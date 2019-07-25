Man United beat Tottenham in Shanghai (video)

Manchester United capped off their tour to Australia and the Far East with a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, as tempers flared over in a tense International Champions Cup friendly at Hongkou Stadium.
Anthony Martial gave United the lead in the first half but Lucas Moura then equalized before youngster Angel Gomes scored the winner for the Red Devils who have a perfect record so far during preseason.
A feisty first half in China was played at a good tempo despite the heat, with youngsters Daniel James and Troy Parrot impressing for United and Spurs respectively.
Martial hit the post as he looked sharp throughout the first half, and soon the first goal of the game arrived.
After good work from Andreas Perreira, Martial finished from a tight angle past Paolo Gazzaniga at his near post. Spurs’ goalkeeper will not want to see that one back…
Moussa Sissoko clattered into James which resulted in a mini-scuffle between both sets of players with Harry Kane and Ashley Young at the center of things.
Before the break Tanguy Ndombele and Parrot were combining well and United almost doubled their lead as Paul Pogba smashed just off target.
United changed all 11 players at half time but Eric Bailly only lasted a few minutes as he came off injured, which was one of the only negatives for Solskjaer.
Spurs levelled the scores with 25 minutes to go as a tame effort from substitute Moura from the edge of the box somehow deflected past Sergio Romero and in.
Gomes then won it for United, as the youngster scored a superb goal to keep his impressive preseason going.
He was played in by Juan Mata before squeezing a shot home as it seemed he would pull the ball back for Marcus Rashford.
United now return to Europe having won all four of their preseason friendlies so far, as Solskjaer’s side are cranking through the gears impressively as they build up to the 2019-20 campaign.
Tottenham head to Munich to play against Real Madrid next week, plus either Bayern Munich or Fenerbache in the 2019 Audi Cup.
Liverpool’s plan to expand Anfield are set to be cranked up a few notches.
“We’re going to need a bigger boat!” or something like that…
After a lengthy wait and complicated planning process, Anfield was expanded to its current capacity of 54,074 following the redevelopment of the Main Stand in 2016.
Speaking in New York City, chief executive Peter Moore has now revealed that their original plans to add an extra 4,600 seats to the Anfield Road end will need to change as it is “insufficient for our plans” of expanding Liverpool’s home stadium.
“We’re continuing to analyze what is the optimum number,” Moore said. “I think in the next few months you’re going to hear from us as regards to what those plans will be. I can tell you definitively it won’t be the rather small-to-medium plans we had recently.”
It is believed a capacity of somewhere just over 61,000 is Liverpool desired size.
That would mean only Tottenham and Manchester United would have a larger capacity than them in the Premier League.
The key factor here is that Liverpool must work closely with the local community to create the best possible solution at the Anfield Road end of the stadium.
For anyone who has ever been to Anfield, three sides of the ground are boxed in by rows of Victorian-era houses, and many more of those houses have been demolished in recent years to allow for expansion. Behind the Anfield Road end there is some space but, rather crucially, there is a road which causes a headache as traffic on a matchday around Anfield is already chaotic.
Liverpool’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, have done a superb job at expanding Anfield but keeping the character of one of the most iconic stadiums in world soccer. This next step will take a lot of ingenuity to make it a reality.
The USMNT have rocketed up the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.
After reaching the Gold Cup final over the summer months, Gregg Berhalter’s side have risen eight places to 22nd in the world.
The U.S. are the biggest movers inside the top 30 and that is promising news for the Stars and Stripes as their young squad continues to find its feet after a huge rebuild over the past two years following its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Of course there is still a long way to go for the USMNT, but with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie leading the charge, there is hope.
Mexico are the second-biggest movers in the top 30 as Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side rose six places to 12th in the world, as their 2019 Gold Cup success underlined El Tri’s incredible squad depth.
Belgium remain atop the rankings while Brazil, winners of the Copa America, move up one place to second as France slip to third, England remain in fourth and Uruguay climb three places to fifth. Colombia and Venezuela were rewarded for positive Copa America displays as the latter rose to 27th, their highest-ever position in FIFA’s rankings.
Some of the other big climbers in the latest rankings include Algeria who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as they rose an incredible 28 places to 40th, while on the flip-side Germany slipped to 15th in the world and both Italy and the Netherlands slipped outside the top 15.
Below is a look at the top 25 teams on the planet, according to FIFA.
1. Belgium
2. Brazil
3. France
4. England
5. Uruguay
6. Portugal
7. Croatia
8. Colombia
9. Spain
10. Argentina
11. Switzerland
12. Mexico
13. Denmark
14. Chile
15. Germany
16. Italy
16. Netherlands
18. Sweden
19. Peru
20. Poland
20. Senegal
22. USA
23. Iran
24. Wales
25. Ukraine
DaMarcus Beasley’s rocket goal in the 85th minute forced penalty kicks, but Giovani Dos Santos scored the decisive seventh effort to send Club America past the Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Nicolas Benedetti scored for Club America.
Agustín Marchesín stopped Romell Quioto’s opening penalty kick, and Club America took the lead when Nicolas Castillo rolled in its first attempt. Houston made its next four shots, but Roger Martinez of the visitors blazed his effort over the bar to force extra kicks.
Sam Junqua was unsuccessful with Houston’s seventh try, and old foe Dos Santos won it for Club America, who will face the winner of Real Salt Lake and UANL Tigres in the semifinal, while LA Galaxy is set to meet Cruz Azul in the other.
The semifinals are Aug. 20 and the final is Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.
Liverpool’s still working out the kinks after surrendering two more goals against Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.
Simon Mignolet allowed a howler to Bruno Fernandes, who set up Wendel for an equalizer after Liverpool had taken a 2-1 lead on goals from Divock Origi and Georginio Wijnaldum.
The result means the Reds have allowed two or more goals in all three of their U.S. based friendlies (3-2 loss to Borussia Dortmund, 2-1 loss to Sevilla, and Wednesday’s draw).
The Reds have also beaten Bradford City and Tranmere Rovers, and are yet to see Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mane in the lineup.
Last season’s preseason wasn’t perfect, it must be noted, but the Reds only once lost and allowed multiple goals (A 3-1 loss to Borussia Dortmund).
The rough night in defense came after the news that Nathaniel Clyne will be lost until at least January with an ACL injury.
On a bright note, a young Liverpool defender said hello to the club after moving from PEC Zwolle this summer.