Spurs linked with sensational swoop for $89M Dybala

And you thought the NBA’s offseason movement was nutty?

Paulo Dybala has been named as a target for Tottenham Hotspur, who is threatening to break its transfer record for the second time this summer.

The list of big names who’ve moved or are rumored to move this summer is simply sensational. Sure last season we saw Cristiano Ronaldo move, and Neymar the summer before that, but this transfer window is bringing the proverbial noise.

Eden Hazard has changed homes, as have Antoine Griezmann, Tanguy Ndombele, Luka Jovic, Youri Tielemans, and Rodri amongst others.

We mean, just look at this list of names we can pull together without moving past the attack to include Harry Maguire?

The wages are the hardest part, which makes the delightful nature of swap deals all the more possible. Remember Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez? Some of these names below in the same swap deal would blow that out of the water.

11. Romelu Lukaku

Club: Manchester United

Possible destinations: Inter Milan

Chances he actually moves: 5/10 — Inter wants him badly, but United would need to have time to find a replacement (yes, even with Marcus Rashford in the fold).

10. Christian Eriksen

Club: Tottenham Hotspur

Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter Milan

Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — If Paulo Dybala or another big name arrives, perhaps Eriksen will find a Premier League title fight more reasonable.

9. Mauro Icardi

Club: Inter Milan

Possible destinations: Napoli, Juventus

Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — Sometimes glorious, sometimes furious, taking a gamble on Icardi and his entourage is a big one for anyone.

8. James Rodriguez

Club: Real Madrid

Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Chinese Super League

Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — He’s going somewhere, but where?

7. Wilfried Zaha

Club: Crystal Palace

Possible destinations: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Everton

Chances he actually moves: 7/10 — The Bayern option would make a lot of sense if the club wasn’t so hot-and-heavy about Leroy Sane.

6. Nicolas Pepe

Club: Lille

Potential destinations: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal

Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — Lille’s coach has already admitted that Pepe is free to find the next level, and there’s no shortage of suitors for the man who produced more Ligue 1 goals and assists than anyone not named Kylian Mbappe.

5. Paulo Dybala

Club: Juventus

Potential destinations: Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain

Chances he actually moves: 5/10 — Maurizio Sarri must know the value of Dybala to his chase for the Champions League, but my oh my what it would mean to the Premier League title fight if Spurs bought him.

4. Gareth Bale

Club: Real Madrid

Potential destinations: Chinese Super League, Manchester United

Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — You’d count him amongst the transferred if he wasn’t intent on keeping his wages stable (which he has every right to do).

3. Leroy Sane

Club: Manchester City

Potential destinations: Bayern Munich

Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — Attitude issues aside, he’s shown he’s one of the best young players in the world. Man City isn’t in the habit of selling those, even if Bayern is really trying to seduce him.

2. Neymar

Club: Paris Saint-Germain

Potential destinations: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United

Chances he actually moves: 4/10 — There are so many clubs who can afford him, especially if PSG insists a non-swap deal.

Paul Pogba

Club: Manchester United

Potential destinations: Juventus, Real Madrid

Chances he actually moves: 1/10 — Put plainly, there simply aren’t players like him available on the open market and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs him.

