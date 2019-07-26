More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Weekend Premier League friendlies: Arsenal v. Lyon, Liverpool v. Napoli

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
The season is two weeks away and now is the time for Premier League clubs to truly ramp up the schedule and get the squad sorted out before the 2019/20 campaign begins.

Most notably, Arsenal meets French side Lyon in the Emirates Cup on Sunday, a one-off match between two clubs with ties to the airline company. Arsenal has two more friendlies after that, against Angers and Barcelona prior to their start to the season on August 11. Liverpool also has a Sunday match, taking on Serie A side Napoli in Scotland, although Mohamed Salah, Alisson Becker and Roberto Firmino will all be absent as they return from extended summer breaks after international duty.

Everton plays a dual event in Mainz, Germany with a pair of friendlies on Saturday, first against Opel Cup host Bundesliga side Mainz followed by a match against La Liga club Sevilla, with each match 60 minutes in length. Leicester City also has a Saturday doubleheader with simultaneous trips to Rotherham and Stoke City with different squads making the trips.

Chelsea has a visit to Reading on Sunday, as Christian Pulisic gears up for his first season with the Blues, who have two more subsequent preseason fixtures to go against RB Salzburg and Borussia Monchengladbach. Manchester United wraps up its visit to Norway on Monday before its final preseason game against AC Milan in Cardiff next weekend.

The three newly promoted sides are all in action this weekend, as Norwich City visits Luton Town on Friday, while Saturday sees Aston Villa meet Charlton and Sheffield United travel to Barnsley.

Friday

West Brom v. Bournemouth
Preston North End v. Newcastle United
Luton Town v. Norwich City

Saturday

Charlton v. Aston Villa
Brentford v. Bournemouth
Birmingham City v. Brighton & Hove Albion
Wigan Athletic v. Burnley
Bristol City v. Crystal Palace
Everton v. Mainz
Everton v. Sevilla (Mainz, Germany)
Yokohama FM v. Manchester City
Barnsley v. Sheffield United
Queens Park Rangers v. Watford
Fulham v. West Ham United

Sunday

Arsenal v. Lyon
Reading v. Chelsea
Liverpool v. Napoli (Edinburgh, Scotland)
Feyenoord v. Southampton

Monday

Manchester United v. Kristiansund (Oslo, Norway)
Hibernian v. Newcastle United
Norwich City v. Atalanta

Transfer Rumor Roundup: 4 teams in for Pepe, Man United looking at Pogba replacements

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 11:39 AM EDT
The new Premier League season is just over two weeks away, and that means teams are getting closer to finalizing their roster and looking to push through big-money moves to get squads settled as soon as possible.

The Nicolas Pepe saga is ramping up to a big finale, with four teams apparently in the mix. Manchester United is heavily rumored to be one of those teams, while Napoli is a confirmed suitor for the 24-year-old winger.

Lille president Gerard Lopez confirmed that four teams have met their valuation for Pepe, and now the player will choose the destination he prefers based on club stature and salary offer. “We’ve received offers that satisfy us in a financial sense from four clubs. [Napoli president] De Laurentiis has met our asking price of €80 million. Now it’s up to the player to decide where he’ll go, also based on the offers that his agents have received from the four clubs.”

According to reports in Italy via footballitalia, Napoli’s contract offer is $4.4 million per year, while Pepe is searching for $5.5 million per year. Other teams rumored to be involved are Liverpool, Arsenal and Bayern Munich, with the Reds reportedly one of the teams in with a bid according to L’Equipe. It’s unlikely the Gunners are in for that high a price given their reported budget this season. Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid, and Inter have also been mentioned alongside Pepe’s name.

According to a report by ESPNFC, Real Madrid is “increasingly confident” they can sign Paul Pogba from Manchester United in the next two weeks, causing a trickle-down effect in the midfielder market.

Zinedine Zidane wants the French midfielder but will have work to do to convince the club heirarchy as they’ve already spent big this summer on the likes of Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic. With the James Rodriguez deal yet to find a resolution and plenty of work to do on offloading Gareth Bale, it seems at the moment difficult to find room in the squad and money in the pocket for a swoop. Still, the report says Madrid harbors “a feeling” that a deal can be completed for less than Manchester United’s apparent $200 million asking price.

With that in mind, Spanish publication AS is reporting that Manchester United is making plans in the event Paul Pogba is snatched up. The chief target United has identified to replace the Frenchman is Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who would cost around $83 million. The report says the two sides are already “very close” on a potential agreement that would go through only if Pogba is sold.

AS is also reporting that Barcelona is looking to offload Ivan Rakitic this summer in an effort to thin the bulging midfield ranks and make room for Frenkie de Jong.

Rakitic, who has been with Barcelona since the summer of 2014, will be 32 years old before the conclusion of next season and has two years left on his contract. He has been a fixture in the Barcelona midfield alongside Sergio Busquets and Sergi Roberto, but with Arturo Vidal plus the emergence of young Arthur and the arrival of De Jong, Ernesto Valverde feels he can cope without the aging Croatian as the club looks to get something for his services before his market value truly plummets.

