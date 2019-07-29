Injury update on Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After Alexandre Lacazette hobbled off during the 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday, Arsenal’s fans have been sweating on his fitness.

A little bit of positive news has arrived.

Lacazette, 28, walked past reporters after the game while wearing a protective boot on his left ankle, as he’d turned his ankle against his former club and walked off after just 12 minutes.

But what he said to the media suggests there is no serious damage to Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer from last season.

Asked when he would be back Lacazette said “soon” and when pressed on whether it would be two weeks out, he said “no, before that.”

The Gunners face Angers and Barcelona in their final two preseason friendlies and kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday Aug. 11.

Lacazette was also shown training in the gym without a protective boot on Monday, via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s Instagram story, so it seems like the updates from Arsenal’s medical staff have been positive over the past 24 hours.

With Nicolas Pepe on the verge of arriving on a club-record $87 million deal, he will join Lacazette and Auba in one of the most-feared strike partnerships in the Premier League. Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue for Arsenal, but the struggles they have at the other end of the pitch certainly have been.

Lacazette and Aubameyang scored 50 goals between them for Arsenal last season and if both can stay fit, the addition of Pepe and Dani Ceballos, plus the likes of Mesut Ozil being around, should provide them with even more goalscoring opportunities this season.

Stop salivating, Arsenal fans.

