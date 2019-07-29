Patrice Evra announces retirement

Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from the game.

“I love this game!”

Evra, 38, has become a social media star in recent years for his upbeat personality and posting videos about his general life with the statement above featuring front and center.

He is now planning a move into coaching, and revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson believed he could become a great manager in the future. Such is his popularity at United, some are suggesting he could become a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s coaching staff somewhere within the Red Devils’ setup.

“I started the course for the UEFA B licence as a coach in 2013,” Evra told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now, I want to finish that so that I can take the A licence. In other words, in a year and a half I will be qualified to manage a team.”

The French left back won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, a Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League with United, and made 81 appearances for the French national team during his glittering career.

Evra made his name at Monaco before moving to United during the January transfer window in 2006 alongside Nemanja Vidic, who have both since been described as two of the best signings Sir Alex ever made.

He went on to play for Juventus where he won two Serie A titles, plus Marseille and West Ham in the latter stages of his career. He also worked his way back into the France squad after the debacle of the 2010 World Cup which ended up in him being stripped of the captaincy and banned for five international games. He was also banned in 2017 after kicking a Marseille fan, they club he then played for, before a Europa League game as he reacted to being abused by the supporter.

But it is at United where he will be remembered most fondly.

A solid, no-nonsense left back who could also surge forward and help attacks, in his prime Evra was one of the finest left backs in Premier League history. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions, plus the FIFPro World XI in 2009, and alongside Rio Ferdinand and Vidic he was a key factor in United’s run to win the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

