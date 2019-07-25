Live, Europa League: Wolves return to Europe

Wolverhampton Wanderers are playing at home in Europe for the first time in 39 years.
The home fans at Molineux can barely contain their excitement.
Nuno Espirito Santo’s men take on Crusaders of Northern Ireland on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first leg.
Wolves’ reward for finishing seventh in their first campaign back in the Premier League last season is a clash against the Northern Irish side, and it is a tie they are expected to get through comfortably.
They’ve looked sharp in preseason so far and beat Manchester City on penalty kicks to win the PL Asia Trophy last week.
Elsewhere in Europa League action Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers face Progres, who knocked them out of the competition two years ago, plus Torino, Espanyol, Legia Warsaw and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in action.
Elsewhere in Europa League action Steven Gerrard's Glasgow Rangers face Progres, who knocked them out of the competition two years ago, plus Torino, Espanyol, Legia Warsaw and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in action.
Europa League fixtures
Piast Gliwice v. Riga — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Norrkoping v. Liepaja — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Vidi v. Vaduz — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Luzern v. KI — 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday
Aris v. AEL — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Dunajska Streda v. Atromitos — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Gent v. Viitorul — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Jeunesse Esch v. Vitoria — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
AZ Alkmaar v. BK Hacken — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Domzale v. Malmo — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Strasbourg v. Maccabi Haifa — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Rangers v. Progres — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Wolves v. Crusaders — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Buducnost v. Zorya — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Shamrock Rovers v. Apollon Limassol — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Valur v. Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Torino v. Debrecen — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Espanyol v. Stjarnan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Legia Warsaw v. KuPS — 3 p.m. ET Thursday