Report: Bale close to lucrative move to China

By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT
Gareth Bale‘s six-year stay at Real Madrid could finally be coming to an end.

In the battle between an unstoppable force (Real Madrid) and an immovable object (Bale), it appears both have relented, as Bale is reportedly nearing a move to Chinese club Jiangsu Suning. Depending on the outlet, the reports differ, but they’re incredibly lucrative for Bale and despite leaving top-level European football, it’s almost a no-brainer.

The Telegraph reports that Bale would earn more than $1.25 million per week ($64.5 million per year), while Marca reported Bale will earn around $24.5 million per year. Perhaps between the two sources, it will be somewhere in the middle. In any case, it’s a lot – A LOT – of money.

It’s been an interesting past few weeks for Bale. First, especially with Zidane back in charge, it seemed Bale was frozen out in the cold, with Zidane even going out of his way to say in a press conference recently during Real Madrid’s North American tour that Bale was very close to leaving.

Then, Bale appeared off the bench and scored for Real Madrid in its 2-2 draw with Arsenal. Bale was also included on the bench for Real Madrid in its mini derby against Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium on Friday evening.

But now, with so many different outlets reporting his departure, Bale almost seems certain to be leaving Real Madrid for China.

There’s a lot to question about the move. For one, it’s proof that he’s done competing at the top level against Europe’s best. While reaching your maximum earning potential is crucial for every athlete, it can come at a cost. In this case, Bale likely would have had to take pay cut to join another club, and it’s clear Bale preferred to keep his current salary or even increase it.

It’s a blow for the Wales National Team as well, to lose it’s top player to a lower league, though as Brazil has showed in the past, sometimes key players can play in China and still be called back into the national team.

For Real Madrid, it appears that Zidane has won the battle against Florentino Pérez, with Real Madrid likely just releasing Bale as a free agent, instead of demanding a massive transfer fee.

Ashley: “It was impossible” to keep Benitez

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 9:15 PM EDT
To hear Mike Ashley say it, Newcastle never had a chance.

In a long interview with the Daily Mail, Ashley stated multiple times that it was his intention to sign Rafa Benitez to a new contract, but Ashley contended that Benitez never wanted to stay. The Spanish manager announced in mid-June that he was leaving the Premier League club, and soon signed a lucrative deal with Chinese club Dalian Yifang.

“My view always was we had to keep Rafa,” Ashley told the Daily Mail. “For my own personal safety we had to keep Rafa. I thought he had us offside, he had us cornered, it wasn’t fair, it wasn’t right, I’ve been totally out-maneuvered, I probably shouldn’t own a football club, it’s ridiculous, but I’m a big boy.

“Yet every time with Rafa it was impossible – there was always another thing, and the next thing, and the next thing. He asked for a 50 percent pay increase and I think he did that because he knew it couldn’t work. And if we had agreed to that, I think it would have been something else. And everyone thinks we lost him because we wouldn’t pay a couple of quid more. He had the microphone and we didn’t.”

Ashley stated that in May, he had even tossed out the idea to his front office of signing Benitez to an eight-year contract, a move that’s practically unheard of in global soccer.

“At one stage they were talking about a one-year extension and I said my preference would be for an eight-year contract,” Ashley said. “That’s what I have to do in business when I invest. I have to take a medium to long-term view. I don’t worry about my takings on a Saturday. And we are now talking planning and strategy. So if you really want me involved, I need time from you, too. And that was the idea. I did it before with Alan Pardew.

“Looking back, though, it doesn’t really matter what Rafa asked for because I think the Chinese thing was done. He had talked about what he could earn in China previously. We were not even slightly surprised by that move.”

Ashley also provided some interesting insights into Newcastle’s signing of Brazilian striker Joelington. Ashley stated that Newcastle had been close to signing both Miguel Almiron and Joelington in January, only for Hoffenheim to say he wasn’t for sale. A month later, Hoffenheim offered Joelington to Newcastle but only for around $50 million. Ashley said he was prepared to pay that, but Benitez didn’t want to sign off on a signing if he didn’t know he would still be around.

On a bright note, Ashley did have kind words to say about Benitez’s time in charge.

“I’m not disappointed in him as a manager – he did an excellent job,” Ashley said. “It puzzles me why any fan thinks I wouldn’t want him. I’m not the thickest person on the planet. Why wouldn’t I want excellence? Why wouldn’t I want this manager? Accuse me of many things, but not that. We couldn’t have done any more.”

MLS Notes: Inter Miami announces first signings

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 7:44 PM EDT
David Beckham’s club has a name, logo, new stadium, and finally, now, players.

Inter Miami CF announced on Friday its first two official signings, and both are Argentina teenagers. First comes 19-year-old Matias Pellegrini, who joined in a transfer from Estudiantes de la Plata and is signed as a Young Designated Player. Second came Julian Carranza, who joined in a transfer from Banfield. Both players have been loaned back to their Argentine clubs until January 2020, when they join the MLS side for preseason training.

