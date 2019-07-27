FOLLOW LIVE: Ten games to catch on busy MLS Saturday

With MLS All-Star Week coming up, the remaining MLS weekend schedule is squeezed into Saturday, with no less than ten games on tap.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that Wayne Rooney is back with D.C. United after taking a few days to return to England with coach Ben Olsen’s blessing. That meant Rooney missed D.C. United’s 2-0 defeat to Atlanta United last weekend as well as their 8-1 thrashing (with mostly fringe players, to be fair) against Marseille in midweek.
Now, Rooney could be set to go up against former Manchester United Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire, which is looking to move up in the table and snatch a playoff place.
Meanwhile, coming off a dramatic 3-2 derby win over Los Angeles FC, the LA Galaxy now travel north to face the Portland Timbers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in stellar form, as seen with his three-goal display last week, but it will be interesting to see how he plays on the turf at the renovated Providence Park. The Timbers meanwhile have predictably seen their form turn positive since returning home, losing just once in their last seven games.
Saturday’s MLS schedule
New England Revolution v. Orlando City — 7 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire v. D.C. United — 8 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Seattle Sounders — 8 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET
Montreal Union v. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m. ET
Toronto FC v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil is in its third season, and judging by this goal, has become a must-watch event every weekend.
Down 2-0 to Queretaro, Pumas UNAM’s Jaquelín García scored one of the best goals you’ll see all year. After collecting a missed clearance from Queretaro, García controlled the ball twice with her thigh before launching a cracking chilena that found the back of the net.
Pumas wound up losing, 2-1, but this goal – along with the other two earlier in the game – are certainly highlights to watch. Was this good enough to be nominated for the next FIFA Puskas Award? You can decide in the comments below.
Another day has come and another day has gone. Harry Maguire is still a Leicester City player.
Weeks after intense rumor and speculation that Maguire was on his way to Manchester United in a major transfer, those same rumors and reports have calmed down, with Maguire also keeping his head down and continuing training for the upcoming season.
Leicester City on Saturday defeated Stoke City, 2-1, with Maguire going the full 90 minutes for the first time all preseason along with a handful of his teammates. For most clubs, a player subject to this kind of transfer speculation may be kept on the sidelines to avoid injury, but Leicester City is treating Maguire with the kind of confidence that it expects him to be ready to go for the Foxes this season.
“He’s been brilliant since the first day of pre-season,” Rodgers said after the game, via the Leicester Mercury. “There’s a lot of speculation around Harry but he’s just got on with it. Like I’ve always said, we’re all pretty relaxed with it. We’re looking to prepare the whole team and squad and Harry’s a part of that. He was excellent today, he’s working very hard.”
Manchester United made two bids for Maguire earlier in the summer but it appears neither bid was able to rise to the $99 million valuation placed on Maguire by Leicester City, so Maguire has remained.
Man United meanwhile is now down another defender after Eric Bailly suffered yet another injury during Man United’s preseason match against Tottenham earlier this week. With the transfer window closing soon, it could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Man United front office with no choice but to come up with the $99 million needed to sign Maguire.
If not, Rodgers won’t have to worry about replacing an England international in the back and he can focus on continuing to prepare his squad for the upcoming season.
The pipeline of young English players moving to Germany is continuing to be strong and grow this summer.
According to the BBC, Arsenal prospect and academy graduate Xavier Amaechi has turned down a new Arsenal deal and is set to join Hamburg in a transfer worth around a reported $2.8 million. The BBC report states Amaechi will sign a four-year contract with Hamburg and has been promised he’ll be a first team regular this coming season.
Interestingly, Arsenal hasn’t included a buy-back clause in the deal, reportedly, but they have included an undisclosed sell-on fee for when Amaechi eventually leaves Hamburg.
It’s hard to blame Amaechi, who was reportedly heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract, for wanting to leave the club. While Arsenal had reportedly offered a new deal, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious place in the team for Amaechi to become a regular starter this coming season. His chances would have decreased even more if the reports of Arsenal signing Lille winger Nicolas Pepe are true.
At 18-years old, it’s time for Amaechi to be challenging for senior minutes somewhere. However, a loan move is a bit dicey, as both sides know it’s usually a short-term deal. The receiving club knows it doesn’t really have to invest in the player while the player knows they’re working to eventually return to the original club.
With a full-transfer to Hamburg, Amaechi, who is eligible to play for England and Nigeria, is striking out on his own and could take his career to a new level. Amaechi has only played for Arsenal’s youth sides and the reserves, and now he’ll get a chance for regular minutes.
In his favor as well, Hamburg will play its second season in the 2. Bundesliga, so the level will be a little easier to adjust to before hopefully for him, gaining promotion and moving into the Bundesliga.
Tyler Adams’ groin injury has continued to persist, and as a result he may not be ready for the start of the Bundesliga campaign.
According to RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Adams is struggling with lingering pain, at times appearing to have healed before reappearing as soon as he begins to resume training.
“Our medical department are doing everything they can, but Tyler’s injury is complicated,” new Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann told German publication Bild. “Suddenly you’re pain-free and expect to get involved again, but that is misleading.”
The 20-year-old American international excelled with RB Leipzig after joining in January of last year, but missed five of the final six league games with the injury. He withdrew from USMNT camp in mid-June and missed the entire Gold Cup, but was hoping to be ready for the new club campaign. Now that’s under threat.
The Bild article speculates that Adams playing in the Bundesliga finale against Werder Bremen and the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich could have aggravated the injury and prolonged his recovery timeline. Adams has not trained with the team yet this preseason, although the club confirmed he has begun individual work with a ball.
The U.S. national team next plays friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay on September 6 and 10, which could be in doubt for Adams. They begin CONCACAF Nations League play in October with games against Cuba and Canada.