Rodgers not sweating Maguire links to Man United

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 4:48 PM EDT
Another day has come and another day has gone. Harry Maguire is still a Leicester City player.

Weeks after intense rumor and speculation that Maguire was on his way to Manchester United in a major transfer, those same rumors and reports have calmed down, with Maguire also keeping his head down and continuing training for the upcoming season.

Leicester City on Saturday defeated Stoke City, 2-1, with Maguire going the full 90 minutes for the first time all preseason along with a handful of his teammates. For most clubs, a player subject to this kind of transfer speculation may be kept on the sidelines to avoid injury, but Leicester City is treating Maguire with the kind of confidence that it expects him to be ready to go for the Foxes this season.

“He’s been brilliant since the first day of pre-season,” Rodgers said after the game, via the Leicester Mercury. “There’s a lot of speculation around Harry but he’s just got on with it. Like I’ve always said, we’re all pretty relaxed with it. We’re looking to prepare the whole team and squad and Harry’s a part of that. He was excellent today, he’s working very hard.”

Manchester United made two bids for Maguire earlier in the summer but it appears neither bid was able to rise to the $99 million valuation placed on Maguire by Leicester City, so Maguire has remained.

Man United meanwhile is now down another defender after Eric Bailly suffered yet another injury during Man United’s preseason match against Tottenham earlier this week. With the transfer window closing soon, it could leave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the Man United front office with no choice but to come up with the $99 million needed to sign Maguire.

If not, Rodgers won’t have to worry about replacing an England international in the back and he can focus on continuing to prepare his squad for the upcoming season.

Report: Arsenal youngster Amaechi signs with Hamburg

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT
The pipeline of young English players moving to Germany is continuing to be strong and grow this summer.

According to the BBC, Arsenal prospect and academy graduate Xavier Amaechi has turned down a new Arsenal deal and is set to join Hamburg in a transfer worth around a reported $2.8 million. The BBC report states Amaechi will sign a four-year contract with Hamburg and has been promised he’ll be a first team regular this coming season.

Interestingly, Arsenal hasn’t included a buy-back clause in the deal, reportedly, but they have included an undisclosed sell-on fee for when Amaechi eventually leaves Hamburg.

It’s hard to blame Amaechi, who was reportedly heading into the final year of his Arsenal contract, for wanting to leave the club. While Arsenal had reportedly offered a new deal, there doesn’t seem to be any obvious place in the team for Amaechi to become a regular starter this coming season. His chances would have decreased even more if the reports of Arsenal signing Lille winger Nicolas Pepe are true.

At 18-years old, it’s time for Amaechi to be challenging for senior minutes somewhere. However, a loan move is a bit dicey, as both sides know it’s usually a short-term deal. The receiving club knows it doesn’t really have to invest in the player while the player knows they’re working to eventually return to the original club.

With a full-transfer to Hamburg, Amaechi, who is eligible to play for England and Nigeria, is striking out on his own and could take his career to a new level. Amaechi has only played for Arsenal’s youth sides and the reserves, and now he’ll get a chance for regular minutes.

In his favor as well, Hamburg will play its second season in the 2. Bundesliga, so the level will be a little easier to adjust to before hopefully for him, gaining promotion and moving into the Bundesliga.

RB Leipzig boss Nagelsmann calls Adams injury “complicated”

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT
Tyler Adams’ groin injury has continued to persist, and as a result he may not be ready for the start of the Bundesliga campaign.

According to RB Leipzig head coach Julian Nagelsmann, Adams is struggling with lingering pain, at times appearing to have healed before reappearing as soon as he begins to resume training.

“Our medical department are doing everything they can, but Tyler’s injury is complicated,” new Leipzig coach Julian Nagelsmann told German publication Bild. “Suddenly you’re pain-free and expect to get involved again, but that is misleading.”

