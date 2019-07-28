More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Kovac: ‘We are confident’ Bayern can sign Sane

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Bayern Munich has officially acquired three players this offseason, including a pair of defenders, but a certain Manchester City winger would be the star Bayern is looking for.

After weeks of publicly admitting that Bayern is trying to sign Leroy Sane, in an interview with German TV station ZDF, Bayern coach Niko Kovac said that he and the club were confident they’d sign Sane this summer.

[READ: Is Arsenal gambling with big summer spending spree?]

“Bayern wants to sign a high-caliber (player),” Kovach said. “We want Leroy. He is a great footballer, he has already proven in England and the national team. Our club and the club management are very committed. It is not easy, otherwise it would already be through. But I am very confident and I expect that we can get him.”

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery gone – along with James Rodriguez, Bayern is in big need of a speedy, dynamic and talented attacking midfielder, and Leroy Sane fits the bill. German National Team manager Joachim Low admitted that his aging side was missing a player like Sane in the squad during the disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia – even though he had struggled for the national team in the past – and Sane’s continued to perform above and beyond for Manchester City.

Man City has thus far rebuffed the public speculation and pressure from Bayern for Sane’s departure, but everyone has a price and one wonders what Man City would do if they decide it’s best for Sane to move on.

With two weeks left in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, though, there’s not a lot of time for Man City to move into action to add a player if Sane departs. Of course, Man City has plenty of depth in those positions. Oleksandr Zinchenko can step in on the left side and there’s still Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling able to play out wide. However, with Man City competing on four fronts again this season, it will want some more depth in the squad.

Salah, Alisson and others returning to Liverpool this week

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Despite Liverpool’s poor run of results during the preseason, Jurgen Klopp says he’s not very concerned.

That’s because Liverpool, more than most other teams it seems this year, has been without a dozen key players all preseason, and others who arrived a week or two late after international duty following the Premier League season. However, that all changes on Monday.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are all returning to preseason work as Liverpool heads to Evian, France to continue warm-weather training. Liverpool has just a week before facing Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, and then another week before the start of the season. It’s unlikely that the quintet returning this week – with Sadio Mane set to return next week – will be ready to go for the start of the Premier League season, but it can potentially give the team a mental lift to see many of the team’s stars back in the squad for daily training sessions.

​“The lads coming back, even if they don’t play, it gives you a lift when they train and with the way they go about their business,” Liverpool left back Andy Robertson told the club’s website. “It doesn’t matter if they play on Wednesday or not, that’s completely up to the manager three days in, but that’s irrelevant: if they’re back in training and back around the place then it makes a difference.

“Mo and Bobby are two of our main men and Alisson was magnificent last season. They are huge characters in the changing room as well so that’ll be massive for us, and then Sadio will come back the following week. Once we get the whole team back together, and I think Shaq and Naby aren’t far off too, they’re players that are familiar around the set-up and around the system and that’s what we need. The quicker we get all of us back together then hopefully the better.”

Without many of the top attackers, some young players for Liverpool have been playing plenty. Aside from players like Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain building fitness, Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster have received regular minutes. In addition, new signings Harvey Elliot, who just signed officially for Liverpool in the morning, and summer signing Sepp van den Berg each saw the field against Napoli. While they likely won’t play much this Premier League season, they may be called upon to at least be on the bench early on.

Klopp referred to this preseason, with so many stars missing, as a strange one.

“It’s kind of a new situation, but that’s not the reason what’s happened,” Klopp said. “Missing six players is strange. That you lose players during a pre-season, we are used to – that happened from time to time. But that they don’t start from the beginning and come a couple of days before or after we start with the season is not cool. Again, that’s how it is and we prepared everybody as good as possible. We have to fight the start of the season 100 per cent with all we have. The good thing is, if the opponents want to analyse us now, they think ‘easy job’, but we will be a different animal next week.”

