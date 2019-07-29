More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Courtois suffers ankle sprain

By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
Thibaut Courtois could miss the rest of Real Madrid’s preseason after suffering an injury in training.

Real Madrid announced that Courtois suffered a grade two ankle sprain, though they did not specify a timetable for his return. According to the American Academy of Orthapedic Surgeons, a grade two ankle sprain involves a partial ligament tear in the ankle and could necessitate an air-cast or walking boot to immobilize the ankle. Considering the seriousness, it’s clear that Courtois will be out of training for at least a week or two as the ankle swelling goes down and can heal, before he can return to full training.

Courtois was predictably left off Real Madrid’s traveling party to Munich where it will face Tottenham in the semifinals of the Audi Cup on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena.

Perhaps ironically, Zinedine Zidane, who was always looking to replace Costa Rica National Team idol Keylor Navas, will now have to start Navas in preseason matches and potentially the start of the La Liga season, should Courtois need more time to recover.

Courtois was forced to pick the ball out of the net seven times last Friday as Real Madrid was trounced by Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium, 7-3. Considering how Real Madrid hasn’t done a major defensive upgrade – just signing youngsters Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy – Courtois and Navas could have another tough season facing a lot of opponent shots.

Meanwhile further up the field, there’s more drama in the Real Madrid squad. According to Diario AS, James Rodriguez has been told that he won’t be sold this summer after vying for a permanent move away from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but after the Bavarians didn’t exercise their purchase option on Rodriguez, he has returned to Real Madrid in a tough spot. Real Madrid may have allowed him to leave before the preseason trip to the U.S., but now with Marco Asensio set to miss the season with a torn ACL, Madrid want to keep Rodriguez around for depth.

Report: Everton out of Zaha sweepstakes

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
In a rare move, Everton has reportedly made a public statement to announce its pursuit of Wilfried Zaha is over.

Everton admitted that an undisclosed transfer bid was lodged over the weekend with Crystal Palace, and was subsequently denied. Everton added that any new reports that it would file a new bid, along with sending players such as Cenk Tosun or James McCarthy were false.

Reports have varied across the British press, but according to The Telegraph, Everton’s $67 million transfer bid for Zaha was well below Crystal Palace’s $97.7 million valuation of the English-born winger. Adding players in would in theory help sweeten the deal for Crystal Palace, but manager Roy Hodgson may have decided he just wants cash to go after his own targets, should the club let Zaha move in the next two weeks.

Everton has been willing to mix it up in the transfer market this offseason as it looks to improve its squad. However, it’s only made three first-team signings to this point; confirming Andre Gomes’ transfer from Barcelona, and signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City and Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield Town. The news that Everton will miss out on Zaha is a big blow considering he would have certainly lifted them into top seven contention and potentially, another place in Europe.

At the same time, Everton is on the verge of selling Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain, though Everton has been linked with a number of central midfield replacements, including Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

At the moment, Everton does have some options out wide. There’s Richarlison who can play anywhere along the forward line, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott, Bernard and even Kevin Mirallas, who could get a second spell at the club.

Regarding Zaha, it leaves the Ivory Coast international in an interesting conundrum. After initially looking like he would join Arsenal this summer, it appears the Gunners have decided to move forward with Nicolas Pepe, leaving Zaha to look for a new destination. With Everton out, it’s unclear which top-ten club would be willing to spend the money necessary to sign him.

In the end, it could mean another season at Selhurst Park for Zaha.

 

Patrice Evra announces retirement

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from the game.

“I love this game!”

Evra, 38, has become a social media star in recent years for his upbeat personality and posting videos about his general life with the statement above featuring front and center.

He is now planning a move into coaching, and revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson believed he could become a great manager in the future. Such is his popularity at United, some are suggesting he could become a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s coaching staff somewhere within the Red Devils’ setup.

“I started the course for the UEFA B licence as a coach in 2013,” Evra told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now, I want to finish that so that I can take the A licence. In other words, in a year and a half I will be qualified to manage a team.”

The French left back won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, a Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League with United, and made 81 appearances for the French national team during his glittering career.

