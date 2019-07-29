More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Man United target Maguire misses Leicester training

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
“Oh my god! Okay, it’s happening!” – Michael Scott… and all Manchester United fans.

Harry Maguire has reportedly missed training at Leicester City for the first time this summer, as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the England center back.

According to our partners Sky Sports, Maguire didn’t take part in Leicester’s training session on Monday as he “phoned in sick” for the session.

Maguire, 26, is said to be keen on a $100 million move to Man United this summer and although the Foxes do not want to sell the player, it could now be hard to keep his mind focused on playing for Leicester this season.

Per the report, Maguire has told Leicester he wants to move before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 8.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said multiple times during preseason that the club do not need to sell Maguire, but what is the point of keeping a player around who doesn’t want to be there?

As we know, the players have all the power in these situations in today’s game. Virgil Van Dijk‘s move from Southampton to Liverpool was a very similar situation and a six-month delay in that deal didn’t work out for Saints at all.

It has previously been reported that United have had bids rejected by Leicester for Maguire, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side having a decent preseason as new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have settled in, plus Paul Pogba and David De Gea seem to be sticking around (for now) signing Maguire would be the cherry on top of a delicious summer sundae for Solskjaer.

It appears the wheels are in motion for Maguire to become the most-expensive defender in history.

Romelu Lukaku left out of Man United squad

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku has yet to feature for Manchester United in preseason and speculating regarding his future at Old Trafford will continue to swirl.

The Belgian star was left out of United’s 26-man squad for their trip to Norway to play Kristiansund on Tuesday, and there was no reason given for his absence on the club website.

Lukaku, 26, has been linked with moves to Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan throughout the summer and it appears the end-game is near.

Reports suggest that Juve will offer Paulo Dybala for Lukaku, while Inter have been negotiating with United for some time but the Red Devils are said to want over $90 million for their Belgian striker and Antonio Conte‘s side are yet to offer anywhere near that.

An extra caveat to all of this is that Lukaku traveled with United to Australia and China for their lengthy preseason tour but didn’t play a single second due to a minor injury.

He could often be seen training on his own or working out on an excercise bike in the gym, as his future remains up in the air.

Do United need him?

Given his penchant as a proven goalscorer, you always need those around. But given the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants young, speedy strikers and he has a lot of them, Lukaku’s skillset makes him surplus to requirements right off the bat.

We saw him chucked out wide at times during the second half of last season and although he caused problems in that role, he never looked comfortable. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngsters Dan James and Mason Greenwood looked more natural fits for United’s new high-octane playing style.

Lukaku has talked about his love for Serie A on multiple occasions and it appears his time in the Premier League is about to come to an end.

When we look back on his United career, 42 goals in 96 appearances isn’t a bad record at all. But it doesn’t tell the whole story.

His hold-up play didn’t improve much, neither did his record against the top six clubs, and the lack of service he received — especially in the opening months of Jose Mourinho’s final season in charge — saw him frustrated so when chances did arrive he snatched at them.

Along with Paul Pogba, Lukaku always seemed to be under pressure at United and it seems close to the mark to say both have been too inconsistent over the past few seasons.

Here is United’s squad in full for the trop to Norway

David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young; Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba; Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.

Report: LAFC on the verge of $11.5 million transfer signing

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 9:41 PM EDT
Los Angeles FC seems to believe it has found the next Diego Rossi, and it didn’t have to look far from the source.

According to major Uruguayan newspaper El Observador, LAFC has acquired 19-year-old winger Brian Rodriguez from Uruguayan giant Penarol with an $11.5 million transfer fee. Rodriguez made his debut for Penarol in March 2018 and has, in the last two years, become an integral part of the squad that won the most recent Uruguayan league title. In 23 games, according to the report, Rodriguez has scored three goals.

The report states that Rodriguez will play Penarol’s Copa Sudamericana match against Flamengo at Rio de Janeiro’s famous Maracana Stadium on Wednesday before departing for the U.S. to complete the transfer.

In addition to his work at the club level, Rodriguez was identified at a young age by the Uruguayan National Team and has been a key member of both the Under-17 and Under-20 Men’s National Teams. Rodriguez played four times for Uruguay at the recent FIFA Under-20 World Cup, scoring a pair of goals. Uruguay’s U-20 program is what grooms all its players for senior level, and teammate Bruno Mendez has already gotten a pair of caps for the senior team now, just age 19 himself.

