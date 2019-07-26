More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Work permit issues hold up potential Long transfer

By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 3:33 PM EDT
West Ham is looking to sign one of the top defenders in MLS to bolster its squad. Unfortunately for the Premier League club, work permit issues may scupper the transfer.

Sky Sports in England reported that West Ham’s inability to acquire a work permit for Aaron Long may slam the breaks on a potential transfer from the New York Red Bulls. Long reportedly has a $5 million release clause and Sky Sports claims Long also has interest from Marseille, Fiorentina, Rennes and Lyon.

Long’s career has been a long story of never giving up, and his career growth over the past few seasons has been very impressive. After barely playing for the Seattle Sounders in 2014 and then playing as a holding midfielder for the USL club, Sounders 2 in 2015, Long was moved back to centerback and excelled in 2016 with New York Red Bulls II. He led the side to the USL Cup title and was named defender of the year.

A year later, with the New York Red Bulls first team, he solidified and stepped right into the backline and is now the defending MLS Defender of the Year. His play in 2017 led to getting a couple of caps in 2018 for the U.S. Men’s National Team under coach Dave Sarachan, and he’s moved into a starting role under Gregg Berhalter, starting five of the six USMNT games at the 2019 Gold Cup this summer.

Unfortunately, UK work permit laws mean that Long – with the U.S. now in the top 30 – would have had to play at least 60 percent of all USMNT games over the past two years, and that just hasn’t happened. It’s a common issue over the past decade for USMNT players looking to move to England. Juan Agudelo never qualified for a work permit while at Stoke City in 2014, while Zack Steffan still hasn’t earned a work permit to stay with Manchester City.

It’s also not the first time West Ham has looked to MLS. Sporting Kansas City’s Graham Zusi was once a target of the club, and it signed Doneil Henry for a two-year period, though the then-young Canadian made no appearances.

It’s a huge moment in Aaron Long’s career. At 26-years old, he’s at the prime of his career, though with less wear and tear on the body compared to many others. It would be the perfect time for him, personally, to make the move abroad and see if he can take his career to the next level.

And yet, MLS and the Red Bulls organization has been stingy so far accepting a transfer request, according to reports, and it may not matter anyway if Long isn’t able to get a work permit.

Marseille would be an interesting choice, since the club is owned by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt. But it’s looking more likely that Long will remain with the Red Bulls in the short term. While that’s not necessarily a bad thing for the USMNT, it does hurt his potential growth as a player, provided he could break into the Premier League starting lineup.

Former England international Richards retires

By Daniel KarellJul 26, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT
A decade ago, Micah Richards appeared to be setting up a career as one of England’s starting centerbacks for many years to come. Unfortunately, injuries took their toll and ended what was once a very promising career.

Richards announced his retirement on Friday in conjunction with Manchester City in order to focus on unspecified business ventures as well as take an “ad hoc off-the-field role” with his former club. A recurring right knee injury derailed his career, which grew to great heights at Man City but ended up seeing him spend time at Fiorentina for a season before struggling to see the field regularly with Aston Villa over the past four years.

“Once a blue, always a blue,” Richards said in a statement. “City has always been my spiritual home and where I enjoyed my best years as a player. Being part of the side that ended the long wait for silverware – in 2011 and 2012 – was very special. It kick-started this new era and the club has never looked back. What has happened since has been amazing. I feel lucky to have been asked back to help spread the City message and can’t wait to get going. I know it will be fun because City fans are incredible and always have been.”

Richards starred for Man City’s youth academy more than a decade ago, so much so that then-manager Stuart Pearce handed Richards his first-team debut as a 17-year-old in 2015. Richards quickly became a constant in the side and even made his debut as a right back for England a year later, becoming England’s youngest defender to play a senior match at the time.

Richards then played a key role in the years that followed as Man City rose in the Premier League standings, culminating with a famous Premier League title in 2012. That proved to be the peak of his career.

A few months later, Richards suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee. Despite having successful surgery, Richards lost his place in the side under Roberto Mancini, and he began the journey through the wilderness, looking for a starting place while struggling to stay fit.

A loan move to Fiorentina was unsuccessful and Richards failed to stay healthy enough to play much with Aston Villa. In fact, he hasn’t played since 2016 due to recurring knee injuries.

Had things gone differently, Richards could have been an England superstar and have led England to the World Cup semifinals. Perhaps in another world too, Richards, a former teammate of Claudio Reyna, could have come to New York City FC and played in MLS.

Alas, it’s another sad story of a promising player who’s injury was cut way too short. Thankfully, he appears to be in good spirits and still has a long life ahead of him off the field, where he can find plenty of success.

Report: FC Cincinnati hires Ron Jans as head coach

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 2:38 PM EDT
According to a report by The Athletic, FC Cincinnati will hire Dutch manager Ron Jans as its next head coach.