Evra made his name at Monaco before moving to United during the January transfer window in 2006 alongside Nemanja Vidic, who have both since been described as two of the best signings Sir Alex ever made.

He went on to play for Juventus where he won two Serie A titles, plus Marseille and West Ham in the latter stages of his career. He also worked his way back into the France squad after the debacle of the 2010 World Cup which ended up in him being stripped of the captaincy and banned for five international games. He was also banned in 2017 after kicking a Marseille fan, they club he then played for, before a Europa League game as he reacted to being abused by the supporter.

But it is at United where he will be remembered most fondly.

A solid, no-nonsense left back who could also surge forward and help attacks, in his prime Evra was one of the finest left backs in Premier League history. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions, plus the FIFPro World XI in 2009, and alongside Rio Ferdinand and Vidic he was a key factor in United’s run to win the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

Injury update on Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
After Alexandre Lacazette hobbled off during the 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday, Arsenal’s fans have been sweating on his fitness.

A little bit of positive news has arrived.

Lacazette, 28, walked past reporters after the game while wearing a protective boot on his left ankle, as he’d turned his ankle against his former club and walked off after just 12 minutes.

But what he said to the media suggests there is no serious damage to Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer from last season.

Asked when he would be back Lacazette said “soon” and when pressed on whether it would be two weeks out, he said “no, before that.”

The Gunners face Angers and Barcelona in their final two preseason friendlies and kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday Aug. 11.

Lacazette was also shown training in the gym without a protective boot on Monday, via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s Instagram story, so it seems like the updates from Arsenal’s medical staff have been positive over the past 24 hours.

With Nicolas Pepe on the verge of arriving on a club-record $87 million deal, he will join Lacazette and Auba in one of the most-feared strike partnerships in the Premier League. Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue for Arsenal, but the struggles they have at the other end of the pitch certainly have been.

Lacazette and Aubameyang scored 50 goals between them for Arsenal last season and if both can stay fit, the addition of Pepe and Dani Ceballos, plus the likes of Mesut Ozil being around, should provide them with even more goalscoring opportunities this season.

Stop salivating, Arsenal fans.

Transfer rumors: Oyarzabal to Man City; Milinkovic-Savic to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Man City don’t want to sell Leroy Sane this summer, but Pep Guardiola has admitted that the player will decide the outcome as Bayern Munich continue to lurk and grow in confidence of signing the German winger.

But the reigning Premier League champions have a plan in place to replace Sane. Step forward, Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Real Sociedad star, 22, has a release clause of $83.5 million and according to a report in Spain from AS, City will activate that in order for the Spanish U21 international to replace Sane.

Oyarzabal starred for Spain in their U21 European Championship success this summer and with Sane said to be valued at around $93 million, City would replace one hugely-talented, and young, winger with another. Oyarzabal has been a rising star at the Basque club and he’s scored 14 goals in each of the past two seasons, with four La Liga campaigns now under his belt.

City don’t want Sane to leave but if he does, they kinda have this transfer market thing figured out, right?

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Serbia and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the move will only go through if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

The central midfielder, 24, has been linked with Europe’s top clubs time and time again over the past few seasons but after bursting onto the scene in Serie A in 2016, his stock has fallen a little after some inconsistency and a less than impressive 2018 World Cup. But in the 2018-19 campaign he rebounded to lead Lazio to the Italian Cup and he was also named the best midfielder in Italy’s top-flight.

A powerful, attack-minded central midfielder, Milinkovic-Savic would be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Pogba if he was to leave United. It is believed Lazio also want over $100 million for their Serbian star, which is $50 million less than what United want from Real for Pogba.

If this does happens, maybe Ed Woodward is showing the first signs that he is indeed a genius in the transfer market after all…

On a serious note, the jury is still out on Milinkovic-Savic at the highest level and his defensive capabilities are a little concerning and may be similar to the issues United have had with Pogba in recent seasons. The fact he is called the Serbian Pogba says it all, as his talent is undoubted and United would need him to become more of an all-round midfielder.

Fun fact: Milinkovic-Savic’s brother, Vanja, was a United goalkeeper from 2014-16 but left them after failing to gain a work permit in the UK.