“It’s important for us that we found young, exciting attacking players that are on the upside of their career and have the potential to be really good players in this league,” Inter Miami CF Sporting Director Paul McDonough said in a statement. “We will continue to build and add quality players that are the right fit for our Club. We started with youth, but we know it’s also important to have veteran players who come from both overseas and within the league to balance out the roster over time.

“Both Julián and Matías showed us they really wanted to take the next step of their career with Inter Miami CF. We liked that Pellegrini can play inside and out wide, has very good aerobic capacity and can cover a lot of ground, while Julián is a very grounded player with an impressive work rate. He’s the player that strives to score goals and is very good in the box.”

Both players have featured for Argentine youth national teams, and are the latest in a constant pipeline of young Argentina players heading to MLS. It’s obviously unclear and a bit too early to know exactly what to expect from the two players in MLS, but if they’re anything like Diego Rossi and other recent new Young Designated Player acquisitions, they should be players to keep an eye on moving forward.

Here are some more transfer stories from across MLS:

Report: Galaxy inch closer to $18 million Pavon transfer

Guillermo Barros Schelotto is reportedly on the verge of completing a massive transfer to bring in one of his former players.

Fox Sports Argentina reported on Friday that it would take $18 million for the LA Galaxy to sign Boca Juniors winger Cristian Pavon. According to the report, the transfer is supposed to be wrapped up in the next few hours.

The 23-year-old started for Argentina at the last World Cup and has been linked for years with a move to Europe.

While it’s a massive investment by the Galaxy, it may be one that will be hard to be recouped one day. Pavon has really struggled over the past 12 months. From struggling at the World Cup, Pavon in 2019 has mostly been used off the bench in important Copa Libertadores matches, just starting in Superliga games and becoming a bit of an afterthought.

For Boca, to sell a backup for $18 million would be a coup.

FIFA bans African official for bribes linked to match-fixing

Getty Imagesp
Associated PressJul 26, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT
ZURICH — FIFA has banned another African soccer official for taking bribes to help match-fixer Wilson Perumal.

FIFA says former Sierra Leone federation official Abu Bakarr Kabba has been banned for five years and fined 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,400).

In a swathe of recent cases linked to the Singaporean match-fixer, FIFA also banned referees from Niger and Tanzania plus federation officials from Zambia, Mozambique and Botswana.

Perumal profited from betting scams after often providing referees for international friendlies he helped to organize. His schemes included fixing warmup games for South Africa before it hosted the 2010 World Cup.

FIFA did not specify which games Kabba took bribes for, though his offenses were judged using the 2009 version of its ethics code.

Former England international Richards retires

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
A decade ago, Micah Richards appeared to be setting up a career as one of England’s starting centerbacks for many years to come. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll and ended what was once a very promising career.

Richards announced his retirement on Friday in conjunction with Manchester City in order to focus on unspecified business ventures as well as take an “ad hoc off-the-field role” with his former club. A recurring right knee injury derailed his career, which grew to great heights at Man City but ended up seeing him spend time at Fiorentina for a season before struggling to see the field regularly with Aston Villa over the past four years.

“Once a blue, always a blue,” Richards said in a statement. “City has always been my spiritual home and where I enjoyed my best years as a player. Being part of the side that ended the long wait for silverware – in 2011 and 2012 – was very special. It kick-started this new era and the club has never looked back. What has happened since has been amazing. I feel lucky to have been asked back to help spread the City message and can’t wait to get going. I know it will be fun because City fans are incredible and always have been.”

Richards starred for Man City’s youth academy more than a decade ago, so much so that then-manager Stuart Pearce handed Richards his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2015. Richards quickly became a constant in the side and even made his debut as a right back for England a year later, becoming England’s youngest defender to play a senior match at the time.

Richards then played a key role in the years that followed as Man City rose in the Premier League standings, culminating with a famous Premier League title in 2012. That proved to be the peak of his career.

A few months later, Richards suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. Despite having successful surgery, Richards lost his place in the side under Roberto Mancini, and he began the journey through the wilderness, looking for a starting place while struggling to stay fit.

A loan move to Fiorentina was unsuccessful and Richards failed to stay healthy enough to play much with Aston Villa. In fact, he hasn’t played since 2016 due to recurring knee injuries.

Had things gone differently, Richards could have been an England superstar and have led England to the World Cup semifinals. Perhaps in another world too, Richards, a former teammate of Claudio Reyna, could have come to New York City FC and played in MLS.

Alas, it’s another sad story of a promising player who’s injury was cut way too short. Thankfully, he appears to be in good spirits and still has a long life ahead of him off the field, where he can find plenty of success.