While neither side has reportedly made strides in contract negotiations, Rakitic has said he wishes to stay with the club. He has made 268 appearances for Barcelona since joining five years ago, scoring 34 goals and assisting 37 more.

Reports in Italy claim that Juventus has rejected a bid from Tottenham for striker Paulo Dybala.

According to the reports, Spurs submitted a bid of $55 million, but the Italian side values Dybala at a considerably higher amount of nearly double the reported bid.

Spurs have looked for attacking options with the threat of Christian Erkisen’s possible departure constantly looming over the club, although talks of such an occurence has greatly diminished in recent weeks. Still, club president and transfer guru Daniel Levy must prepare for the possibility, and a number of names have come up in that department.

Dybala’s time at Juventus has seen him rise to a star in the European game, and yet he still has not secured a true place within the starting lineup of either his club team or country. While he’s made over 30 Serie A appearances in each of his four seasons with Juventus, he has never topped the 2,500 minute mark, only starting 24 of Juve’s 38 league games last campaign.

Bailly arrives home in wheelchair after new knee injury

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 9:56 AM EDT
Eric Bailly has battled with injuries his entire Manchester United career, and that struggle looks to continue as the center-back appears to have suffered another serious knee problem.

After seeing just 10 minutes on the field as a halftime substitute in Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Tottenham in Shanghai, Bailly was stretchered off and was seen leaving the stadium on crutches. With Manchester United returning home after the match, Bailly was pictured in a wheelchair with a brace around his left knee.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hinted after the match that Bailly may yet again see the sidelines for a long spell. “We’ve just got to do some scans,” the Manchester United boss said after the match. “It doesn’t look great but let’s see how it goes.”

Bailly joined Manchester United in the summer of 2016, but in his three years at Old Trafford he has made just 74 appearances across all competitions, including 50 in league play. He made 25 Premier League appearances his first season with the Red Devils but missed all of November with a slight knee injury. The 25-year-old saw his top flight appearances drop to 13 in 2017/18 thanks to an ankle injury that left him sidelined for three months, and that number dropped to 12 last season with a knee injury late in the campaign that kept him out of the Africa Cup of Nations this summer.

Manchester United has a plethora of central defenders in the squad to replace Bailly, but Solsjkaer has gunned for improvements at the position nonetheless. Bailly’s injury only strengthen’s Leicester City’s negotiating position as they look to push the price for Harry Maguire higher and higher. English tabloids reported that Bailly’s place in the Manchester United squad was already tenuous before the injury, and this will only add to his frustrations.

Guardiola labels Foden ‘the most talented player I’ve ever seen’

By Kyle BonnJul 26, 2019, 8:10 AM EDT
Phil Foden may be just 19 years old, but not only has he forced his way into the Manchester City first-team squad, he’s also drawn spectacular praise from one of the world’s most renowned managers.

Speaking from Japan ahead of Manchester City’s friendly against J-League side Yokohama FM, Pep Guardiola called Foden “the most talented player I have ever seen,” quite high praise from a manager who has the likes of Lionel Messi, Andres Iniesta, Robert Lewandowski, Gerard Pique, and Manuel Neuer among others on his managerial resume over the course of his career.

In fact, Guardiola said the only person standing in Foden’s way at the moment is himself.

“He is the most talented player I have ever seen,” Guardiola said during his pre-match press conference. “His problem is sometimes his manager doesn’t put him in starting XI. He deserves all the minutes. He works incredibly. He knows I’m here to help him.”

Guardiola’s position is understandable given the talent in the squad at the attacking midfield position. Manchester City boasts Kevin De Bruyne, Ilkay Gundogan, and the departing David Silva all in a similar position, yet Foden saw 13 Premier League appearances last season and scored in his first start of the year, a massive goal in the 1-0 win over Spurs down the stretch of the title run.

“I am lucky to be part of it,” the 19-year-old said of the Man City squad while sitting alongside Guardiola in the pre-match press conference. “It is a special team. The success comes from the depth of the squad. Anyone who plays will put a shift in and play well.”

City’s match against Yokohama is their final preseason game, after which they will return to England to prepare for the Community Shield on August 4 against Liverpool followed by their first Premier League match against West Ham six days later.

VIDEO: Daniele De Rossi greeted by raucous Boca fans upon arrival

Photo credit: Boca Juniors
Associated PressJul 25, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) Boca Juniors has announced the signing of former Roma captain and 2006 World Cup winner Daniele De Rossi in a one-year deal.

The Argentinian club used social media Thursday to confirm the move with a video of 36-year-old Italian midfielder wearing the team’s shirt.

De Rossi had a medical at a private clinic in Buenos Aires and visited the club’s historic La Bombonera stadium.

The Italian played at Roma from 2001 to May of this year.

De Rossi was one of the scorers in the World Cup final penalty shootout against France that gave Italy its fourth World Cup title. He has also won two Italian Cups with Roma in 2007 and 2008.

De Rossi’s official presentation as a Boca player will be on Monday.