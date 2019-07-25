More from PST Latest USMNT news | What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news
Transfer rumor roundup: Cutrone to Wolves; Fernandes to United stalls

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 11:58 AM EDT
The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Patrick Cutrone, 21, has been linked with a move from AC Milan to Wolverhampton Wanderers by many outlets, with our partners Sky Sports reporting a fee is close to being agreed between the two clubs.

The Italian international has spent his entire career at hometown club Milan, but it appears they may want to cash-in on Cutrone to help with some of their financial issues. Would he want to leave his homeland for Wolves though?

Wolves are said to be willing to pay $22 million up front with plenty of add-ons included further down the line, but that seems like quite a low fee for a player who scored 27 goals in 91 appearances for Milan, including 10 goals in 18 appearances in the Europa League. The youngsters is behind Krzysztof Piatek in the pecking line at the San Siro, for now, and he may not be the main man at Wolves either.

Do Wolves need another forward? Raul Jimenez is their main target forward and Cutrone is cut from the same cloth as the Mexican striker who scored 16 goals across all competitions in his debut campaign in England in 2018-19.

Aside from Jimenez, Wolves’ options up top are a little thin with Diogo Jota a completely different type of forward and then they have youngster Niall Ennis and maybe Adama Traore could do a job as a striker.

With Wolves’ Europa League campaign set to stretch the squad further than last season it is quite bizarre that Nuno Espirito Santo hasn’t strengthened his squad considerably this summer. Maybe he believes in the talented youngsters he has coming through the academy. Maybe he is waiting for the right players to become available in the market as they still have to negotiate the Europa League qualifying rounds.

Bruno Fernandes’ move to Manchester United seems to have stalled, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is said to be frustrated when it comes to signing the Portuguese midfielder.

Has United’s interested cooled because it now looks like Paul Pogba will stay this summer?

Fernandes, 24, scored 31 times for Sporting Lisbon in all competitions last season and scored a goal and grabbed an assist in their 2-2 draw with Liverpool at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday.

But the London Evening Standard report that United are becoming increasingly “irritated” that Sporting are trying to create a bidding war, as they hold out for over $70 million for Fernandes.

The attacking midfielder has a release clause of $40 million in his contract, but there is a clause which Sporting can trigger which allows them to pay Fernandes $6 million direct if they reject any offer over his release clause. So, yeah, that deal is a little more complicated than it seems and it is no wonder United are getting frustrated.

Their top priority should be adding a center back (ahem, Harry Maguire) and maybe another forward (Nicolas Pepe, anyone?) if Romelu Lukaku is allowed to leave for Inter Milan in the coming days.

Fernandes would be a luxury addition and perhaps this is a ploy from United to try and give Sporting a kick up the backside to get the deal done.

Arsenal confirm Ceballos deal; Villa sign Douglas Luiz

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 11:01 AM EDT
Arsenal have their man.

Dani Ceballos, 22, has joined the Gunners from Real Madrid on a season-long loan with the Spanish international midfielder a direct replacement for Aaron Ramsey.

So much so that Arsenal have even given Ceballos the No.8 jersey formerly worn by Ramsey.

Speaking about his arrival in the Premier League, Ceballos revealed that his compatriots Unai Emery and Hector Bellerin played a big part in him switching the Spanish capital for England’s capital city.

“I knew I had the confidence of the coach, which was very important for me from the start,” Ceballos explained. “I was aware of the responsibility that wearing this shirt entails and it was a tremendously proud moment when I decided to join Arsenal.”

This move is all well and good for Arsenal, but don’t they need to strengthen in other areas first?

Ceballos is a hugely talented attacking midfielder who is highly-rated in Spain (even if Zinedine Zidane isn’t a member of his fan club) but with Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and youngsters like Reiss Nelson and Emile Smith Rowe around, this isn’t an area where they needed extra help.

Unless Unai Emery expects Callum Chambers to become the next Virgil Van Dijk (sorry, Callum, nothing personal) then Arsenal still have a huge hole to fill in central defense this summer. The main reason they didn’t finish in the top four last season was due to defensive issues and that doesn’t seem like changing anytime soon.

Another day, another new signing at Aston Villa.

Douglas Luiz, 21, has joined from Manchester City for a fee believed to be around $18.7 million as the Brazilian midfielder is Dean Smith’s 10th signing of the summer transfer window.

This addition takes Villa’s spending to almost $160 million this summer. Ka-ching.

Luiz has signed a five-year contract at Villa and after spending the last two seasons on loan at Girona following his move to Man City — City couldn’t get a work permit for Luiz so loaned him out to their sister club in Spain — the former Vasco da Gama man is ready to get rolling in the Premier League as he never made an appearance for City.

“I hope I can be a leader in the team,” Luiz said. “I hope I can help by bringing the ball out from the back and, although I don’t speak a lot of English, I hope I can help out by shouting orders from the back and live up to all the expectations as best as I can. I hope we have a great season and win a lot of games.

“Right now I’m confident in saying that, God willing, I can shine in the Premier League. So I hope I cannot just talk the talk but also walk the walk and that’s my main aim. I came here to learn but, more than anything, to dream big and to be a leader on the pitch.”

Luiz is a bullish defensive midfielder who will add to Smith’s options in the engine room alongside Conor Hourihane, Jack Grealish and John McGinn.

