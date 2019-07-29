Bale’s agent: Real Madrid called off China transfer

Gareth Bale‘s agent has been talking about the collapse of Bale’s proposed move from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Bale, 30, was set to earn $1.23 million per week in China but various reports have spread the blame for the deal not happening, as the move was called off on Sunday.

Sources close to the club said that Bale and his family want to stay in Europe so told his agent to look for other deals, while other reports suggest that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, and the board demanded a transfer fee for Bale at the last minute.

“Any stories suggesting that Gareth or his family were the reason the deal did not take place are completely false,” Barnett told Sky Sports.

He also told ESPN that Real Madrid “changed their minds” and that reports Bale didn’t didn’t want to go to China were “fake news” and nothing else.

Hmmm.

If Real did indeed change their minds at the last moment, this is a big, big problem for Zinedine Zidane.

His Real team have already lost talented attacker Marco Asensio for the season after he ruptured his ACL during the preseason win against Arsenal last week, while they were also battered 7-3 by crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey on Friday.

This has been a pretty horrible first preseason back in charge at Real for Zidane with injuries mounting up, and his failure to move on Bale after saying it was “best for everyone” if he left this summer is now undermining him. Especially if Real’s board didn’t want to sanction the move for the Welsh superstar as Jiangsu Suning weren’t going to pay a fee for him. They knew that not getting rid of Bale will make Zidane look quite silly.

What does this mean for Bale’s future?

The Chinese Super League transfer window shuts on Wednesday, so a move there now seems dead in the water. European clubs have yet to offer a permanent deal for him. Real have ruled out sending him on loan for the season.

Bale does have one option. He has three years left on his current contract and if things continue to go the way they are, Real could be in serious trouble in the opening months of the season and Zidane may be fired by December. That won’t change the fact that Bale is booed by his own fans and that he’s a little alienated from the rest of the squad, but Zidane being fired would give him a fresh start, of sorts.

This is now a massive power struggle and if Bale doesn’t want to leave, he probably won’t. That will cause Zidane a massive headache and further underline that the players have all the power, no matter which club you’re at.

A Premier League club could offer Bale an escape route with a loan deal in the final days of the summer window, but if Real weren’t keen to lose him to China for nothing, surely they won’t sanction sending him to the PL and subsidize some of his $620,000 per week wage in the process.

