Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images

Report: Bale to stay at Real Madrid after move to China canceled

By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 8:42 AM EDT
Gareth Bale’s proposed transfer to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been called off by Real Madrid, according to a report from the BBC. The 30-year-old is now expected to remain in the Spanish capital for the upcoming season.

Bale was set to earn an astonishing $1.25 million per week upon completing the move, but it seems that someone at Madrid has had a change of heart at the last possible moment.

That someone is almost certainly not manager Zinedine Zidane, who just last week said, “We hope he leaves soon. It would be best for everyone” if Bale left the club immediately. Zidane announced that Bale was “very close to leaving.” Club president Florentino Perez is said to have blocked the transfer as he believes Bale is too valuable as a player to let him leave cheaply.

Bale, who has helped to deliver four Champions League trophies to the Santiago Bernabeu in his six seasons at the club, has three years remaining on his current contract.

Liverpool sign youngest-ever PL debutant from Fulham

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
Fulham will spend the 2019-20 season in the EFL Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, but 16-year-old Harvey Elliott — the youngest-ever debutant in a PL fixture as of last May — won’t be joining them.

Elliott signed with Liverpool on Sunday, making the move from London to Merseyside for an undisclosed transfer fee. Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig had previously been linked with moves for the teenager earlier this summer.

“To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red,” Elliott wrote in an Instagram post.

Elliott won’t be eligible to sign his first professional contract until his 17th birthday, which isn’t for another 251 days days, on April 4 near the tailend of the upcoming season.

MLS Wrap: What we learned

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT
There were many takeaways from a busy night of MLS matches. Here’s some of the biggest lessons we learned from the early slate of games.

New England is good? New England is good

Most teams get a bump when there’s a coaching change, but few could have expected what we’re witnessing in New England over the last two months.

With a 4-1 win over a hapless Orlando City side, the New England Revolution improved to 11 games unbeaten and would qualify for the MLS Cup playoffs if the season ended today. That’s an incredible change in fortunes, considering the Revolution were dead and dusted just two months into the season under former coach Brad Friedel. For whatever reason, Friedel didn’t work out but hiring Bruce Arena has made the Krafts look like they made a brilliant decision.

Of course, it doesn’t hurt either that new signing Gustavo Bou has been terrific, Carles Gil has been outstanding in midfield and everyone has taken their games to another level. Antonio Delamea at centerback alongside Andrew Farrell have been lockdown, with Luis Caicedo and Wilfried Zahibo protecting in front of them. That’s allowed Edgar Castillo, Brandon Bye and the Revs attackers more freedom to attack.

The Revs are arguably the hottest team in MLS right now, and there’s no sign that they’ll slow down any time soon.

Union, Red Bulls miss out on chance to advance

The New York Red Bulls had a chance to stay ahead of New York City FC and even move ahead of D.C. United in the standings with a win on Saturday, yet they couldn’t capitalize in their match.

Defensive miscues led to the New York Red Bulls coughing up three goals in a surprising 3-2 win for the Columbus Crew at Red Bull Arena. That’s left the Red Bulls in fifth-place, just one point above the red line and in danger of potentially dropping out of the playoff picture. With razor-thin margins, this defeat at home was a big black eye for the Red Bulls.

At the same time, the Union had a chance to extend its lead atop the MLS Eastern Conference. Instead, a shell-shocked Union got crushed, 4-0 by the Montreal Impact. New Impact signing Lassi Lappalainen scored a brace in his debut with the club, while Orji Okwonkwo scored again off an Ignacio “Nacho” Piatti assist. The Union backline of Matthew Real, Auston Trusty, Jack Elliott and Ray Gaddis were completely overrun by the Impact’s speedy attack.

Seattle gets 3 big points on road

With Raul Ruidiaz out injured with a concussion and other nagging injuries to star players, the Seattle Sounders would have been happy to come away with just a point from its trip to Houston.

Instead, the squad will be bringing back all three.

