Man United beat Tottenham in Shanghai (video)

Manchester United capped off their tour to Australia and the Far East with a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, as tempers flared over in a tense International Champions Cup friendly at Hongkou Stadium.

Anthony Martial gave United the lead in the first half but Lucas Moura then equalized before youngster Angel Gomes scored the winner for the Red Devils who have a perfect record so far during preseason.

A feisty first half in China was played at a good tempo despite the heat, with youngsters Daniel James and Troy Parrot impressing for United and Spurs respectively.

Martial hit the post as he looked sharp throughout the first half, and soon the first goal of the game arrived.

After good work from Andreas Perreira, Martial finished from a tight angle past Paolo Gazzaniga at his near post. Spurs’ goalkeeper will not want to see that one back…

Moussa Sissoko clattered into James which resulted in a mini-scuffle between both sets of players with Harry Kane and Ashley Young at the center of things.

Before the break Tanguy Ndombele and Parrot were combining well and United almost doubled their lead as Paul Pogba smashed just off target.

United changed all 11 players at half time but Eric Bailly only lasted a few minutes as he came off injured, which was one of the only negatives for Solskjaer.

Spurs levelled the scores with 25 minutes to go as a tame effort from substitute Moura from the edge of the box somehow deflected past Sergio Romero and in.

18-year-old Angel Gomes with a brilliantly worked goal 👌 pic.twitter.com/1XrAQOhMTK — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 25, 2019

Gomes then won it for United, as the youngster scored a superb goal to keep his impressive preseason going.

He was played in by Juan Mata before squeezing a shot home as it seemed he would pull the ball back for Marcus Rashford.

United now return to Europe having won all four of their preseason friendlies so far, as Solskjaer’s side are cranking through the gears impressively as they build up to the 2019-20 campaign.

Tottenham head to Munich to play against Real Madrid next week, plus either Bayern Munich or Fenerbache in the 2019 Audi Cup.

