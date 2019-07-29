More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news

Marotta: Inter made “fair offer” for Lukaku

By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Inter Milan has put some pressure on Manchester United as the Italian side looks to sign its new striker.

Speaking with Sky Sports Italia at the Serie A schedule release, Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe “Beppe” Marotta stated that it believed the offer for Man United striker Romelu Lukaku was “very fair,” and that while Man United hasn’t agreed yet to the transfer, Inter will keep watch to see if they can seal the deal.

[ MORE: Premier League schedule ]

“The club is strong but there are some obstacles to investments,” Marotta said. “For Lukaku we have made a fair offer to the player’s value, but we continue to monitor the situation.”

Lukaku has been rumored all summer for a move to Inter Milan, and those links haven’t slowed down since Antonio Conte, someone who has seen Lukaku in person multiple times, took over as coach. Lukaku’s agent Mino Raiola too has plenty of connections in Italy.

Inter desperately needs a big signing like Lukaku as it needs a replacement for Mauro Icardi. The Argentine forward is currently not in Conte’s first team plans. Icardi’s off the field drama creates just as many fireworks as his goal-scoring record on the field, and it’s thought that the external drama has forced Inter to this decision. As such, Inter is looking for suitors to replace Icardi’s 17 goals in all competitions from last season, which included spending time on the sidelines suspended by the club.

At the same time, there are now reports that Juventus has offered Man United Paolo Dybala in a trade for Lukaku. In the end, Lukaku still ends up in Italy and gets to play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo and compete for the UEFA Champions League, something he can’t do this season at Man United. Dybala, meanwhile, gets a fresh start for his career, which has stagnated a bit.

For Manchester United, with just two weeks left in the Premier League summer transfer window, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to decide whether the club has time to bring in a replacement for Lukaku, or whether he can managing having a player who no longer wants to be in Manchester at the club. Of course, Lukaku signed a contract and Man United has every right to hold onto him until the contract is up, but often times it’s better to let that player go.

That’s why the swap deals make sense. Marcus Rashford can start up top with Dybala just behind, and if those two can form chemistry together, it could form a lethal combination up front.

All of this puts plenty of pressure on both Inter and Man United to complete a deal, and start the dominoes to fall.

U.S. Soccer’s Cordeiro goes on offense against USWNT

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2019, 8:35 PM EDT
Leave a comment

U.S. Soccer says the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.

According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include benefits received only by the women, like health care.

[MORE: Latest USWNT News]

The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women’s team accused U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team.

Comparing compensation between the two teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women’s team have a base salary while the men are paid based on matches and performance.

“In the weeks ahead, we’ll focus on preparing for mediation and resolving this matter in the best interests of the WNT and U.S. Soccer. I want you to know that U.S. Soccer is committed to doing right by our players, and I’ve been encouraged by the public comments from players expressing their desire for a cooperative approach. I remain optimistic that we can find common ground,” Cordeiro wrote. “Together, I believe we can get this done.”

Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players in matters involving the lawsuit, called the letter “a sad attempt by USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress.

“The USSF has repeatedly admitted that it does not pay the women equally and that it does not believe the women even deserve to be paid equally,” Levinson said. “This is why they use words like “fair and equitable,” not equal in describing pay.”

Cordeiro said the federation recently conducted an extensive analysis of its finances over the past 10 years, seeking to clear up what he called confusion based on the pay structures for both teams.

U.S. Soccer said it pays the women’s national team players a base salary of $100,000 per year, and an additional $67,500 to $72,500 per player as a salary for playing in the National Women’s Soccer League. The women also have health care benefits and a retirement plan.

Conversely, players on the men’s national team are paid by training camp call-ups, game appearances and through performance bonuses. The federation says the men have the ability to earn higher bonuses that the women. The collective bargaining agreements are not made public, and U.S. Soccer did not provide details about the men’s bonus structure.

USSF also says the men’s team generates more revenue. The women’s team generated $101.3 million over the course of 238 games between 2009 and 2019 while the men generated $185.7 over 191 games, according to the federation.

The analysis did not include prize money for tournaments like the World Cup, because those funds are determined by FIFA, soccer’s international governing body, and not U.S. Soccer.

The letter comes amid increasing pressure on U.S. Soccer in the wake of the women’s victory at the World Cup earlier this month. After the United States defeated the Netherlands in Lyon, France, to win a second straight title, the crowd at the stadium chanted “Equal Pay! Equal Pay!”

During the World Cup, more than 50 members of Congress also sent a letter to U.S. Soccer “to express our disappointment of the inequities in pay, publicity, and investment that the U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) has continued to face.” Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia introduced a bill that would withhold federal funding that would go toward hosting the 2026 men’s World Cup until the issue was resolved.

Cordeiro said in the letter that the federation decided to focus on winning the World Cup rather than debate the lawsuit.

“Now that the Women’s World Cup is behind us, a common understanding of key facts will also help advance our shared work to grow women’s soccer in America as well as the larger national discussion about equality,” he wrote.

Levinson maintains the figures provided by U.S. Soccer are misleading.

“The USSF fact sheet is not a “clarification.” It is a ruse. Here is what they cannot deny. For every game a man plays on the MNT he makes a higher base salary payment than a woman on the WNT. For every comparable win or tie, his bonus is higher. That is the very definition of gender discrimination,” Levinson said in a statement. “For the USSF to believe otherwise, is disheartening but it only increases our determination to obtain true equal pay.”