For LAFC, it’s quite a bit of money to spend on a young, unproven player, but they’re clearly rolling the dice on a player they think can help bring the club a title this year and beyond.

Kovac: ‘We are confident’ Bayern can sign Sane

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT
Bayern Munich has officially acquired three players this offseason, including a pair of defenders, but a certain Manchester City winger would be the star Bayern is looking for.

After weeks of publicly admitting that Bayern is trying to sign Leroy Sane, in an interview with German TV station ZDF, Bayern coach Niko Kovac said that he and the club were confident they’d sign Sane this summer.

“Bayern wants to sign a high-caliber (player),” Kovach said. “We want Leroy. He is a great footballer, he has already proven in England and the national team. Our club and the club management are very committed. It is not easy, otherwise it would already be through. But I am very confident and I expect that we can get him.”

With Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery gone – along with James Rodriguez, Bayern is in big need of a speedy, dynamic and talented attacking midfielder, and Leroy Sane fits the bill. German National Team manager Joachim Low admitted that his aging side was missing a player like Sane in the squad during the disastrous 2018 World Cup in Russia – even though he had struggled for the national team in the past – and Sane’s continued to perform above and beyond for Manchester City.

Man City has thus far rebuffed the public speculation and pressure from Bayern for Sane’s departure, but everyone has a price and one wonders what Man City would do if they decide it’s best for Sane to move on.

With two weeks left in the Premier League’s summer transfer window, though, there’s not a lot of time for Man City to move into action to add a player if Sane departs. Of course, Man City has plenty of depth in those positions. Oleksandr Zinchenko can step in on the left side and there’s still Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and Raheem Sterling able to play out wide. However, with Man City competing on four fronts again this season, it will want some more depth in the squad.

Salah, Alisson and others returning to Liverpool this week

By Daniel KarellJul 28, 2019, 6:07 PM EDT
Despite Liverpool’s poor run of results during the preseason, Jurgen Klopp says he’s not very concerned.

That’s because Liverpool, more than most other teams it seems this year, has been without a dozen key players all preseason, and others who arrived a week or two late after international duty following the Premier League season. However, that all changes on Monday.

Mo Salah, Roberto Firmino, Alisson, Naby Keita and Xherdan Shaqiri are all returning to preseason work as Liverpool heads to Evian, France to continue warm-weather training. Liverpool has just a week before facing Manchester City in the FA Community Shield, and then another week before the start of the season. It’s unlikely that the quintet returning this week – with Sadio Mane set to return next week – will be ready to go for the start of the Premier League season, but it can potentially give the team a mental lift to see many of the team’s stars back in the squad for daily training sessions.

​“The lads coming back, even if they don’t play, it gives you a lift when they train and with the way they go about their business,” Liverpool left back Andy Robertson told the club’s website. “It doesn’t matter if they play on Wednesday or not, that’s completely up to the manager three days in, but that’s irrelevant: if they’re back in training and back around the place then it makes a difference.

“Mo and Bobby are two of our main men and Alisson was magnificent last season. They are huge characters in the changing room as well so that’ll be massive for us, and then Sadio will come back the following week. Once we get the whole team back together, and I think Shaq and Naby aren’t far off too, they’re players that are familiar around the set-up and around the system and that’s what we need. The quicker we get all of us back together then hopefully the better.”

Without many of the top attackers, some young players for Liverpool have been playing plenty. Aside from players like Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain building fitness, Harry Wilson and Rhian Brewster have received regular minutes. In addition, new signings Harvey Elliot, who just signed officially for Liverpool in the morning, and summer signing Sepp van den Berg each saw the field against Napoli. While they likely won’t play much this Premier League season, they may be called upon to at least be on the bench early on.

Klopp referred to this preseason, with so many stars missing, as a strange one.

“It’s kind of a new situation, but that’s not the reason what’s happened,” Klopp said. “Missing six players is strange. That you lose players during a pre-season, we are used to – that happened from time to time. But that they don’t start from the beginning and come a couple of days before or after we start with the season is not cool. Again, that’s how it is and we prepared everybody as good as possible. We have to fight the start of the season 100 per cent with all we have. The good thing is, if the opponents want to analyse us now, they think ‘easy job’, but we will be a different animal next week.”