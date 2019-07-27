FOLLOW LIVE: Ten games to catch on busy MLS Saturday

With MLS All-Star Week coming up, the remaining MLS weekend schedule is squeezed into Saturday, with no less than ten games on tap.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that Wayne Rooney is back with D.C. United after taking a few days to return to England with coach Ben Olsen’s blessing. That meant Rooney missed D.C. United’s 2-0 defeat to Atlanta United last weekend as well as their 8-1 thrashing (with mostly fringe players, to be fair) against Marseille in midweek.

Now, Rooney could be set to go up against former Manchester United Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire, which is looking to move up in the table and snatch a playoff place.

Meanwhile, coming off a dramatic 3-2 derby win over Los Angeles FC, the LA Galaxy now travel north to face the Portland Timbers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in stellar form, as seen with his three-goal display last week, but it will be interesting to see how he plays on the turf at the renovated Providence Park. The Timbers meanwhile have predictably seen their form turn positive since returning home, losing just once in their last seven games.

Saturday’s MLS schedule

New England Revolution v. Orlando City — 7 p.m. ET

New York Red Bulls v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Fire v. D.C. United — 8 p.m. ET

FC Dallas v. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. ET

Houston Dynamo v. Seattle Sounders — 8 p.m. ET

Minnesota United v. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET

Montreal Union v. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m. ET

Toronto FC v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET

San Jose Earthquakes v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET

Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET