PHOTOS: Everton unveil plans for glittering waterfront stadium

By Andy EdwardsJul 25, 2019, 2:55 PM EDT
Everton unveiled on Thursday the club’s latest plans and vision for a brand new 52,000-seat, $620-million stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock site on the banks of the River Mersey in north Liverpool.

The stadium’s north and south stands have been designed to easily accommodate the return of safe-standing, should it be deemed legal by safety officials in the UK in the coming years. The south stand will house 13,000 Toffees fans, and all stands “will be as close to the action as regulations permit.”

(Photo credit: evertonfc.com)
(Photo credit: evertonfc.com)

Everton did not reveal a proposed timetable for when stadium construction might begin, let alone when it might be completed. The Guardian is reporting that the 2023-24 season is the current target date. The club is yet to submit a pair of applications — a detailed application for Bramley-Moore Dock and an outline application for Goodison Park — to UK officials, but they expect to do so before the end of 2019.

From the club’s official release:

“The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby. The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish.”

“The Club also used the event to reveal its plans for the redevelopment of Goodison Park to create a range of community assets such as homes, health, education and enterprise amenities as well as the introduction of public space which will include a lasting tribute to the Club’s current home of 127 years.”

What does USMNT’s and Mexico’s FIFA Rankings surge tell us?

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaJul 25, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Rising eight and six places respectively, the USMNT and Mexico can be referred to as the clear-cut big winners – at least within the Top 30 – from FIFA’s latest world rankings released on Thursday. 

El Tri, 12th in the rankings, behind Switzerland and a step above Denmark, had a picture-perfect showing in this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, hoisting the trophy in Chicago after winning all six games in the team’s first tournament under Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. 

Greg Berhalter’s men, on the other hand, surged their way back into the Top 30 after a solid runner-up performance in the aforementioned tournament. 

But what do the positive, upward trends say about CONCACAF’s giants, though? 

Well, that the new era for both sides, despite being in a premature stage, is looking promising not only for the future of the national sides, but for the overall trajectory of the American and Mexican player along with the sport in North America. 

As both rivals – and their domestic leagues, MLS and Liga MX – continue to amp up the competition and collaboration efforts among each other, the quality and opportunities are increasing exponentially. Such effect continue to garner eyes and interest from worldwide audiences and from scouts in Europe’s top-five leagues. In other words, North Americans are, slowly but surely, becoming constant go-to marquee signings for some of Europe’s best. 

In January, American star, Christian Pulisic, signed for Chelsea after the English giants and BVB Dortmund agreed to a record $73.1 million fee. Over-the-top for many initially – keeping in mind the 20-year-old’s performance this summer and ascending marketability, though – the price tag the Blue’s paid for his services doesn’t seem inflated one bit. 

Such tournament also allowed for Mexican promise Edson Alvarez to finally make the leap to the other side of the Atlantic. Astute, composed and a natural leader, Alvarez slots in as the natural replacement for Mattijs de Ligt and Frankie de Jong at Ajax. Both historical and record departures, it speaks volumes of the confidence and legitimacy a recent Champions League semi-finalist has given the Club America and Mexico national team product. 

The USMNT and Mexico swarming up the rankings hand-in-hand is not a new trend, but with the interconnection of current times and the slew of Americans and Mexicans already making a name in Europe, Thursday’s latest rankings is a visual representation that the new era is all about rampant growth for North America’s giants.

Live, Europa League: Wolves return to Europe

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers are playing at home in Europe for the first time in 39 years.

The home fans at Molineux can barely contain their excitement.

[ LIVE: Europa League scores  ]

Nuno Espirito Santo’s men take on Crusaders of Northern Ireland on Thursday in the UEFA Europa League second qualifying round, first leg.

Wolves’ reward for finishing seventh in their first campaign back in the Premier League last season is a clash against the Northern Irish side, and it is a tie they are expected to get through comfortably.

They’ve looked sharp in preseason so far and beat Manchester City on penalty kicks to win the PL Asia Trophy last week.

Elsewhere in Europa League action Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers face Progres, who knocked them out of the competition two years ago, plus Torino, Espanyol, Legia Warsaw and Eintracht Frankfurt are all in action.

Click on the link above to follow all of the action live, while below is the schedule for the later Europa League qualifying games on Thursday. We will have you covered on Wolves’ European adventure here on Pro Soccer Talk with a recap, reaction and analysis.