The Brazilian joins Trezeguet, Anwar Al Ghazi, Matt TargettTyrone Mings, Ezri Konza, JotaWesley, Kourtney Hause and Bjorn Engels as Villa’s new signing and they certainly aren’t missing about this summer.

Man United beat Tottenham in Shanghai (video)

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 9:49 AM EDT
Manchester United capped off their tour to Australia and the Far East with a 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur in Shanghai, as tempers flared over in a tense International Champions Cup friendly at Hongkou Stadium.

Anthony Martial gave United the lead in the first half but Lucas Moura then equalized before academy youngster Angel Gomes, 18, scored the winner for the Red Devils who have a perfect record so far in preseason.

A feisty first half in China was played at a good tempo despite the heat, with youngsters Daniel James and Troy Parrot impressing for United and Spurs respectively.

Martial hit the post as he looked sharp throughout the first half, and soon the first goal of the game arrived.

After good work from Andreas Perreira, Martial finished from a tight angle past Paolo Gazzaniga at his near post. Spurs’ goalkeeper will not want to see that one back…

Moussa Sissoko clattered into James which resulted in a mini-scuffle between both sets of players with Harry Kane and Ashley Young at the center of things.

Before the break Tanguy Ndombele and Parrot were combining well and United almost doubled their lead as Paul Pogba smashed just off target.

United changed all 11 players at half time but Eric Bailly only lasted a few minutes as he came off injured, which was one of the only negatives for Solskjaer.

Spurs levelled the scores with 25 minutes to go as a tame effort from substitute Moura from the edge of the box somehow deflected past Sergio Romero and in.

Gomes then won it for United, as the youngster scored a superb goal to keep his impressive preseason going.

He was played in by Juan Mata before squeezing a shot home as it seemed he would pull the ball back for Marcus Rashford.

United now return to Europe having won all four of their preseason friendlies so far, as Solskjaer’s side are cranking through the gears impressively as they build up to the 2019-20 campaign.

Tottenham head to Munich to play against Real Madrid next week, plus either Bayern Munich or Fenerbache in the 2019 Audi Cup.

Liverpool plan to further increase Anfield expansion

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 9:14 AM EDT
Liverpool’s plan to expand Anfield are set to be cranked up a few notches.

“We’re going to need a bigger boat!” or something like that…

After a lengthy wait and complicated planning process, Anfield was expanded to its current capacity of 54,074 following the redevelopment of the Main Stand in 2016.

Speaking in New York City, chief executive Peter Moore has now revealed that their original plans to add an extra 4,600 seats to the Anfield Road end will need to change as it is “insufficient for our plans” of expanding Liverpool’s home stadium.

“We’re continuing to analyze what is the optimum number,” Moore said. “I think in the next few months you’re going to hear from us as regards to what those plans will be. I can tell you definitively it won’t be the rather small-to-medium plans we had recently.”

It is believed a capacity of somewhere just over 61,000 is Liverpool desired size.

That would mean only Tottenham and Manchester United would have a larger capacity than them in the Premier League.

The key factor here is that Liverpool must work closely with the local community to create the best possible solution at the Anfield Road end of the stadium.

For anyone who has ever been to Anfield, three sides of the ground are boxed in by rows of Victorian-era houses, and many more of those houses have been demolished in recent years to allow for expansion. Behind the Anfield Road end there is some space but, rather crucially, there is a road which causes a headache as traffic on a matchday around Anfield is already chaotic.

Liverpool’s owners, the Fenway Sports Group, have done a superb job at expanding Anfield but keeping the character of one of the most iconic stadiums in world soccer. This next step will take a lot of ingenuity to make it a reality.

USMNT surge up latest FIFA world rankings

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 25, 2019, 7:56 AM EDT
1 Comment

The USMNT have rocketed up the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.

After reaching the Gold Cup final over the summer months, Gregg Berhalter’s side have risen eight places to 22nd in the world.

The U.S. are the biggest movers inside the top 30 and that is promising news for the Stars and Stripes as their young squad continues to find its feet after a huge rebuild over the past two years following its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Of course there is still a long way to go for the USMNT, but with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie leading the charge, there is hope.

Mexico are the second-biggest movers in the top 30 as Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side rose six places to 12th in the world, as their 2019 Gold Cup success underlined El Tri’s incredible squad depth.

Belgium remain atop the rankings while Brazil, winners of the Copa America, move up one place to second as France slip to third, England remain in fourth and Uruguay climb three places to fifth. Colombia and Venezuela were rewarded for positive Copa America displays as the latter rose to 27th, their highest-ever position in FIFA’s rankings.

Some of the other big climbers in the latest rankings include Algeria who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as they rose an incredible 28 places to 40th, while on the flip-side Germany slipped to 15th in the world and both Italy and the Netherlands slipped outside the top 15.

Below is a look at the top 25 teams on the planet, according to FIFA.

1. Belgium
2. Brazil
3. France
4. England
5. Uruguay
6. Portugal
7. Croatia
8. Colombia
9. Spain
10. Argentina
11. Switzerland
12. Mexico
13. Denmark
14. Chile
15. Germany
16. Italy
16. Netherlands
18. Sweden
19. Peru
20. Poland
20. Senegal
22. USA
23. Iran
24. Wales
25. Ukraine