Griezmann as the only name to twice make the list.

Follow @NicholasMendola