Europa League fixtures
Piast Gliwice v. Riga — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Norrkoping v. Liepaja — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Vidi v. Vaduz — 2 p.m. ET Thursday
Luzern v. KI — 2:15 p.m. ET Thursday
Aris v. AEL — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Dunajska Streda v. Atromitos — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Gent v. Viitorul — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Jeunesse Esch v. Vitoria — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
AZ Alkmaar v. BK Hacken — 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday
Domzale v. Malmo — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Strasbourg v. Maccabi Haifa — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Rangers v. Progres — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Wolves v. Crusaders — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Buducnost v. Zorya — 2:45 p.m. ET Thursday
Shamrock Rovers v. Apollon Limassol — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Valur v. Ludogorets Razgrad — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Torino v. Debrecen — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Espanyol v. Stjarnan — 3 p.m. ET Thursday
Legia Warsaw v. KuPS — 3 p.m. ET Thursday

Arsenal sign French starlet William Saliba

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaJul 25, 2019, 1:52 PM EDT
Despite a slow summer transfer window, Arsenal have landed a center-back for the future. 

The north London side announced the arrival of French starlet William Saliba, 18, from Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne on a “long-term contract”. The highly-rated defender will have to wait for his Emirates Stadium debut, however, as he’ll spend the upcoming season on loan with his former club. 

“We’re delighted William is joining us,” manager Unai Emery told the club’s official website. “Many teams wanted him but he decided he wanted to come to us and be a part of our future. He will stay in France next season for more experience and then we look forward to him joining our group.” 

It’s believed the Gunners shelled out $33.6 million for the France youth international and beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signature. 

Saliba made a name for himself last season in League 1, featuring 16 times – 13 starts – for his boyhood club, specifically in the latter stages of the season. It’s expected that the upcoming campaign will call for Saliba to feature heavily for Les Verts and gain further experience before joining the Gunners during the summer of 2020. 

With a long-term vision in mind, Saliba’s arrival is hope for a more optimal center-back situation at Emirates Stadium, which Emery desperately failed to have last season. The Spanish boss fielded mainly compatriot Laurent Koscienly and Sokratis Papastathopolous as the central duo in the backline, with Shokdran Mustafi finding himself on the bench more often than not, 23-year-old Rob Holding injured and Calum Chambers on a season-long loan at Fulham.

Saliba becomes only the third signing of a sluggish summer for Arsenal, who have added midfielder Dani Ceballos on loan from Real Madrid and 18-year-old winger Gabriel Martinelli from Brazilia side Ituano. Although, Arsenal can decide to spend more than the reported $60 million transfer kitty they have with about two weeks left in the transfer window. 

It is pretty typical of Arsenal to finally sign a new center back, but then send him straight out on loan…

Transfer rumor roundup: Cutrone to Wolves; Fernandes to United stalls

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Patrick Cutrone, 21, has been linked with a move from AC Milan to Wolverhampton Wanderers by many outlets, with our partners Sky Sports reporting a fee is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

The Italian international has spent his entire career at hometown club Milan, but it appears they may want to cash-in on Cutrone to help with some of their financial issues. Would he want to leave his homeland for Wolves though?

Wolves are said to be willing to pay $22 million up front with plenty of add-ons included further down the line, but that seems like quite a low fee for a player who scored 27 goals in 91 appearances for Milan, including 10 goals in 18 appearances in the Europa League. The youngsters is behind Krzysztof Piatek in the pecking line at the San Siro, for now, and he may not be the main man at Wolves either.

Do Wolves need another forward? Raul Jimenez is their main target forward and Cutrone is cut from the same cloth as the Mexican striker who scored 16 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in England in 2018-19.

Aside from Jimenez, Wolves’ options up top are a little thin with Diogo Jota a completely different type of forward and then they have youngster Niall Ennis and maybe Adama Traore could do a job as a striker.

With Wolves’ Europa League campaign set to stretch the squad further than last season it is quite bizarre that Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t strengthened his squad considerably this summer. Maybe he believes in the talented youngsters he has coming through the academy. Maybe he is waiting for the right players to become available in the market as they still have to negotiate the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United seems to have stalled, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be frustrated when it comes to signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Has United’s interested cooled because it now looks like Paul Pogba will stay this summer?

Fernandes, 24, scored 31 times for Sporting Lisbon in all competitions last season and scored a goal and grabbed an assist in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

But the London Evening Standard report that United are becoming increasingly “irritated” that Sporting are trying to create a bidding war, as they hold out for over $70 million for Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has a release clause of $40 million in his contract, but there is a clause which Sporting can trigger which allows them to pay Fernandes $6 million direct if they reject any offer over his release clause. So, yeah, that deal is a little more complicated than it seems and it is no wonder United are getting frustrated.

Their top priority should be adding a center back (ahem, Harry Maguire) and maybe another forward (Nicolas Pepe, anyone?) if Romelu Lukaku is allowed to leave for Inter Milan in the coming days.

Fernandes would be a luxury addition and perhaps this is a ploy from United to try and give Sporting a kick up the backside to get the deal done.