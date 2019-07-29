Man United target Maguire misses Leicester training

“Oh my god! Okay, it’s happening!” – Michael Scott… and all Manchester United fans.
Harry Maguire has reportedly missed training at Leicester City for the first time this summer, as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the England center back.
According to our partners Sky Sports, Maguire didn’t take part in Leicester’s training session on Monday as he “phoned in sick” for the session.
Maguire, 26, is said to be keen on a $100 million move to Man United this summer and although the Foxes do not want to sell the player, it could now be hard to keep his mind focused on playing for Leicester this season.
Per the report, Maguire has told Leicester he wants to move before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 8.
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said multiple times during preseason that the club do not need to sell Maguire, but what is the point of keeping a player around who doesn’t want to be there?
As we know, the players have all the power in these situations in today’s game. Virgil Van Dijk‘s move from Southampton to Liverpool was a very similar situation and a six-month delay in that deal didn’t work out for Saints at all.
It has previously been reported that United have had bids rejected by Leicester for Maguire, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side having a decent preseason as new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have settled in, plus Paul Pogba and David De Gea seem to be sticking around (for now) signing Maguire would be the cherry on top of a delicious summer sundae for Solskjaer.
It appears the wheels are in motion for Maguire to become the most-expensive defender in history.