The 20-year-old American international excelled with RB Leipzig after joining in January of last year, but missed five of the final six league games with the injury. He withdrew from USMNT camp in mid-June and missed the entire Gold Cup, but was hoping to be ready for the new club campaign. Now that’s under threat.

The Bild article speculates that Adams playing in the Bundesliga finale against Werder Bremen and the DFB-Pokal final against Bayern Munich could have aggravated the injury and prolonged his recovery timeline. Adams has not trained with the team yet this preseason, although the club confirmed he has begun individual work with a ball.

The U.S. national team next plays friendlies against Mexico and Uruguay on September 6 and 10, which could be in doubt for Adams. They begin CONCACAF Nations League play in October with games against Cuba and Canada.

Arsenal gambling big with summer spending spree

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 2:05 PM EDT
Just two measly weeks ago, Arsenal board member Josh Korenke – son of owner Stan Kroenke – told the public, “It’s no secret that we have a Champions League wage bill on a Europa League budget right now. That’s a fact. And one that we’re figuring out how to face internally at the moment.”

His words were in response to an open letter from Arsenal supporter groups that claimed the club’s “approach to both buying players and paying wages looks uncoordinated and appears to lack strategy.” Days later, despite media claims that the club is operating on a summer budget of just $50 million, the Gunners were reportedly smashing the club transfer record for Lille winger Nicolas Pepe. So what gives?

There’s no other conclusion: the club is betting on itself. The Pepe transfer tells the story, as the club has deferred much of the payments to installments over the course of the year, hoping to ease the immediate financial burden with the budget currently strapped.

The decision to spend future funds now is a dangerous risk, but could pay off should the club reach the Champions League. Kroenke explicitly said the team is currently operating on a Champions League wage budget, despite beginning a third consecutive season outside Europe’s top competition. It’s clear that three Europa League seasons in a row is beginning to have an effect on the operating costs at the Emirates. Adding a club-record transfer fee plus wages competitive to lure Pepe to the Emirates seems counter to a logical resolution, but by betting on the team, the front office is pushing the team forward in an ambitious and positive direction.

Undoubtedly, there’s huge risk involved with such a push. Should the Gunners yet again miss out on the Champions League either by a top four finish in Premier League play or by winning the Europa League, there could be disastrous consequences. The Premier League television money is free-flowing, but going another year without Champions League prize money and media rights could be disastrous for the current financial structure.

One questionable decision is the choice to bolster the attack rather than patch up the defensive line, an area the club struggled mightily with at times last year. With captain Laurent Koscielny pushing to leave the club, it leaves Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, and Konstantinos Mavorpanos as the only healthy central defenders, with Rob Holding still recovering from his ACL tear suffered, although he is expected to return soon. On the flanks are Sead Kolasinac, Nacho Monreal, Ainsley Maintland-Niles, and Hector Bellerin, with Calum Chambers versatile enough to play anywhere along the back or in midfield.

Is that a Champions League defensive unit? It’s hard to see how it would be, yet Arsenal has decided to splash the cash up front and hope they can outscore teams enough to reach the promised land. Other than Pepe, the Gunners spent money on winger Gabriel Martinelli, an 18-year-old Brazilian, and young defender William Saliba who was sent back on loan to St. Etienne.

The Gunners have taken a calculated risk, one they believe to be beneficial to the long-term health of the club. Should it pay off, Arsenal could be set up for a long stay near the top of the Premier League with a young attacking core and some youth at the back as well. But if they miss, the financial detriment to the club could be even more devastating than what they are set to potentially gain, as Financial Fair Play could be a factor down the road if Champions League riches never arrive.

Premier League friendly roundup: West Ham, Crystal Palace win; Everton falls twice

Getty Images
By Kyle BonnJul 27, 2019, 12:50 PM EDT
With two weeks to go before the start of the season, there were a number of Premier League teams in preseason friendly action Saturday morning, and almost all of them came out victorious.

