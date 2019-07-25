VIDEO: Ozil targeted in carjacking; Kolasinac comes out swinging

Mesut Ozil was reportedly the target of a suspected carjacking in north London on Thursday, an incident which was caught on camera and appears to show Arsenal teammate Sead Kolasinac fending off the duo’s knife-wielding, moped-riding attackers with his bare hands.
According to eyewitnesses, Ozil fled the immediate scene, abandoned his vehicle in the middle of the road and sprinted to a nearby Turkish restaurant where he is a frequent patron and is well-known by the staff.
The Daily Mail has more eyewitness accounts full of salacious details, if you’re into that sort of thing.
From a police spokesman:
“Police were called to Platts Lane, NW3, shortly before [5 p.m. local time] on Thursday, July 25, to reports of an attempted robbery. It was reported that suspects on motorbikes had attempted to rob a man who was driving a car. The driver, along with his passenger, managed to get away unharmed and travelled to a restaurant, where they were spoken to by officers. There have been no arrests. Enquiries continue.”
According to Goal.com, Arsenal are aware of the incident and have spoken to both players, neither of which was hurt in the attack.
Ozil and Kolasinac, along with the rest of their Arsenal teammates, returned from the club’s preseason tour in America just a day earlier.