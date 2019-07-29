Marotta: Inter made “fair offer” for Lukaku

Inter Milan has put some pressure on Manchester United as the Italian side looks to sign its new striker.
Speaking with Sky Sports Italia at the Serie A schedule release, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe “Beppe” Marotta stated that it believed the offer for Man United striker Romelu Lukaku was “very fair,” and that while Man United hasn’t agreed yet to the transfer, Inter will keep watch to see if they can seal the deal.
[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]
“The club is strong but there are some obstacles to investments,” Marotta said. “For Lukaku we have made a fair offer to the player’s value, but we continue to monitor the situation.”
Lukaku has been rumored all summer for a move to Inter Milan, and those links haven’t slowed down since Antonio Conte, someone who has seen Lukaku in person multiple times, took over as coach. Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola too has plenty of connections in Italy.
Inter desperately needs a big signing like Lukaku as it needs a replacement for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine forward is currently not in Conte’s first team plans. Icardi’s off the field drama creates just as many fireworks as his goal-scoring record on the field, and it’s thought that the external drama has forced Inter to this decision. As such, Inter is looking for suitors to replace Icardi’s 17 goals in all competitions from last season, which included spending time on the sidelines suspended by the club.
At the same time, there are now reports that Juventus has offered Man United Paolo Dybala in a trade for Lukaku. In the end, Lukaku still ends up in Italy and gets to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and compete for the UEFA Champions League, something he can’t do this season at Man United. Dybala, meanwhile, gets a fresh start for his career, which has stagnated a bit.
For Manchester United, with just two weeks left in the Premier League summer transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to decide whether the club has time to bring in a replacement for Lukaku, or whether he can managing having a player who no longer wants to be in Manchester at the club. Of course, Lukaku signed a contract and Man United has every right to hold onto him until the contract is up, but often times it’s better to let that player go.
That’s why the swap deals make sense. Marcus Rashford can start up top with Dybala just behind, and if those two can form chemistry together, it could form a lethal combination up front.
All of this puts plenty of pressure on both Inter and Man United to complete a deal, and start the dominoes to fall.