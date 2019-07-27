MLS suspends Petke after Leagues Cup red card

Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke is no stranger to fines and suspensions, and he’ll be serving another one for at least this weekend, if not longer.
After receiving a red card post game from the officials following RSL’s 1-0 defeat to Tigres, MLS announced on Saturday, just minutes before RSL’s match against FC Dallas, that it had suspended Petke for his actions and are looking further into the incident.
“Major League Soccer has suspended Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke pending an investigation into his conduct directed at the match officials following the Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL on Wednesday night,” the league said in a statement. “Petke will miss Saturday’s match at FC Dallas.”
Following the defeat to Tigres, Petke claimed in his postgame press conference that he was just trying to pull players away from the officials when he was shown the red card, but then had some choice words for the crew following that.
What’s questionable about this is that in what’s effectively an exhibition tournament set up by MLS, why should the league suspend Petke? Well, one reason is to try and make it seem more official. If red cards, suspensions, or other action taken by officials could carry over into league matches, it gives the tournament a little more legitimacy, and not something clubs could just ignore. Plus, as RSL beat writer Alex Vejar points out, MLS had every right to make, or not make, this decision.
It’s unclear whether this will go past a one-match suspension for Petke, but there’s no doubt that it won’t change his behavior. Petke is who he is, and he has a lot of fans exactly for those reasons, including in the RSL locker room.
With MLS All-Star Week coming up, the remaining MLS weekend schedule is squeezed into Saturday, with no less than ten games on tap.
The Washington Post reported on Friday that Wayne Rooney is back with D.C. United after taking a few days to return to England with coach Ben Olsen’s blessing. That meant Rooney missed D.C. United’s 2-0 defeat to Atlanta United last weekend as well as their 8-1 thrashing (with mostly fringe players, to be fair) against Marseille in midweek.
Now, Rooney could be set to go up against former Manchester United Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Chicago Fire, which is looking to move up in the table and snatch a playoff place.
Meanwhile, coming off a dramatic 3-2 derby win over Los Angeles FC, the LA Galaxy now travel north to face the Portland Timbers. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is in stellar form, as seen with his three-goal display last week, but it will be interesting to see how he plays on the turf at the renovated Providence Park. The Timbers meanwhile have predictably seen their form turn positive since returning home, losing just once in their last seven games.
Saturday’s MLS schedule
New England Revolution v. Orlando City — 7 p.m. ET
New York Red Bulls v. Columbus Crew — 7:30 p.m. ET
Chicago Fire v. D.C. United — 8 p.m. ET
FC Dallas v. Real Salt Lake — 8 p.m. ET
Houston Dynamo v. Seattle Sounders — 8 p.m. ET
Minnesota United v. Vancouver Whitecaps — 8 p.m. ET
Montreal Union v. Philadelphia Union — 8 p.m. ET
Toronto FC v. FC Cincinnati — 8 p.m. ET
San Jose Earthquakes v. Colorado Rapids — 10 p.m. ET
Portland Timbers v. LA Galaxy — 10:30 p.m. ET
Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil is in its third season, and judging by this goal, has become a must-watch event every weekend.
Down 2-0 to Queretaro, Pumas UNAM’s Jaquelín García scored one of the best goals you’ll see all year. After collecting a missed clearance from Queretaro, García controlled the ball twice with her thigh before launching a cracking chilena that found the back of the net.
Pumas wound up losing, 2-1, but this goal – along with the other two earlier in the game – are certainly highlights to watch. Was this good enough to be nominated for the next FIFA Puskas Award? You can decide in the comments below.
Another day has come and another day has gone. Harry Maguire is still a Leicester City player.
Weeks after intense rumor and speculation that Maguire was on his way to Manchester United in a major transfer, those same rumors and reports have calmed down, with Maguire also keeping his head down and continuing training for the upcoming season.
Leicester City on Saturday defeated Stoke City, 2-1, with Maguire going the full 90 minutes for the first time all preseason along with a handful of his teammates. For most clubs, a player subject to this kind of transfer speculation may be kept on the sidelines to avoid injury, but Leicester City is treating Maguire with the kind of confidence that it expects him to be ready to go for the Foxes this season.
“He’s been brilliant since the first day of pre-season,” Rodgers said after the game, via the Leicester Mercury. “There’s a lot of speculation around Harry but he’s just got on with it. Like I’ve always said, we’re all pretty relaxed with it. We’re looking to prepare the whole team and squad and Harry’s a part of that. He was excellent today, he’s working very hard.”
Manchester United made two bids for Maguire earlier in the summer but it appears neither bid was able to rise to the $99 million valuation placed on Maguire by Leicester City, so Maguire has remained.
Man United meanwhile is now down another defender after Eric Bailly suffered yet another injury during Man United’s preseason match against Tottenham earlier this week. With the transfer window closing soon, it could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Man United front office with no choice but to come up with the $99 million needed to sign Maguire.
If not, Rodgers won’t have to worry about replacing an England international in the back and he can focus on continuing to prepare his squad for the upcoming season.
The pipeline of young English players moving to Germany is continuing to be strong and grow this summer.
According to the BBC, Arsenal prospect and academy graduate Xavier Amaechi has turned down a new Arsenal deal and is set to join Hamburg in a transfer worth around a reported $2.8 million. The BBC report states Amaechi will sign a four-year contract with Hamburg and has been promised he’ll be a first team regular this coming season.
Interestingly, Arsenal hasn’t included a buy-back clause in the deal, reportedly, but they have included an undisclosed sell-on fee for when Amaechi eventually leaves Hamburg.
It’s hard to blame Amaechi, who was reportedly heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract, for wanting to leave the club. While Arsenal had reportedly offered a new deal, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious place in the team for Amaechi to become a regular starter this coming season. His chances would have decreased even more if the reports of Arsenal signing Lille winger Nicolas Pepe are true.
At 18-years old, it’s time for Amaechi to be challenging for senior minutes somewhere. However, a loan move is a bit dicey, as both sides know it’s usually a short-term deal. The receiving club knows it doesn’t really have to invest in the player while the player knows they’re working to eventually return to the original club.
With a full-transfer to Hamburg, Amaechi, who is eligible to play for England and Nigeria, is striking out on his own and could take his career to a new level. Amaechi has only played for Arsenal’s youth sides and the reserves, and now he’ll get a chance for regular minutes.
In his favor as well, Hamburg will play its second season in the 2. Bundesliga, so the level will be a little easier to adjust to before hopefully for him, gaining promotion and moving into the Bundesliga.