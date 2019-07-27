More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news


De Bruyne shines as Man City tops Yokohama FM 3-1

By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 8:49 AM EDT
Kevin De Bruyne was the star of the show as Manchester City completed its final tune up before the Community Shield gets the season going, topping J-League side Yokohama FM 3-1 in Japan.

De Bruyne started alongside a strong Man City lineup alongside the likes of what looked to be close to Pep Guardiola‘s first-choice formation, with the likes of Raheem Sterling, Kyle Walker, David Silva, and Bernardo Silva all seeing first-half action.

The Belgian scored the opener 18 minutes in, cutting in on his left foot inside the box and punishing the opponent for not closing down. Later, he assisted Raheem Sterling’s 40th minute goal that put City 2-1 up just before halftime with a fabulous long-ball on the break that he timed perfectly to keep Sterling onside and yet allowed the England international to get behind the high defensive line.

Guardiola allowed his stars to get significant game time, seeing John Stones, Aymeric Laporte and Rodri to complete the full 90 minutes while Sterling and Bernardo Silva played 82 minutes, de Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko saw 75, Walker played 74, and Silva played an hour. 20-year-old Man City youth product Lukas Nmecha came on for the final 15 minutes and picked up a late goal, bundling home an Adrian Bernabe cross with the Yokohama defense somehow unable to reach the delivery.

City now returns home and gets set for the Community Shield against Liverpool on August 4, which is often seen as the starting gun for the new season. The club’s first Premier League fixture comes on against West Ham in London on August 10.

Real Madrid dealing with growing injury list ahead of new season


By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 10:31 AM EDT
If this season is meant to be a revival for Real Madrid, Zinedine Zidane has his work cut out for him as the campaign nears a triumphant beginning.

After a third-place finish in La Liga last season plus elimination in the Champions League Round of 16, Real Madrid has spent big this summer looking to refresh the squad with young and prime talent. Yet things have not gone entirely to plan.

New signing Luka Jovic was withdrawn in the 28th minute of Real Madrid’s somewhat embarrassing 7-3 preseason defeat to rivals Atletico Madrid, and while the club would not elaborate on any potential injury, he looked in pain as he was taken off the field after colliding with Atleti goalkeeper Jan Oblak, appearing to have an ankle issue.

A potential problem for Jovic would make the 21-year-old the fourth player injured this preseason tour. The most serious of the medical issues befell Marco Asensio, who tore his ACL against Arsenal on Tuesday just minutes after scoring a wonderful goal. His injury has caused a trickle-down effect as the club looks to prepare for a lengthy absence, seeing the club reportedly about-face on the sale of James Rodriguez, instead wishing for the Columbian to stay and help replace Asensio.

Brahim Diaz was also injured in an International Champions Cup match against Bayern Munich, although he is reportedly expected to recover in time for Real Madrid’s first league match against Celta Vigo on August 18. Ferland Mendy, another new signing, was not so lucky as he went down with a thigh injury in the Arsenal game and is likely to miss the start of the campaign.

While none of these injuries directly affects the starting lineup aside from Asensio’s gut-wrenching fate (the glittering 23-year-old was finally ready to make the leap as a regular starter, having failed to reach 2,000 league minutes in each of his first three seasons with the club), it poses a problem for Zidane who built his previous success at the club on squad rotation and keeping players fresh. Jovic was brought in as a challenge for Karim Benzema, while Mendy represents direct competition for Marcelo who struggled at times last season but could only be spelled by the since-departed Sergio Regulion. Clearly, as the James Rodriguez situation shows, the injuries have already affected transfer strategy and therefore has a direct impact on squad makeup.

Zidane overcame plenty of bouts with adversity in his three Champions League winning seasons last time he led Los Blancos, so there is plenty of reason to believe he can work around these blips, but the club can ill-afford any more trips to the trainer’s office as the season nears its opening.

Newcastle owner blasts Rafa Benitez for “money first” attitude


By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
Newcastle owner Mike Ashley ripped former manager Rafa Benitez for an apparent “money first” attitude that he believes doomed any chance of a contract extension this summer.

Benitez, a fan favorite thanks to his sparkling resume and excellent results with very little to work with, departed the club this summer for Chinese side Dalian Yifang after lengthy negotiations for an extensions with Newcastle came to an end with no agreement. The Spaniard had stuck with the club through a season in the Championship and guided the Magpies back to the Premier League, helping finish safely in 13th last season.

However, Ashley says that Benitez did not, in fact, care about the club but instead cared only about money. According to the Newcastle owner, Benitez knew he had leverage in negotiations and hoped to use that to his advantage. “Every time with Rafa it was impossible,” Ashley said in a lengthy interview with the Daily Mail. “There was always another thing, and the next thing, and the next thing. He asked for a 50 per cent pay increase and I think he did that because he knew it couldn’t work. And if we had agreed to that, I think it would have been something else. And everyone thinks we lost him because we wouldn’t pay a couple of quid more. He had the microphone and we didn’t.”

Ashley even goes as far as to say he brought up the idea of an eight-year contract with Benitez, comparing the club to his other financial investments. “At one stage they were talking about a one-year extension and I said my preference would be for an eight-year contract,” Ashley said. “That’s what I have to do in business when I invest. I have to take a medium to long-term view. I don’t worry about my takings on a Saturday. And we are now talking planning and strategy.”

The Sport Direct CEO went on to say that he believes the deal with the Chinese club was already finalized and that Benitez simply stayed in negotiations with Newcastle for appearance. “Looking back, though, it doesn’t really matter what Rafa asked for because I think the Chinese thing was done. He had talked about what he could earn in China previously. We were not even slightly surprised by that move.”

Finally, Ashley rambles about the possibility of a deal for Hoffenheim striker Joelinton, saying that the 22-year-old was Benitez’s number one target, but when it came time for the Spaniard to sign off on the deal, he balked and wanted his own situation sorted before securing the player.

The Magpies owner is a disliked figure among Newcastle fans, and it’s likely that very little from Ashley can be taken at face value. Ultimately, whether what Ashley is saying is true or not, Benitez knew he had leverage based on positive results and wished to be compensated fairly for not just his results at Newcastle, but also for the pedigree of a Champions League winning manager to stay at a mid-table Premier League side. Benitez often talked in the media about having a long-term vision for the club, and ultimately Ashley proved at the negotiating table he was not willing to pay the price for that long-term plan, even if it meant spending more than the club had previously planned to maintain Benitez’s services.

LAFC scores 4 goals in 12 minutes, beats Atlanta United 4-3


Associated PressJul 27, 2019, 9:10 AM EDT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Diego Rossi and Carlos Vela scored two of Los Angeles FC’s four goals during a 12-minute stretch in a 4-3 victory over Atlanta United on Friday night.

Los Angeles (15-3-4) trailed in the second minute, but started its scoring surge in the 33rd on Adama Diomand’s fourth goal in four games. Rossi’s 12th goal of the season came five minutes later, and Vela scored on a penalty kick for his league-leading 22th. Eduard Atuesta gave LAFC a 4-1 lead in the 45th.

Mohammed Adams, who was selected No. 10 overall in 2018 SuperDraft, opened the scoring in his first start for Atlanta (11-9-3) by curling home a loose ball in front of the net. Josef Martinez capped the first-half scoring with his 17th goal to pull Atlanta to 4-2 in stoppage time.

United scored six minutes into the second half on Eddie Segura’s own goal. Martinez had good goal-scoring opportunities in the 62nd and 66th.

Reports: Arsenal closing in on Nicolas Pepe deal


By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 8:25 AM EDT
The French pipeline at Arsenal continues to build upon itself even after Arsene Wenger has departed.

According to multiple reports across England, including The Guardian and the BBC, Arsenal is nearing a deal with Lille for winger Nicolas Pepe that would break the club’s transfer record. The reports say Pepe would Arsenal back to the tune of $89 million, smashing the previous club record of $69 million paid to secure Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang 18 months ago.

The deal still has work to do, as the clubs need to agree on a payment structure with the Gunners requiring installments to complete the deal thanks to a significantly lower budget this summer, and the club must still agree to terms with the player, something Napoli has thus far failed to do despite submitting an acceptable bid.

Napoli was reportedly one of four teams that came to a financial agreement with Lille, club president Gerard Lopez confirmed on Friday, but none of them had yet stood out to the player for personal terms. However, the BBC reports that while personal terms are still to be agreed upon, Arsenal expects that to be completed as soon as the next 48 hours.

The 24-year-old Ivorian set Ligue 1 alight last season with a fabulous 22-goal haul in 38 league appearances, contributing another 11 assists on top of that. He was a big reason why the club finished second in the table behind only champions Paris Saint-Germain. Still, many consider Pepe an unfinished product, and Arsenal will be tasked with completing his development and making sure he is not a one-hit wonder, nearly doubling his previous goal total of 13 the season before.

Pepe would become the fourth signing of the summer for Arsenal, behind threee confirmed deals in Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli, and William Saliba. Cabellos is on loan from Real Madrid, while Saliba was sent back on loan to St. Etienne for the upcoming season.