Emery admits Arsenal is working to sign Pepe, others this window

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 5:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Arsenal manager Unai Emery all but confirmed reports that Arsenal is in the process of reportedly smashing its transfer record to sign Nicolas Pepe.

Speaking after Arsenal’s 2-1 defeat to Lyon back home in London for the Emirates Cup, Emery said that Arsenal is currently working to improve the squad, and mentioned that Pepe is one of many players that the club has a possibility of signing this summer.

[READ: Is Arsenal gambling with big summer spending spree?]

“We are working, the club, and also thinking about how we can improve,” Emery said, via Arsenal’s website. “There are different players on the table with the possibility that we can achieve their signature. Pepe is a very good player and also we are thinking only of players who can really, really improve this squad and also give us some different conditions to improve. The same, we are working for the last few weeks and before starting the season in the first match in Newcastle, our aim is to get the best team with the best players in our squad.

Arsenal has made three signings to the first team this summer, but one, William Saliba, won’t be in the team until next season. The other two, Gabriel Martinelli and Dani Ceballos, while talented, don’t have the same name recognition and gravitas or potential as a player like Pepe. The Ivory Coast winger scored 22 goals to go with 11 assists in Ligue 1 last year, making him a Best XI candidate for the league over the course of the season.

On Friday, reports across England stated that Arsenal had a bid of around $100 million agreed to sign Pepe, and all Arsenal needed was for Pepe to agree personal terms with the club. Napoli had been another reported destination for Pepe this summer as Lille looks to cash in on their 24-year-old star.

In his press conference, Emery also was asked to address why it seems Arsenal is signing attacking players when there is a real need to upgrade in defense.

“We are deciding how we can improve,” Emery said. “At the beginning we were thinking to do one player to achieve the possibility to sign, but only if we can really, really improve this position. It’s one centerback, one midfielder and one winger and we are going to (try) to do that. We are thinking the same. I want a team that is better than last year, so the players can achieve a lot being with us this season. Also we have a very good team. Only the players that can improve and help the squad [will be brought in].”

Of course, with the signing of Saliba, Arsenal has acquired a centerback this summer. Yet, because Saliba is on loan with Saint-Etienne for the rest of this season, it doesn’t help the Gunners now as it looks to break back into the top four, an increasingly difficult challenge year over year. The return or Calum Chambers (loan) and Rob Holding (ACL tear) don’t exactly strike fear into opponents or confidence into Arsenal fans hearts.

But perhaps there’s a late trick up Emery’s sleeve, a transfer he’s been working on privately that can go through before the Premier League transfer window shuts on August 8.

 

Premier League friendly roundup: Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool all in action

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 4:03 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Three of the big six sides in the Premier League were in action on Sunday as preseason prepation progresses ahead of the start of the season.

Here’s a closer look at how the Premier League clubs fared.

[READ: Transfer Rumor Roundup]

Chelsea top Reading in seven-goal thriller

A trio of Americans hit the field as Chelsea held off a pair of Reading comebacks to win at the Madejski Stadium, 4-3, in Frank Lampard‘s first (unofficial) match on English soil.

Christian Pulisic got the start for the Blues as it took a 2-1 lead into the halftime break. Joshua Barrett gave the hosts an early lead in the 13th minute with a sweet finish off the half-volley, looping the ball over Wily Caballero’s head in goal for Chelsea. Ross Barkley equalized just eight minutes later with a sweet free kick into the top left corner, before Kenedy put Chelsea ahead with a strike from outside the box that was re-directed and left Reading’s goalkeeper Joao Virginia flat footed.

While Pulisic departed the match at halftime, Reading brought on centerback Matt Miazga and striker Andrija Novakovich among other subs to play the second half. The pair were involved as Reading tied the score through Michael Morrison in just the 49th minute.

Yet it was the former Derby County midfielder and Chelsea youngster Mason Mount that made the difference in the match. Mount’s two second half goals gave Chelsea the distance it needed to close out the win. The first goal was a cracking shot in the box but the second was an absolute gift from Virginia, who turned the ball over to Tammy Abraham in the box, who centered to Mount who couldn’t miss from five yards out.

