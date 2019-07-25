PHOTOS: Everton unveil plans for glittering waterfront stadium

Everton unveiled on Thursday the club’s latest plans and vision for a brand new 52,000-seat, $620-million stadium at the Bramley-Moore Dock site on the banks of the River Mersey in north Liverpool.
The stadium’s north and south stands have been designed to easily accommodate the return of safe-standing, should it be deemed legal by safety officials in the UK in the coming years. The south stand will house 13,000 Toffees fans, and all stands “will be as close to the action as regulations permit.”
Everton did not reveal a proposed timetable for when stadium construction might begin, let alone when it might be completed. The Guardian is reporting that the 2023-24 season is the current target date. The club is yet to submit a pair of applications — a detailed application for Bramley-Moore Dock and an outline application for Goodison Park — to UK officials, but they expect to do so before the end of 2019.
From the club’s official release:
“The concepts show a stunning brick, steel and glass design which takes its inspiration from the historic maritime and warehouse buildings nearby. The structure combines the historic and the modern, with the brick base of the stadium incorporating a subtle nod to Goodison Park’s famous Archibald Leitch lattice work while the dynamic roof structure made from steel and glass gives the stadium a modern finish.”
“The Club also used the event to reveal its plans for the redevelopment of Goodison Park to create a range of community assets such as homes, health, education and enterprise amenities as well as the introduction of public space which will include a lasting tribute to the Club’s current home of 127 years.”