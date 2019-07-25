Transfer rumor roundup: Cutrone to Wolves; Fernandes to United stalls

The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Patrick Cutrone, 21, has been linked with a move from AC Milan to Wolverhampton Wanderers by many outlets, with our partners Sky Sports reporting a fee is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

The Italian international has spent his entire career at hometown club Milan, but it appears they may want to cash-in on Cutrone to help with some of their financial issues. Would he want to leave his homeland for Wolves though?

Wolves are said to be willing to pay $22 million up front with plenty of add-ons included further down the line, but that seems like quite a low fee for a player who scored 27 goals in 91 appearances for Milan, including 10 goals in 18 appearances in the Europa League. The youngsters is behind Krzysztof Piatek in the pecking line at the San Siro, for now, and he may not be the main man at Wolves either.

Do Wolves need another forward? Raul Jimenez is their main target forward and Cutrone is cut from the same cloth as the Mexican striker who scored 16 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in England in 2018-19.

Aside from Jimenez, Wolves’ options up top are a little thin with Diogo Jota a completely different type of forward and then they have youngster Niall Ennis and maybe Adama Traore could do a job as a striker.

With Wolves’ Europa League campaign set to stretch the squad further than last season it is quite bizarre that Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t strengthened his squad considerably this summer. Maybe he believes in the talented youngsters he has coming through the academy. Maybe he is waiting for the right players to become available in the market as they still have to negotiate the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United seems to have stalled, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be frustrated when it comes to signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Has United’s interested cooled because it now looks like Paul Pogba will stay this summer?

Fernandes, 24, scored 31 times for Sporting Lisbon in all competitions last season and scored a goal and grabbed an assist in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

But the London Evening Standard report that United are becoming increasingly “irritated” that Sporting are trying to create a bidding war, as they hold out for over $70 million for Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has a release clause of $40 million in his contract, but there is a clause which Sporting can trigger which allows them to pay Fernandes $6 million direct if they reject any offer over his release clause. So, yeah, that deal is a little more complicated than it seems and it is no wonder United are getting frustrated.

Their top priority should be adding a center back (ahem, Harry Maguire) and maybe another forward (Nicolas Pepe, anyone?) if Romelu Lukaku is allowed to leave for Inter Milan in the coming days.

Fernandes would be a luxury addition and perhaps this is a ploy from United to try and give Sporting a kick up the backside to get the deal done.