Jans, a 60-year-old Zwolle-born former striker, last managed for PEC Zwolle, the same club he spent the majority of his playing career with. He was in charge at Zwolle for four years, winning the KNVB-Bekker in his first season before seeing his tenure coming to a close in 2017 to become the director of football at FC Groningen, a position he left at the end of this past season.

Jans will work for fellow Dutchman Gerard Nijkamp who was hired as club General Manager back in May. Nijkamp said after he was brought on board that the managerial job was a “caretaker” position until the new stadium opens in 2021, although he clarified that statement later to allow for the current manager’s reassessment before that time.

The Dutchman will take over for Alan Koch who was fired after 11 matches this season, with the club citing a “declining club culture” rather than poor results on the pitch. Cincinnati had won just two of its first 11 games of league play. Yoann Damet, who has served as interim manager since Koch’s firing and has won three of hist first 10 matches, will stay on as an assistant, according to the report.

The report said terms of the hire were unknown and did not give a timeline for Jans’ introduction, only saying that he is waiting on the approval of a work permit.

Zlatan tired of criticism, says he feels ‘hunted’

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 2:19 PM EDT
Zlatan Ibrahimovic feels as if he has played with a target on his back during his time in Major League Soccer, and that he doesn’t get the same treatment as other players in the league.

After being officially warned for an elbow to the side of Mohamed El-Munir’s head during LA Galaxy’s 3-2 win over LAFC, Ibrahimovic wants to be judged on the whole of his resume and not for every minute detail of his game.

“I feel like I am hunted,” Ibrahimovic told ESPN. “But when you are the best, you’re hunted. That I feel a little bit hunted in that way, that is not OK, because I play my game and I need to feel free in my game and not feel after the game people will look at me and look [at the] detail at everything I do.”

As the highest paid player in the league, Ibrahimovic will obviously have eyes on his every move, but he feels the concept of a Disciplinary Committee to punish players after the fact is excessive.

“That is not part of the game,” Ibrahimovic said. “We have a referee, the referee does his thing. If it goes beyond that, I understand, we have this Disciplinary Committee, but [what is] worse than [being] reviewed every game? I’m professional like everybody else. I should get treated like everybody else. If they cannot stop you on the field, that’s it, you cannot do nothing about it.”

The argument is an odd one from Ibrahimovic, as most leagues around the world have some form of judicial panel meant to apply suspensions and enforce rules that were either missed on the field or require further, more excessive punishment. In the Premier League, where Ibrahimovic played at Manchester United, the FA has a committee to dish out post-match punishment and suspensions.

Still, Ibrahimovic was blunt when it comes to extra punishment off the field. “If you try to do something outside [the field], that for me is not part of the game. That is not professional.”

Weekend Premier League friendlies: Arsenal v. Lyon, Liverpool v. Napoli

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
The season is two weeks away and now is the time for Premier League clubs to truly ramp up the schedule and get the squad sorted out before the 2019/20 campaign begins.

Most notably, Arsenal meets French side Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, a one-off match between two clubs with ties to the airline company. Arsenal has two more friendlies after that, against Angers and Barcelona prior to their start to the season on August 11. Liverpool also has a Sunday match, taking on Serie A side Napoli in Scotland, although Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino will all be absent as they return from extended summer breaks after international duty.

Everton plays a dual event in Mainz, Germany with a pair of friendlies on Saturday, first against Opel Cup host Bundesliga side Mainz followed by a match against La Liga club Sevilla, with each match 60 minutes in length. Leicester City also has a Saturday doubleheader with simultaneous trips to Rotherham and Stoke City with different squads making the trips.

Chelsea has a visit to Reading on Sunday, as Christian Pulisic gears up for his first season with the Blues, who have two more subsequent preseason fixtures to go against RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. Manchester United wraps up its visit to Norway on Monday before its final preseason game against AC Milan in Cardiff next weekend.

The three newly promoted sides are all in action this weekend, as Norwich City visits Luton Town on Friday, while Saturday sees Aston Villa meet Charlton and Sheffield United travel to Barnsley.

Friday

West Brom v. Bournemouth
Preston North End v. Newcastle United
Luton Town v. Norwich City

Saturday

Charlton v. Aston Villa
Brentford v. Bournemouth
Birmingham City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic v. Burnley
Bristol City v. Crystal Palace
Everton v. Mainz
Everton v. Sevilla (Mainz, Germany)
Yokohama FM v. Manchester City
Barnsley v. Sheffield United
Queens Park Rangers v. Watford
Fulham v. West Ham United

Sunday

Arsenal v. Lyon
Reading v. Chelsea
Liverpool v. Napoli (Edinburgh, Scotland)
Feyenoord v. Southampton

Monday

Manchester United v. Kristiansund (Oslo, Norway)
Hibernian v. Newcastle United
Norwich City v. Atalanta