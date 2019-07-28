More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images

‘It’s a different world’: Dembele embracing ‘culture shock’ in China

By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Leaving the western world behind for a late-career adventure in China isn’t for every professional footballer, that much is for certain after the last few years of mega-money transfers to the Chinese Super League.

[ MORE: Report: Bale to stay at Real Madrid after move to China canceled ]

The key, according to recently arrived midfielder Mousa Dembele, is to embrace the “culture shock” of living in a place that feels like “a different world.”

“If you come here only for the money and you don’t enjoy the experience and lock yourself away in your hotel then it’s bad,” he says. Unlike some players who appear to move to China without considering the adjustments required in their everyday lives, Dembele says he actively sought out that kind of challenge for himself and his young family and that they’re enjoying themselves after making the transition.

“But people who know me know I never regret my choices. It’s a shame for me but I didn’t regret it for one second.”

“Money is a thing in moving here, of course. People who come here earn good money but it depends. If you earn good money and you enjoy the culture then it’s a good experience.

“I told the players at Tottenham that in the last few years of my career I wanted to go to a different country. When China came, I was happy because it’s a big challenge and I wanted to have a culture shock.

“It’s very different, including how the people react to you in daily life. It depends how you are as a personality. I know a lot of people who come here and think it’s rubbish and hate it but if you’re open-minded it’s very cool.

“It’s so funny to think the plane ride is ‘only’ about 12 hours but it’s a different world when you get here – and it’s totally different on the pitch as well.”

“I’m here with my wife and kids. My kids are young – four and two – and they enjoy it because they have a nice set-up, they can swim a lot. They look at everything positively.

“For my wife at the beginning it was a bit difficult because she loved London. The language is hard but now she really enjoys it. It’s always negative to be a bit far from your family but she enjoys the rest of it.”

The world may never know how well, or unwell, Gareth Bale and his family would have adjusted and enjoyed life in China, as the Real Madrid star’s proposed move to CSL side Jiangsu Suning was canceled by the La Liga club’s directors on Sunday.

Wolves set to sign Cutrone after agreeing fee with AC Milan

Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Wolverhampton Wanderers have shopped aggressively since returning to the Premier League last summer (they did so well before then, which is how they got back in the PL), but they appear to have also shopped rather smartly in spending $185 million over the last 15 months.

[ MORE: Report: Bale to stay at Real Madrid after move to China canceled ]

They’ve almost exclusively targeted exceptional young talents who will only appreciate — massively so, in some cases — during their time at the club. AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone is the latest youngster set to sign for Wolves, and he fits the bill just as well as Raul Jimenez ($43 million), Jonny Otto ($23 million), Adama Traore ($22 million) and Diogo Jota ($16 million), a few stars of the future who came before him.

According to a report from the Guardian, Wolves have agreed a fee with AC Milan, believed the be in the neighborhood of $25 million, and the 21-year-old is set to undergo medical testing ahead of an official announcement this week.

[ MORE: Liverpool sign youngest-ever PL debutant from Fulham ]

Wolves secured a 2-0 victory over Norther Irish side Crusaders in their opening Europa League qualifier this week, with the second leg to be played on Thursday.

Liverpool sign youngest-ever PL debutant from Fulham

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
1 Comment

Fulham will spend the 2019-20 season in the EFL Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, but 16-year-old Harvey Elliott — the youngest-ever debutant in a PL fixture as of last May — won’t be joining them.

[ MORE: Report: Bale to stay at Real Madrid after move to China canceled ]

Elliott signed with Liverpool on Sunday, making the move from London to Merseyside for an undisclosed transfer fee. Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig had previously been linked with moves for the teenager earlier this summer.

“To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red,” Elliott wrote in an Instagram post.

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]

Elliott won’t be eligible to sign his first professional contract until his 17th birthday, which isn’t for another 251 days days, on April 4 near the tailend of the upcoming season.

Report: Bale to stay at Real Madrid after move to China canceled

Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
2 Comments

Gareth Bale’s proposed transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been called off by Real Madrid, according to a report from the BBC. The 30-year-old is now expected to remain in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season.

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]

Bale was set to earn an astonishing $1.25 million per week upon completing the move, but it seems that someone at Madrid has had a change of heart at the last possible moment.

That someone is almost certainly not manager Zinedine Zidane, who just last week said, “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone” if Bale left the club immediately. Zidane announced that Bale was “very close to leaving.” Club president Florentino Perez is said to have blocked the transfer as he believes Bale is too valuable as a player to let him leave cheaply.

[ MORE: Rodgers not sweating Maguire links to Man United ]

Bale, who has helped to deliver four Champions League trophies to the Santiago Bernabeu in his six seasons at the club, has three years remaining on his current contract.

MLS Wrap: What we learned

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
Leave a comment

There were many takeaways from a busy night of MLS matches. Here’s some of the biggest lessons we learned from the early slate of games.

[ MORE: All of PST’s MLS coverage ]

New England is good? New England is good

Most teams get a bump when there’s a coaching change, but few could have expected what we’re witnessing in New England over the last two months.

With a 4-1 win over a hapless Orlando City side, the New England Revolution improved to 11 games unbeaten and would qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs if the season ended today. That’s an incredible change in fortunes, considering the Revolution were dead and dusted just two months into the season under former coach Brad Friedel. For whatever reason, Friedel didn’t work out but hiring Bruce Arena has made the Krafts look like they made a brilliant decision.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt either that new signing Gustavo Bou has been terrific, Carles Gil has been outstanding in midfield and everyone has taken their games to another level. Antonio Delamea at centerback alongside Andrew Farrell have been lockdown, with Luis Caicedo and Wilfried Zahibo protecting in front of them. That’s allowed Edgar Castillo, Brandon Bye and the Revs attackers more freedom to attack.

The Revs are arguably the hottest team in MLS right now, and there’s no sign that they’ll slow down any time soon.

Union, Red Bulls miss out on chance to advance

The New York Red Bulls had a chance to stay ahead of New York City FC and even move ahead of D.C. United in the standings with a win on Saturday, yet they couldn’t capitalize in their match.

Defensive miscues led to the New York Red Bulls coughing up three goals in a surprising 3-2 win for the Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena. That’s left the Red Bulls in fifth-place, just one point above the red line and in danger of potentially dropping out of the playoff picture. With razor-thin margins, this defeat at home was a big black eye for the Red Bulls.

At the same time, the Union had a chance to extend its lead atop the MLS Eastern Conference. Instead, a shell-shocked Union got crushed, 4-0 by the Montreal Impact. New Impact signing Lassi Lappalainen scored a brace in his debut with the club, while Orji Okwonkwo scored again off an Ignacio “Nacho” Piatti assist. The Union backline of Matthew Real, Auston Trusty, Jack Elliott and Ray Gaddis were completely overrun by the Impact’s speedy attack.

Seattle gets 3 big points on road

With Raul Ruidiaz out injured with a concussion and other nagging injuries to star players, the Seattle Sounders would have been happy to come away with just a point from its trip to Houston.

Instead, the squad will be bringing back all three.

There weren’t many quality chances, but Jordan Morris scored a wonderful goal, first looping the ball over two defenders into a goal-mouth scramble before finishing into the far corner. In addition to Morris’ goal, U.S. youth international and 16-year-old Danny Leyva started and went the full 90 in midfield for the Sounders, and was quite clean on the ball throughout.

With the win, the Sounders move for the time being into second place, though still 11 points back of Los Angeles FC.