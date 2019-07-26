Bailly arrives home in wheelchair after new knee injury

Eric Bailly has battled with injuries his entire Manchester United career, and that struggle looks to continue as the center-back appears to have suffered another serious knee problem.
After seeing just 10 minutes on the field as a halftime substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in Shanghai, Bailly was stretchered off and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches. With Manchester United returning home after the match, Bailly was pictured in a wheelchair with a brace around his left knee.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted after the match that Bailly may yet again see the sidelines for a long spell. “We’ve just got to do some scans,” the Manchester United boss said after the match. “It doesn’t look great but let’s see how it goes.”
Bailly joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016, but in his three years at Old Trafford he has made just 74 appearances across all competitions, including 50 in league play. He made 25 Premier League appearances his first season with the Red Devils but missed all of November with a slight knee injury. The 25-year-old saw his top flight appearances drop to 13 in 2017/18 thanks to an ankle injury that left him sidelined for three months, and that number dropped to 12 last season with a knee injury late in the campaign that kept him out of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.
Manchester United has a plethora of central defenders in the squad to replace Bailly, but Solsjkaer has gunned for improvements at the position nonetheless. Bailly’s injury only strengthen’s Leicester City’s negotiating position as they look to push the price for Harry Maguire higher and higher. English tabloids reported that Bailly’s place in the Manchester United squad was already tenuous before the injury, and this will only add to his frustrations.
Phil Foden may be just 19 years old, but not only has he forced his way into the Manchester City first-team squad, he’s also drawn spectacular praise from one of the world’s most renowned managers.
Speaking from Japan ahead of Manchester City’s friendly against J-League side Yokohama FM, Pep Guardiola called Foden “the most talented player I have ever seen,” quite high praise from a manager who has the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Robert Lewandowski, Gerard Pique, and Manuel Neuer among others on his managerial resume over the course of his career.
In fact, Guardiola said the only person standing in Foden’s way at the moment is himself.
“He is the most talented player I have ever seen,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference. “His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in starting XI. He deserves all the minutes. He works incredibly. He knows I’m here to help him.”
Guardiola’s position is understandable given the talent in the squad at the attacking midfield position. Manchester City boasts Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and the departing David Silva all in a similar position, yet Foden saw 13 Premier League appearances last season and scored in his first start of the year, a massive goal in the 1-0 win over Spurs down the stretch of the title run.
“I am lucky to be part of it,” the 19-year-old said of the Man City squad while sitting alongside Guardiola in the pre-match press conference. “It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad. Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well.”
City’s match against Yokohama is their final preseason game, after which they will return to England to prepare for the Community Shield on August 4 against Liverpool followed by their first Premier League match against West Ham six days later.
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Boca Juniors has announced the signing of former Roma captain and 2006 World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi in a one-year deal.
The Argentinian club used social media Thursday to confirm the move with a video of 36-year-old Italian midfielder wearing the team’s shirt.
De Rossi had a medical at a private clinic in Buenos Aires and visited the club’s historic La Bombonera stadium.
The Italian played at Roma from 2001 to May of this year.
De Rossi was one of the scorers in the World Cup final penalty shootout against France that gave Italy its fourth World Cup title. He has also won two Italian Cups with Roma in 2007 and 2008.
De Rossi’s official presentation as a Boca player will be on Monday.
CHICAGO (AP) The U.S. men’s soccer team will play Uruguay in an exhibition at St. Louis’ Busch Stadium on Sept. 10, four days after the Americans face Mexico at East Rutherford, New Jersey.
The match, announced Thursday, is the final friendly of the year for the Americans.
Both games are on FIFA dates, allowing the U.S. to call in Europe-based players for the match.
The Americans finish their first year under new coach Gregg Berhalter with the new CONCACAF Nations League, hosting Cuba on Oct. 11 and Canada on Nov. 15, and playing at Canada on Oct. 15 and at Cuba on Nov. 19.
After failing to reach the 2018 World Cup, the Americans start qualifying for the 2022 World Cup next June.
NEW YORK (AP) Soccer star Megan Rapinoe has scored again, this time with a book deal.
Penguin Press announced Thursday that Rapinoe’s book, currently untitled, will be published in Fall 2020. Penguin is calling the book a “perfect vehicle” for an “honest, thoughtful, unapologetic” take on everything from soccer to nationalism to gay rights. Meanwhile, a division of Penguin Young Readers will work on a Rapinoe book for middle graders.
Rapinoe became an international celebrity this summer after she helped lead the U.S women’s soccer team to a World Cup championship. She openly denounced President Donald Trump and said she would refuse to attend a White House celebration if invited. Trump tweeted in response that Rapinoe should “never disrespect our country, the White House or our flag.”