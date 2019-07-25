USMNT surge up the latest FIFA world rankings

The USMNT have rocketed up the latest FIFA world rankings released on Thursday.
After reaching the Gold Cup final over the summer months, Gregg Berhalter’s side have risen eight places to 22nd in the world.
The U.S. are the biggest movers inside the top 30 and that is promising news for the Stars and Stripes as their young squad continues to find its feet after a huge rebuild over the past two years following its failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.
Of course there is still a long way to go for the USMNT, but with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie leading the charge, there is hope.
Mexico are the second-biggest movers in the top 30 as Gerardo “Tata” Martino’s side rose six places to 12th in the world, as their 2019 Gold Cup success underlined El Tri’s incredible squad depth.
Belgium remain atop the rankings while Brazil, winners of the Copa America, move up one place to second as France slip to third, England remain in fourth and Uruguay climb three places to fifth. Colombia and Venezuela were rewarded for positive Copa America displays as the latter rose to 27th, their highest-ever position in FIFA’s rankings.
Some of the other big climbers in the latest rankings include Algeria who won the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, as they rose an incredible 28 places to 40th, while on the flip-side Germany slipped to 15th in the world and both Italy and the Netherlands slipped outside the top 15.
Below is a look at the top 25 teams on the planet, according to FIFA.
1. Belgium
2. Brazil
3. France
4. England
5. Uruguay
6. Portugal
7. Croatia
8. Colombia
9. Spain
10. Argentina
11. Switzerland
12. Mexico
13. Denmark
14. Chile
15. Germany
16. Italy
16. Netherlands
18. Sweden
19. Peru
20. Poland
20. Senegal 22. USA
23. Iran
24. Wales
25. Ukraine
DaMarcus Beasley’s rocket goal in the 85th minute forced penalty kicks, but Giovani Dos Santos scored the decisive seventh effort to send Club America past the Houston Dynamo in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals.
Agustín Marchesín stopped Romell Quioto’s opening penalty kick, and Club America took the lead when Nicolas Castillo rolled in its first attempt. Houston made its next four shots, but Roger Martinez of the visitors blazed his effort over the bar to force extra kicks.
Sam Junqua was unsuccessful with Houston’s seventh try, and old foe Dos Santos won it for Club America, who will face the winner of Real Salt Lake and UANL Tigres in the semifinal, while LA Galaxy is set to meet Cruz Azul in the other.
The semifinals are Aug. 20 and the final is Sept. 18 in Las Vegas.
The list of big names who’ve moved or are rumored to move this summer is simply sensational. Sure last season we saw Cristiano Ronaldo move, and Neymar the summer before that, but this transfer window is bringing the proverbial noise.
We mean, just look at this list of names we can pull together without moving past the attack to include Harry Maguire?
The wages are the hardest part, which makes the delightful nature of swap deals all the more possible. Remember Henrikh Mkhitaryan for Alexis Sanchez? Some of these names below in the same swap deal would blow that out of the water.
10. Christian Eriksen
Club: Tottenham Hotspur
Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, Inter Milan
Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — If Paulo Dybala or another big name arrives, perhaps Eriksen will find a Premier League title fight more reasonable.
9. Mauro Icardi
Club: Inter Milan
Possible destinations: Napoli, Juventus
Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — Sometimes glorious, sometimes furious, taking a gamble on Icardi and his entourage is a big one for anyone.
8. James Rodriguez
Club: Real Madrid
Possible destinations: Atletico Madrid, Chinese Super League
Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — He’s going somewhere, but where?
7. WilfriedZaha
Club: Crystal Palace
Possible destinations: Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Everton
Chances he actually moves: 7/10 — The Bayern option would make a lot of sense if the club wasn’t so hot-and-heavy about Leroy Sane.
6. Nicolas Pepe
Club: Lille
Potential destinations: Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal
Chances he actually moves: 10/10 — Lille’s coach has already admitted that Pepe is free to find the next level, and there’s no shortage of suitors for the man who produced more Ligue 1 goals and assists than anyone not named Kylian Mbappe.
5. Paulo Dybala
Club: Juventus
Potential destinations: Tottenham Hotspur, Paris Saint-Germain
Chances he actually moves: 5/10 — Maurizio Sarri must know the value of Dybala to his chase for the Champions League, but my oh my what it would mean to the Premier League title fight if Spurs bought him.
4. Gareth Bale
Club: Real Madrid
Potential destinations: Chinese Super League, Manchester United
Chances he actually moves: 8/10 — You’d count him amongst the transferred if he wasn’t intent on keeping his wages stable (which he has every right to do).
3. Leroy Sane
Club: Manchester City
Potential destinations: Bayern Munich
Chances he actually moves: 3/10 — Attitude issues aside, he’s shown he’s one of the best young players in the world. Man City isn’t in the habit of selling those, even if Bayern is really trying to seduce him.
2. Neymar
Club: Paris Saint-Germain
Potential destinations: Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester United
Chances he actually moves: 4/10 — There are so many clubs who can afford him, especially if PSG insists a non-swap deal.
Paul Pogba
Club: Manchester United
Potential destinations: Juventus, Real Madrid
Chances he actually moves: 1/10 — Put plainly, there simply aren’t players like him available on the open market and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs him.
Dybala scored 10 times for Juventus last season in 42 matches, a big step down from the 26 he notched the previous season. Ronaldo’s arrival certainly helped with that dip.
Between Palermo and Juve, Dybala has 73 goals and 37 assists in Serie A. He struck five times in nine Champions League matches last season and is a safe bet to produce in any competition.
He’d give Spurs tremendous attacking options and put a lot of pressure on Dele Alli following the latter’s disappointing 2018-19 season.
The North London outfit has long been expected to become an even bigger force in the Premier League once its stadium debts were paid. The addition of Dybala would be a stunner, and boost Spurs into firm contention for the Premier League whether Christian Eriksen sticks around or not.
And if Dybala arrives, perhaps leaving won’t carry much interest at all.