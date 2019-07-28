More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Photo by Chris Ricco/Getty Images

Transfer rumor roundup: Lukaku-Dybala swap; Moise Kean to Everton

By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 2:35 PM EDT
A roundup of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

Paulo Dybala was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week, followed by the possibility of being included as part of a deal taking Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to Juventus. However, the 25-year-old Argentine forward would prefer to stay at Juve under new manager Maurizio Sarri. Coming off a hugely disappointing season in 2018-19, on the heels of a breakout campaign in 2017-18, Dybala would probably be best off leaving Turin, and the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, for more plentiful chances elsewhere.

Juve winger Moise Kean is widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe, which means that Everton signing the 19-year-old Italian would be a massive coup for the Toffees. Somehow, some way, they are the front-runners to acquire Kean, though Juve are reportedly insisting on a buy-back clause in any transfer agreement, just in case Kean ascends to superstardom in the near future.

Gareth Bale‘s proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been canceled by the board at Real Madrid, as the directors believe it would represent too large of a loss on the precious world-record transfer fee. Bale would have left Madrid for no fee, with Jiangsu Suning unwilling to pay Madrid on top of offering the play $1.25-million weekly wages.

Patrick Cutrone’s arrival to Wolverhampton Wanderers is imminent, with the 21-year-old Italian forward only needing to complete his medical exams before an announcement later this week.

Kompany starts, loses first league game as Anderlecht player-manager

Photo credit: @rscanderlecht
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 1:32 PM EDT
Vincent Kompany named himself in the starting lineup for Anderlecht’s season-opening Belgian First Division A fixture and suffered his first defeat as the club’s player-manager.

Kompany was named new Anderlecht manager, along with duties as a first-team player, shortly after announcing he was leaving Manchester City at the conclusion of last season. Sunday’s game was Kompany’s first appearance for the club since he departed for Hamburg in 2006.

Anderlecht went ahead after 13 minutes, but conceded and equalizer just six minutes later and KV Oostende scored the game-winner in the 75th. Kompany played all 90 minutes.

Anderlecht’s fans welcomed Kompany back home with a banner that read “Left like a prince, came back like a king!” and scarves with his face and the message “Welcome home, Kompany” were sold inside the stadium.

With his re-debut — and first defeat — out of the way, the hard work and potentially harsh assessment period will begin very quickly for Kompany and Co.

‘It’s a different world’: Dembele embracing ‘culture shock’ in China

Photo by VCG/VCG via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 12:34 PM EDT
Leaving the western world behind for a late-career adventure in China isn’t for every professional footballer, that much is for certain after the last few years of mega-money transfers to the Chinese Super League.

The key, according to recently arrived midfielder Mousa Dembele, is to embrace the “culture shock” of living in a place that feels like “a different world.”

“If you come here only for the money and you don’t enjoy the experience and lock yourself away in your hotel then it’s bad,” he says. Unlike some players who appear to move to China without considering the adjustments required in their everyday lives, Dembele says he actively sought out that kind of challenge for himself and his young family and that they’re enjoying themselves after making the transition.

“But people who know me know I never regret my choices. It’s a shame for me but I didn’t regret it for one second.”

“Money is a thing in moving here, of course. People who come here earn good money but it depends. If you earn good money and you enjoy the culture then it’s a good experience.

“I told the players at Tottenham that in the last few years of my career I wanted to go to a different country. When China came, I was happy because it’s a big challenge and I wanted to have a culture shock.

“It’s very different, including how the people react to you in daily life. It depends how you are as a personality. I know a lot of people who come here and think it’s rubbish and hate it but if you’re open-minded it’s very cool.

“It’s so funny to think the plane ride is ‘only’ about 12 hours but it’s a different world when you get here – and it’s totally different on the pitch as well.”

“I’m here with my wife and kids. My kids are young – four and two – and they enjoy it because they have a nice set-up, they can swim a lot. They look at everything positively.

“For my wife at the beginning it was a bit difficult because she loved London. The language is hard but now she really enjoys it. It’s always negative to be a bit far from your family but she enjoys the rest of it.”

The world may never know how well, or unwell, Gareth Bale and his family would have adjusted and enjoyed life in China, as the Real Madrid star’s proposed move to CSL side Jiangsu Suning was canceled by the La Liga club’s directors on Sunday.

Wolves set to sign Cutrone after agreeing fee with AC Milan

Photo by Massimiliano Ferraro/NurPhoto via Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 11:30 AM EDT
Wolverhampton Wanderers have shopped aggressively since returning to the Premier League last summer (they did so well before then, which is how they got back in the PL), but they appear to have also shopped rather smartly in spending $185 million over the last 15 months.

They’ve almost exclusively targeted exceptional young talents who will only appreciate — massively so, in some cases — during their time at the club. AC Milan forward Patrick Cutrone is the latest youngster set to sign for Wolves, and he fits the bill just as well as Raul Jimenez ($43 million), Jonny Otto ($23 million), Adama Traore ($22 million) and Diogo Jota ($16 million), a few stars of the future who came before him.

According to a report from the Guardian, Wolves have agreed a fee with AC Milan, believed the be in the neighborhood of $25 million, and the 21-year-old is set to undergo medical testing ahead of an official announcement this week.

Wolves secured a 2-0 victory over Norther Irish side Crusaders in their opening Europa League qualifier this week, with the second leg to be played on Thursday.

Liverpool sign youngest-ever PL debutant from Fulham

Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
By Andy EdwardsJul 28, 2019, 10:07 AM EDT
Fulham will spend the 2019-20 season in the EFL Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League last season, but 16-year-old Harvey Elliott — the youngest-ever debutant in a PL fixture as of last May — won’t be joining them.

Elliott signed with Liverpool on Sunday, making the move from London to Merseyside for an undisclosed transfer fee. Barcelona, Real Madrid and RB Leipzig had previously been linked with moves for the teenager earlier this summer.

“To have joined the club that I supported as a boy is a dream come true for me and all of my family and it’s an incredible feeling to now officially be able to call myself a Red,” Elliott wrote in an Instagram post.

Elliott won’t be eligible to sign his first professional contract until his 17th birthday, which isn’t for another 251 days days, on April 4 near the tailend of the upcoming season.