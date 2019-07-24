More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Solskjaer: Man United fans will support Pogba

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 10:36 AM EDT
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Manchester United’s fans will be cool if Paul Pogba doesn’t leave this summer.

Are you sure about that, Ole?

In all fairness, what else is United’s manager going to say? One of his star players said earlier this summer it is time for a new challenge and his agent, Mino Raiola, has spoken publicly about Pogba’s desire to leave the Red Devils with both Real Madrid and Juventus lurking.

Speaking ahead of United’s preseason friendly against Tottenham in Shanghai on Thursday, Solskjaer believes that only a small number of supporters are unhappy with Pogba.

“Our fans know what Paul has given the club and what he can give us,” Solskjaer said. “Obviously there’s some small minority. Paul has been absolutely top in the group, both me and the players will testify to that. He’s never for a second been a problem. We’re just grateful when he performs as well as he does.”

This seems a little naive from Solskjaer.

Pogba, 26, has enraged plenty of United’s fans not only for his words about wanting to leave over the past few months but with his attitude on several occasions over the past three seasons.

He became a scapegoat of the Jose Mourinho era at United and due to his then world-record transfer fee of $110 million in 2016 he has always been held to a higher standard. That is unfair, but Pogba’s inconsistency on the pitch feeds the notion that he is more focused about what is going on off the pitch and he’d rather be living in Madrid or Turin than Manchester.

Solskjaer is apparently happy with Pogba’s effort in training and matches in preseason and as Real Madrid struggle to move on Gareth Bale and Juve have spent big on Mathjis de Ligt, is it possible that Pogba will end up staying at United this season?

It now seems very likely that will happen and it will be intriguing to hear what kind of reception he receives from the home fans if he does play in the season opener against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Aug. 11 (Watch live, 11:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN and online via NBCSports.com).

A mixture of boos and cheers is almost a certainty, if not slightly optimistic on Pogba’s part…

Ceballos close to Arsenal move; Asensio suffers serious injury

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Arsenal look set to add a top class central midfielder.

According to our partners Sky Sports, Real Madrid’s Dani Ceballos is in London to have a medical ahead of a season-long loan move to the Gunners.

Ceballos, 22, shone for Spain’s U21 side as they won the European Championships this summer and the former Real Betis star had previously fallen out with former, and now current, Real boss Zinedine Zidane.

A mercurial talent who is able to play as a box-to-box central midfielder or a playmaker, Ceballos’ impending arrival seems to be a like-for-like replacement for Aaron Ramsey who departed for Juventus on a free transfer this summer.

Unai Emery spoke highly of Ceballos during Arsenal’s preseason tour of the USA.

“Ceballos is a very good player,” Emery said. “I know him from [Real] Betis at the beginning and Real Madrid. He played very well in the under-21s [for Spain], his national team won the [2019 European Championship] competition. He can play as a No. 8 or a No. 10.”

Ceballos’ arrival could suggest that Lucas Torreira or maybe even Mesut Ozil could move on this summer, but neither seems likely, as things stand, and this deal makes financial sense for Arsenal who have just $60 million in their transfer kitty as they chase $100 million-rated Wilfried Zaha.

But the move for Ceballos was in some doubt after fellow Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio suffered a serious knee injury during their friendly win against Arsenal in Washington D.C. on Tuesday.

Asensio went down in the second half clutching his knee after turning on the pitch at FedEx Field and Real have since confirmed the Spanish international has suffered a ruptured ACL and meniscus in his left knee. That injury is likely to keep Asensio out for the entire season.

Even if Ceballos’ move to Arsenal remains on, Asensio’s injury could have an impact for Zinedine Zidane and who he allows to leave this summer.

Zidane continues to want Gareth Bale to leave but with the Welshman playing and scoring in his 45 minute cameo against Arsenal on Tuesday, perhaps the situation will change, even if Zizou remains adamant that Bale should exit the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

LISTEN: USWNT World Cup heroes Harris, Krieger discuss equal pay

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 9:38 AM EDT
Fresh off their World Cup title win, USWNT powerhouse players Ashlyn Harris and Ali Krieger sit down in studio with Kathryn Tappen to talk about a wide range of topics.

The duo discuss what their lives have been like since their return from France; how they balance work and personal lives (2:56); overcoming adversity (7:40), bullying (11:56); their love of fashion (15:50); plans for their upcoming wedding (19:27); and their fight for equal pay (25:00).