Sam Baldock slipped one home in the 71th minute for Reading but it couldn’t find another equalizer as Chelsea held on for the win.

Arsenal fall to Lyon at Emirates Cup

It was a new-look Emirates Cup with a double-header including the men’s and women’s teams for Arsenal. However, on the men’s side, it was a disappointing result for Unai Emery‘s squad.

Arsenal was defeated, 2-1 by Lyon with two second-half goals coming from former Fulham and Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. Arsenal completely dominated the first half of the match in terms of chances created, and arguably should have been up by more than the 1-0 scoreline it earned at the break. A cross from Henrikh Mkhitaryan was re-directed with lightning-speed into the net by none-other-than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to put Arsenal in front in the first half.

Later, even though Dembele had tied the score at 1-1 with a header, it appeared new Arsenal signing, 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli had given the Gunners the lead, poking home off a rebound in the box. However, the goal was ruled off for offside on Martinelli.

Seconds later, Dembele beat the offside trap and then scored on Bernd Leno who was way off his line. To make matters worse for Arsenal, striker Alexandre Lacazette was forced off in the 12th minute due to an apparent sprained ankle, per Arsenal. The club stated postgame, via Unai Emery, that it didn’t think the injury was serious, but he was taken off as a precaution. Still, it’s never good to see a star player go down with an injury, especially during preseason.

Liverpool trounced by Napoli in Scotland

In terms of just wins and losses results on the field, it hasn’t been a very successful preseason so far for Liverpool. The Reds continued their traveling preseason tour with a match in Edinburgh, Scotland against Napoli, and the Italian side came away with a 3-0 victory.

Lorenzo Insigne and Arkadiusz Milik scored for Carlo Ancelotti’s side in the first half before Amin Younes put Liverpool away with a goal in the second half.

It’s been a tough preseason for the Reds, but of course, they’re missing a large chunk of their squad due to international tournaments this summer. Jurgen Klopp started a pretty-strong backline in Andrew Robertson, Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold. However, Divock Origi started on his own up top and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who is still recovering from a serious knee injury, also got a start as he builds back his fitness after missing almost all of last season. Starters Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Alisson and Roberto Firmino are all either on international break rest or working their way back to fitness.

Liverpool did get some time to play some of it’s potential stars of the future. Sepp van den Berg played the final 11 minutes of the match, as did new Liverpool signing Harvey Elliot, the 16-year-old recently acquired from Fulham.

Transfer rumor roundup: Lukaku-Dybala swap; Moise Kean to Everton

Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A roundup of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

[ MORE: Saturday’s transfer rumor roundup | Friday | Thursday ]

Paulo Dybala was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week, followed by the possibility of being included as part of a deal taking Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to Juventus. However, the 25-year-old Argentine forward would prefer to stay at Juve under new manager Maurizio Sarri. Coming off a hugely disappointing season in 2018-19, on the heels of a breakout campaign in 2017-18, Dybala would probably be best off leaving Turin, and the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, for more plentiful chances elsewhere.

Juve winger Moise Kean is widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe, which means that Everton signing the 19-year-old Italian would be a massive coup for the Toffees. Somehow, some way, they are the front-runners to acquire Kean, though Juve are reportedly insisting on a buy-back clause in any transfer agreement, just in case Kean ascends to superstardom in the near future.

Gareth Bale‘s proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been canceled by the board at Real Madrid, as the directors believe it would represent too large of a loss on the precious world-record transfer fee. Bale would have left Madrid for no fee, with Jiangsu Suning unwilling to pay Madrid on top of offering the play $1.25-million weekly wages.

Patrick Cutrone’s arrival to Wolverhampton Wanderers is imminent, with the 21-year-old Italian forward only needing to complete his medical exams before an announcement later this week.