There weren’t many quality chances, but Jordan Morris scored a wonderful goal, first looping the ball over two defenders into a goal-mouth scramble before finishing into the far corner. In addition to Morris’ goal, U.S. youth international and 16-year-old Danny Leyva started and went the full 90 in midfield for the Sounders, and was quite clean on the ball throughout.

With the win, the Sounders move for the time being into second place, though still 11 points back of Los Angeles FC.

Transfer Rumor Roundup: Watford looking to sign Senagal star Sarr

By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 10:33 PM EDT
Ismalia Sarr, one of the rising stars in Ligue 1 and on the international scene for Senegal, could be heading to the Premier League.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, Watford is closing in on a club-record $30 million transfer for Sarr, who is currently with Rennes in France. Sarr just finished helping lead Senegal to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final, and having played for Senegal at both the 2018 World Cup and most recent AFCON, he’s likely enough to qualify for a UK work permit.

Sarr, a 21-year-old winger, can play on either the right or the left, and scored 13 goals last season from those wide positions.

Watford and the Pozzo family have a good history of scouting and signing talented young players. From former Udinese stars such as Alexis Sanchez and Mehdi Benatia (among many others) to Brazilian talent Joao Pedro, who is joining Watford in January, the Pozzo family have a good eye for talent. Sarr should make a good impact for Watford in its effort to rise into the top seven and earn a spot in European competitions in the future.

Here are more transfer stories from across Europe:

Brazilian giant Flamengo reached out to Ribery

For many clubs outside of western Europe, free agent Franck Ribery is a highly coveted prospect.

According to Brazilian TV company O Globo, Brazilian giant Flamengo, with Portuguese head coach Jorge Jesus, even inquired about potential signing the long-time France National Team and Bayern Munich winger to be the team’s new striker. Unfortunately for Flamengo, Ribery’s contract demands were much higher than they could meet, with Ribery reportedly admitting he received a proposal from Brazil but rejecting it.

With numerous European players heading to MLS and even Liga MX, it would have been interesting to see Ribery play a season or two in Brazil, even at age 36. Alas, it may not happen at this point.

Toronto FC negotiating with Guingamp for Benezet

Toronto FC may be making yet another big European signing in the coming weeks, as a Nicolas Benezet is reportedly close to coming to MLS.

The French midfielder scored three goals to go with an assist last season for Guingamp last season wearing the No. 10 shirt. According to L’Equipe, Benezet is in advanced negotiations with TFC.

Of course, TFC already has its full allotment of Designated Players, with Jozy Altidore, Michael Bradley and Alejandro Pozuelo already under contract. Perhaps Benezet will join as a TAM player, or one of the Designated Players will have their contract bought down with allocation money.

MLS suspends Petke after Leagues Cup red card

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 27, 2019, 8:23 PM EDT
Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke is no stranger to fines and suspensions, and he’ll be serving another one for at least this weekend, if not longer.

After receiving a red card post game from the officials following RSL’s 1-0 defeat to Tigres, MLS announced on Saturday, just minutes before RSL’s match against FC Dallas, that it had suspended Petke for his actions and are looking further into the incident.

“Major League Soccer has suspended Real Salt Lake head coach Mike Petke pending an investigation into his conduct directed at the match officials following the Leagues Cup match against Tigres UANL on Wednesday night,” the league said in a statement. “Petke will miss Saturday’s match at FC Dallas.”

Following the defeat to Tigres, Petke claimed in his postgame press conference that he was just trying to pull players away from the officials when he was shown the red card, but then had some choice words for the crew following that.

What’s questionable about this is that in what’s effectively an exhibition tournament set up by MLS, why should the league suspend Petke? Well, one reason is to try and make it seem more official. If red cards, suspensions, or other action taken by officials could carry over into league matches, it gives the tournament a little more legitimacy, and not something clubs could just ignore. Plus, as RSL beat writer Alex Vejar points out, MLS had every right to make, or not make, this decision.

It’s unclear whether this will go past a one-match suspension for Petke, but there’s no doubt that it won’t change his behavior. Petke is who he is, and he has a lot of fans exactly for those reasons, including in the RSL locker room.