All of the "On her Turf" pods can be listened to by clicking on the link below, where you can also subscribe:

Aston Villa sign Egyptian star Trezeguet

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 8:48 AM EDT
Aston Villa continue to spend money as if it’s going out of fashion.

Villa made their ninth signing of the summer transfer window on Wednesday, as Egyptian winger Trezeguet (full name Mahmoud Ahmed Ibrahim Hassan) arrives at Villa Park.

Trezeguet, 24, joins from Kasimpasa for a fee believed to be in the region of $10 million initially with add-ons, as newly-promoted Villa have now spent $140 million on new players this summer.

Speaking about the arrival of the Egyptian attacker, Villa boss Dean Smith is looking forward to the creativity Trezeguet will bring.

“We’re really excited to work with ‘Trez’. I’ve watched him a number of times,” Smith said. “He’s the type of wide player that we have been looking for who is direct, causes problems for the opposition in the final third and scores goals.”

Trezeguet has already played 41 times for Egypt, scoring six times, as he played at the Africa Cup of Nations this summer and at the 2018 World Cup last summer.

Villa already have Egyptian captain Mohamed Elmohamady in their squad and he played a big part in Trezeguet arriving.

“He’s [Elmohamady] my captain and always speaks with me about Aston Villa, saying it’s an amazing club and that I’d be happy here,” Trezeguet revealed. “I asked him a lot of questions. He will help me and believes I will help the team. It will help having him here with me and I look forward to working with him again. As for joining, I’m happy to be here at one of the biggest clubs around. I hope I can help the team to be successful – I will do my best. I’m looking forward to playing in the Premier League – it’s a dream.”

Egyptian billionaire Nassef Sawiris owns 55 percent of Villa, while the rest of the ownership group comes from the USA, and that Egyptian connection at Villa will help him settle into his new surroundings.

Villa are making plenty of sensible signings this summer and although there has been quite a churn in terms of turnover from their promotion winning squad, they haven’t been able to bring back key loan signings Axel Tuanzebe and Tammy Abraham from last season so making these additions makes sense. They have also moved on 18 players from last season as plenty of veterans and squad players are now off the wage bill.

Trezeguet joins Anwar Al Ghazi, Matt Targett, Tyrone Mings, Ezri Konza, Jota, Wesley, Kourtney Hause and Bjorn Engels as the new arrivals and he will compete with Al Ghazi, Andre Green, Jota and Jonathan Kodjia for one of the wide positions. He has scored 22 goals in 65 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig over the past two seasons and that end product will excite Smith.

Villa’s hefty additions this summer seems a little different to Fulham’s scattergun approach of signing players last summer. There is a real plan and identity to this side under Smith and Trezeguet gives them even more options in attacking areas as they aim to get the ball to new central striker Wesley and build off his flicks and hold-up play.

Messi handles fine, ban for Copa America outburst

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 24, 2019, 7:54 AM EDT
You could probably call this a slap on the wrist for Lionel Messi, but it’s probably more like a tickle of his ear.

CONMEBOL have decided to fine the Barcelona and Argentina star just $1,500 for his explosive outburst after being sent off in the 2019 Copa America tournament earlier this summer.

That hefty fine will teach him…

Messi, 32, has also had his one-match ban (for being sent off) upheld and he will now miss Argentina’s first 2022 World Cup qualifier.

Following his red card for a clash with Chile’s Gary Medel during the third-place playoff match, both players were sent off and it’s safe to say Messi was far from happy with how everything went down as he criticized the refereeing and quality of the pitches in Brazil.

“We don’t have to be part of this corruption,” Messi said. “They have showed us a lack of respect throughout this tournament. Sadly, the corruption, the referees, they don’t allow people to enjoy football, they ruined it a bit. I think the cup is fixed for Brazil. I hope that the VAR and the referees have nothing to do in this final and that Peru can compete because they have the team to do so although I think it’s difficult.”

Messi has since apologized for his comments and this punishment is the end of the matter. At least for him…

CONMEBOL have taken Argentina FA leader Claudio Tapia off their seat in the decision-making FIFA council. Tapia followed Messi as he hit out at CONMEBOL in an open letter following their semifinal defeat to hosts Brazil.