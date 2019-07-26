MLS Notes: Inter Miami announces first signings

David Beckham’s club has a name, logo, new stadium, and finally, now, players.
Inter Miami CF announced on Friday its first two official signings, and both are Argentina teenagers. First comes 19-year-old Matias Pellegrini, who joined in a transfer from Estudiantes de la Plata and is signed as a Young Designated Player. Second came Julian Carranza, who joined in a transfer from Banfield. Both players have been loaned back to their Argentine clubs until January 2020, when they join the MLS side for preseason training.
[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]
“It’s important for us that we found young, exciting attacking players that are on the upside of their career and have the potential to be really good players in this league,” Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said in a statement. “We will continue to build and add quality players that are the right fit for our Club. We started with youth, but we know it’s also important to have veteran players who come from both overseas and within the league to balance out the roster over time.
“Both Julián and Matías showed us they really wanted to take the next step of their career with Inter Miami CF. We liked that Pellegrini can play inside and out wide, has very good aerobic capacity and can cover a lot of ground, while Julián is a very grounded player with an impressive work rate. He’s the player that strives to score goals and is very good in the box.”
Both players have featured for Argentine youth national teams, and are the latest in a constant pipeline of young Argentina players heading to MLS. It’s obviously unclear and a bit too early to know exactly what to expect from the two players in MLS, but if they’re anything like Diego Rossi and other recent new Young Designated Player acquisitions, they should be players to keep an eye on moving forward.
Here are some more transfer stories from across MLS:
Report: Galaxy inch closer to $18 million Pavon transfer
Guillermo Barros Schelotto is reportedly on the verge of completing a massive transfer to bring in one of his former players.
Fox Sports Argentina reported on Friday that it would take $18 million for the LA Galaxy to sign Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon. According to the report, the transfer is supposed to be wrapped up in the next few hours.
The 23-year-old started for Argentina at the last World Cup and has been linked for years with a move to Europe.
While it’s a massive investment by the Galaxy, it may be one that will be hard to be recouped one day. Pavon has really struggled over the past 12 months. From struggling at the World Cup, Pavon in 2019 has mostly been used off the bench in important Copa Libertadores matches, just starting in Superliga games and becoming a bit of an afterthought.
For Boca, to sell a backup for $18 million would be a coup.