VIDEO: Daniele De Rossi greeted by raucous Boca fans upon arrival

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Boca Juniors has announced the signing of former Roma captain and 2006 World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi in a one-year deal.
The Argentinian club used social media Thursday to confirm the move with a video of 36-year-old Italian midfielder wearing the team’s shirt.
De Rossi had a medical at a private clinic in Buenos Aires and visited the club’s historic La Bombonera stadium.
The Italian played at Roma from 2001 to May of this year.
De Rossi was one of the scorers in the World Cup final penalty shootout against France that gave Italy its fourth World Cup title. He has also won two Italian Cups with Roma in 2007 and 2008.
De Rossi’s official presentation as a Boca player will be on Monday.
CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans.
Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.
The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.
After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June.
NEW YORK (AP) Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.
Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.
Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship. She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”
Wolverhampton Wanderers’ 2019-20 campaign is officially underway after kicking off their Europa League qualification quest with a 2-0 victory over Northern Irish side Crusaders at Molineux Stadium on Thursday.
Diogo Jota appears intent on building upon a strong first season at Wolves (nine goals in 33 Premier League appearances) with an even better sophomore campaign. The Portuguese forward opened the scoring with a sweetly struck half-volley in the 37th minute.
Another Portuguese youngster, Ruben Vinagre, joined Jota on the scoresheet in the 90th minute. The Crusaders goalkeeper fumbled the ball inside the six-yard box and Vinagre was in the perfect position to tap it home from nearly the goal line and double Wolves’ advantage as they go away from home for the second leg next week.
Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo fielded the same starting 11 that won the Premier League Asia Trophy by beating Manchester City on penalty kicks last weekend.
Thursday’s notable Europa League results
Espanyol 4-0 Stjarnan
Torino 3-0 Debrecen
Flora Tallin 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt
Rangers 2-0 Progres Niederkorn
Mesut Ozil was reportedly the target of a suspected carjacking in north London on Thursday, an incident which was caught on camera and appears to show Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac fending off the duo’s knife-wielding, moped-riding attackers with his bare hands.
According to eyewitnesses, Ozil fled the immediate scene, abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and sprinted to a nearby Turkish restaurant where he is a frequent patron and is well-known by the staff.
The Daily Mail has more eyewitness accounts full of salacious details, if you’re into that sort of thing.
From a police spokesman:
“Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before [5 p.m. local time] on Thursday, July 25, to reports of an attempted robbery. It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”
According to Goal.com, Arsenal are aware of the incident and have spoken to both players, neither of which was hurt in the attack.
Ozil and Kolasinac, along with the rest of their Arsenal teammates, returned from the club’s preseason tour in America just a day earlier.