Bournemouth adds holding midfielder Billing

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 6:46 PM EDT
Leave a comment

If there’s a theme so far in Bournemouth’s transfer business this summer, it’s shoring up the team’s defense.

Bournemouth announced on Monday that it had acquired holding midfielder Philip Billing on a permanent transfer from Huddersfield Town FC. According to the BBC, Bournemouth paid more than $18.3 million to sign Billing to a five-year contract.

Although he was relegated last season, Bournemouth clearly liked what it saw in Billing, who is also a Denmark Under-21 international. Now, the club will have a chance to pair Billing up in the middle of the park with Jefferson Lerma, which can allow players like David Brooks and Calum Wilson more space ahead on the field.

“I’m delighted to become an AFC Bournemouth player,” Billing said in a statement. “As soon as I heard of the club’s interest, there was never any doubt in my mind.

“It was an easy decision to make to come into a squad which is full of talented, international players and working with a manager of Eddie Howe’s quality.

“This is an exciting step forward for me and I can’t wait to get started.”

Billing becomes Bournemouth’s third signing of the summer, after defenders Lloyd Kelly and Jack Stacey. And while the club sold defender Tyrone Mings to Aston Villa, the reported $24.4 million received by Bournemouth more than paid for Billing.

Report: Everton out of Zaha sweepstakes

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT
Leave a comment

In a rare move, Everton has reportedly made a public statement to announce its pursuit of Wilfried Zaha is over.

Everton admitted that an undisclosed transfer bid was lodged over the weekend with Crystal Palace, and was subsequently denied. Everton added that any new reports that it would file a new bid, along with sending players such as Cenk Tosun or James McCarthy were false.

Reports have varied across the British press, but according to The Telegraph, Everton’s $67 million transfer bid for Zaha was well below Crystal Palace’s $97.7 million valuation of the English-born winger. Adding players in would in theory help sweeten the deal for Crystal Palace, but manager Roy Hodgson may have decided he just wants cash to go after his own targets, should the club let Zaha move in the next two weeks.

Everton has been willing to mix it up in the transfer market this offseason as it looks to improve its squad. However, it’s only made three first-team signings to this point; confirming Andre Gomes’ transfer from Barcelona, and signing Fabian Delph from Manchester City and Jonas Lossl from Huddersfield Town. The news that Everton will miss out on Zaha is a big blow considering he would have certainly lifted them into top seven contention and potentially, another place in Europe.

At the same time, Everton is on the verge of selling Idrissa Gueye to Paris Saint-Germain, though Everton has been linked with a number of central midfield replacements, including Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko.

At the moment, Everton does have some options out wide. There’s Richarlison who can play anywhere along the forward line, along with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Theo Walcott, Bernard and even Kevin Mirallas, who could get a second spell at the club.

Regarding Zaha, it leaves the Ivory Coast international in an interesting conundrum. After initially looking like he would join Arsenal this summer, it appears the Gunners have decided to move forward with Nicolas Pepe, leaving Zaha to look for a new destination. With Everton out, it’s unclear which top-ten club would be willing to spend the money necessary to sign him.

In the end, it could mean another season at Selhurst Park for Zaha.

 

Courtois suffers ankle sprain

Getty Images
By Daniel KarellJul 29, 2019, 4:05 PM EDT
2 Comments

Thibaut Courtois could miss the rest of Real Madrid’s preseason after suffering an injury in training.

Real Madrid announced that Courtois suffered a grade two ankle sprain, though they did not specify a timetable for his return. According to the American Academy of Orthapedic Surgeons, a grade two ankle sprain involves a partial ligament tear in the ankle and could necessitate an air-cast or walking boot to immobilize the ankle. Considering the seriousness, it’s clear that Courtois will be out of training for at least a week or two as the ankle swelling goes down and can heal, before he can return to full training.

[ MORE: La Liga scores, schedule ]

Courtois was predictably left off Real Madrid’s traveling party to Munich where it will face Tottenham in the semifinals of the Audi Cup on Tuesday at the Allianz Arena.

Perhaps ironically, Zinedine Zidane, who was always looking to replace Costa Rica National Team idol Keylor Navas, will now have to start Navas in preseason matches and potentially the start of the La Liga season, should Courtois need more time to recover.

Courtois was forced to pick the ball out of the net seven times last Friday as Real Madrid was trounced by Atletico Madrid at MetLife Stadium, 7-3. Considering how Real Madrid hasn’t done a major defensive upgrade – just signing youngsters Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy – Courtois and Navas could have another tough season facing a lot of opponent shots.

Meanwhile further up the field, there’s more drama in the Real Madrid squad. According to Diario AS, James Rodriguez has been told that he won’t be sold this summer after vying for a permanent move away from Real Madrid.

Rodriguez has spent the last two seasons on loan at Bayern Munich but after the Bavarians didn’t exercise their purchase option on Rodriguez, he has returned to Real Madrid in a tough spot. Real Madrid may have allowed him to leave before the preseason trip to the U.S., but now with Marco Asensio set to miss the season with a torn ACL, Madrid want to keep Rodriguez around for depth.