Early in the morning, Manchester City topped Yokohama FM in Japan 3-1, with Kevin De Bruyne impressing for the defending Premier League champions.

West Ham United visited Craven Cottage and came away with a 1-0 win thanks to Manuel Lanzini‘s 18th minute goal. The defense for the most part kept Fulham in check and the Hammers were in control for the entire first half. The Whites only found one good opportunity with 12 minutes to go as Aboubakar Kamara came close, and Andriy Yarmolenko nearly scored at the death for West Ham.

Everton played a pair of matches, with the Opel Cup featuring two 60 minute games against Sevilla and Mainz. The Toffees dropped both games, falling to Sevilla 1-0 before dropping to Mainz 3-1. A penalty was the difference in the opening game against Sevilla, while Lewis Gibson scored in the losing effort against the German side. Robin Quaison did the damage for Mainz with a pair.

Aston Villa came out on top of Charlton Athletic 4-1 as Scottish international John McGinn scored twice. His second was an absolutely blistering solo effort that came when he stole the ball in the attacking third, skipped around a foul by a defender, rounded the keeper on the end line and scored from a tight angle.

Anwar El Ghazi and Andre Green were also on the scoresheet as Villa heads into its final week of preseason preparations, with one more friendly coming next weekend against RB Leipzig.

Leicester City got a winner from Youri Tielemans in the 84th minute as the Foxes topped Stoke City 2-1. The Belgian finished off a cutback from Ben Chilwell for the winner, which added to Marc Albrighton‘s strike on the hour mark. The two goals were required to wipe off Stoke’s 70th minute goal by Nick Powell. The game was marred by a horrible ankle injury to Ryan Shawcross which had the home fans spooked for quite some time at bet365 Stadium.

Bournemouth got goals from Jordan Ibe and Dominic Solanke as the Cherries topped Brentford 3-1. Ibe was especially bright, opening the scoring just before halftime and assisting the third from 20-year-old Sam Surridge. A pair for Bournemouth against Lyon and Lazio on back-to-back days in early August are the final tuneups before the season.

Burnley drew with Wigan 2-2, throwing away a two-goal lead they built in the opening 10 minutes thanks to goals from Jay Rodriguez and Dwight McNeil. The Clarets were pegged back by a James Tarkowski own-goal just before halftime and Joe Gelhardt’s equalizer past the hour mark. Burnley controlled much of the first half but they were forced to defend for significant stretches after the break.

Brighton clobbered Birmingham City 4-0 as Glenn Murray got on the scoresheet early and a Shane Duffy second-half pair finished things off. It was all seagulls, as Jurgen Locadia also found the back of the net and Martin Montoya struck the crossbar 15 minutes from time. Only the first 15 minutes of the second half saw Birmingham City truly threaten, and Brighton was able to weather the storm. New manager Graham Potter utilized a three-CB defense and it worked wonders in the opening 20 minutes, working a team goal finished off by Murray before Leandro Trossard stole a poor pass by the goalkeeper and fed Locadia for a turn-and-shoot.

Sheffield United also took a four-goal haul to victory, topping nearby Barnsley 4-1. Callum Robinson scored twice and Ben Osborn scored on his debut for the club as the Blades won for the fourth this this preseason. Ravel Morrison also made his club debut, seeing time in the final 15 minutes.

Watford secured a 1-0 victory over QPR as main man Etienne Capoue scored the game’s only goal in a repeat of the same opponent, scoreline, and goalscorer from the FA Cup 5th round last season. QPR had chances and moments throughout the game, but Capoue took charge past the half-hour mark in an otherwise drab first half.

Crystal Palace obliterated Bristol City 5-0 as everything was working for the Eagles in their preseason tuneup. Christian Benteke provided a thumping header while Andros Townsend and Jeffrey Schlupp were also on target in the match. Wilfried Zaha was not in the squad for Palace but they certainly didn’t miss him as Luka Milivojevic controlled the midfield powerfully and the attacking threat was constant.