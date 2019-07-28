Transfer rumor roundup: Lukaku-Dybala swap; Moise Kean to Everton

A roundup of Sunday’s biggest transfer rumors from around the world, including those involving a few Premier League clubs…

Paulo Dybala was linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the week, followed by the possibility of being included as part of a deal taking Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United to Juventus. However, the 25-year-old Argentine forward would prefer to stay at Juve under new manager Maurizio Sarri. Coming off a hugely disappointing season in 2018-19, on the heels of a breakout campaign in 2017-18, Dybala would probably be best off leaving Turin, and the shadow of Cristiano Ronaldo, for more plentiful chances elsewhere.

Juve winger Moise Kean is widely considered one of the brightest young prospects in all of Europe, which means that Everton signing the 19-year-old Italian would be a massive coup for the Toffees. Somehow, some way, they are the front-runners to acquire Kean, though Juve are reportedly insisting on a buy-back clause in any transfer agreement, just in case Kean ascends to superstardom in the near future.

Gareth Bale‘s proposed move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning has been canceled by the board at Real Madrid, as the directors believe it would represent too large of a loss on the precious world-record transfer fee. Bale would have left Madrid for no fee, with Jiangsu Suning unwilling to pay Madrid on top of offering the play $1.25-million weekly wages.

Patrick Cutrone’s arrival to Wolverhampton Wanderers is imminent, with the 21-year-old Italian forward only needing to complete his medical exams before an announcement later this week.

