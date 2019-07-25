More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by: William B. Plowman/NBC/NBC NewsWire via Getty Images

Rapinoe’s wide-ranging book to be published next year

Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 7:25 PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.

Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.

Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship. She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”

USMNT books Uruguay friendly in St. Louis in September

Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans.

Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.

The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.

After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June.

Europa League: Wolves’ qualifying quest starts with home win

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 25, 2019, 6:03 PM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2019-20 campaign is officially underway after kicking off their Europa League qualification quest with a 2-0 victory over Northern Irish side Crusaders at Molineux Stadium on Thursday.

Diogo Jota appears intent on building upon a strong first season at Wolves (nine goals in 33 Premier League appearances) with an even better sophomore campaign. The Portuguese forward opened the scoring with a sweetly struck half-volley in the 37th minute.

Another Portuguese youngster, Ruben Vinagre, joined Jota on the scoresheet in the 90th minute. The Crusaders goalkeeper fumbled the ball inside the six-yard box and Vinagre was in the perfect position to tap it home from nearly the goal line and double Wolves’ advantage as they go away from home for the second leg next week.

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo fielded the same starting 11 that won the Premier League Asia Trophy by beating Manchester City on penalty kicks last weekend.

Thursday’s notable Europa League results

Espanyol 4-0 Stjarnan
Torino 3-0 Debrecen
Flora Tallin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 2-0 Progres Niederkorn

VIDEO: Ozil targeted in carjacking; Kolasinac comes out swinging

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 25, 2019, 4:10 PM EDT
Mesut Ozil was reportedly the target of a suspected carjacking in north London on Thursday, an incident which was caught on camera and appears to show Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac fending off the duo’s knife-wielding, moped-riding attackers with his bare hands.

According to eyewitnesses, Ozil fled the immediate scene, abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and sprinted to a nearby Turkish restaurant where he is a frequent patron and is well-known by the staff.

The Daily Mail has more eyewitness accounts full of salacious details, if you’re into that sort of thing.

From a police spokesman:

“Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before [5 p.m. local time] on Thursday, July 25, to reports of an attempted robbery. It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”

According to Goal.com, Arsenal are aware of the incident and have spoken to both players, neither of which was hurt in the attack.

Ozil and Kolasinac, along with the rest of their Arsenal teammates, returned from the club’s preseason tour in America just a day earlier.

What does USMNT’s and Mexico’s FIFA Rankings surge tell us?

Getty Images
By Joel SoriaJul 25, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT
Rising eight and six places respectively, the USMNT and Mexico can be referred to as the clear-cut big winners – at least within the Top 30 – from FIFA’s latest world rankings released on Thursday. 

El Tri, 12th in the rankings, behind Switzerland and a step above Denmark, had a picture-perfect showing in this summer’s CONCACAF Gold Cup, hoisting the trophy in Chicago after winning all six games in the team’s first tournament under Argentine coach Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino. 

Greg Berhalter’s men, on the other hand, surged their way back into the Top 30 after a solid runner-up performance in the aforementioned tournament. 

But what do the positive, upward trends say about CONCACAF’s giants, though? 

Well, that the new era for both sides, despite being in a premature stage, is looking promising not only for the future of the national sides, but for the overall trajectory of the American and Mexican player along with the sport in North America. 

As both rivals – and their domestic leagues, MLS and Liga MX – continue to amp up the competition and collaboration efforts among each other, the quality and opportunities are increasing exponentially. Such effect continue to garner eyes and interest from worldwide audiences and from scouts in Europe’s top-five leagues. In other words, North Americans are, slowly but surely, becoming constant go-to marquee signings for some of Europe’s best. 

In January, American star, Christian Pulisic, signed for Chelsea after the English giants and Borussia Dortmund agreed to a record $73.1 million fee. An over-the-top purchase for many initially – keeping in mind the 20-year-old’s performance this summer and ascending marketability – the price tag the Blue’s paid for his services doesn’t seem inflated one bit. 

Such tournament also allowed for Mexican promise Edson Alvarez to finally make the leap to the other side of the Atlantic. Astute, composed and a natural leader, Alvarez slots in as the natural replacement for either Mattijs de Ligt or Frankie de Jong at Ajax. Both historical and record departures, it speaks volumes of the confidence and legitimacy a recent Champions League semi-finalist has given the Club America and Mexico national team product. 

The USMNT and Mexico swarming up the rankings hand-in-hand is not a new trend, but with the interconnection of current times and the slew of Americans and Mexicans already making a name in Europe, Thursday’s latest rankings is a visual representation that the new era is all about rampant growth for North America’s giants.