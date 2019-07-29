More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Getty Images

Patrice Evra announces retirement

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 2:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Manchester United and France legend Patrice Evra has announced his retirement from the game.

“I love this game!”

Evra, 38, has become a social media star in recent years for his upbeat personality and posting videos about his general life with the statement above featuring front and center.

He is now planning a move into coaching, and revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson believed he could become a great manager in the future. Such is his popularity at United, some are suggesting he could become a member of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s coaching staff somewhere within the Red Devils’ setup.

“I started the course for the UEFA B licence as a coach in 2013,” Evra told Gazzetta dello Sport. “Now, I want to finish that so that I can take the A licence. In other words, in a year and a half I will be qualified to manage a team.”

The French left back won five Premier League titles, three League Cups, a Club World Cup and the UEFA Champions League with United, and made 81 appearances for the French national team during his glittering career.

Evra made his name at Monaco before moving to United during the January transfer window in 2006 alongside Nemanja Vidic, who have both since been described as two of the best signings Sir Alex ever made.

He went on to play for Juventus where he won two Serie A titles, plus Marseille and West Ham in the latter stages of his career. He also worked his way back into the France squad after the debacle of the 2010 World Cup which ended up in him being stripped of the captaincy and banned for five international games. He was also banned in 2017 after kicking a Marseille fan, they club he then played for, before a Europa League game as he reacted to being abused by the supporter.

But it is at United where he will be remembered most fondly.

A solid, no-nonsense left back who could also surge forward and help attacks, in his prime Evra was one of the finest left backs in Premier League history. He was named in the PFA Team of the Year on three occasions, plus the FIFPro World XI in 2009, and alongside Rio Ferdinand and Vidic he was a key factor in United’s run to win the 2007-08 UEFA Champions League.

Injury update on Arsenal’s Alexandre Lacazette

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 1:19 PM EDT
Leave a comment

After Alexandre Lacazette hobbled off during the 2-1 defeat to Lyon on Sunday, Arsenal’s fans have been sweating on his fitness.

A little bit of positive news has arrived.

Lacazette, 28, walked past reporters after the game while wearing a protective boot on his left ankle, as he’d turned his ankle against his former club and walked off after just 12 minutes.

But what he said to the media suggests there is no serious damage to Arsenal’s second-highest goalscorer from last season.

Asked when he would be back Lacazette said “soon” and when pressed on whether it would be two weeks out, he said “no, before that.”

The Gunners face Angers and Barcelona in their final two preseason friendlies and kick off their 2019-20 Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday Aug. 11.

Lacazette was also shown training in the gym without a protective boot on Monday, via Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang‘s Instagram story, so it seems like the updates from Arsenal’s medical staff have been positive over the past 24 hours.

With Nicolas Pepe on the verge of arriving on a club-record $87 million deal, he will join Lacazette and Auba in one of the most-feared strike partnerships in the Premier League. Scoring goals hasn’t been an issue for Arsenal, but the struggles they have at the other end of the pitch certainly have been.

Lacazette and Aubameyang scored 50 goals between them for Arsenal last season and if both can stay fit, the addition of Pepe and Dani Ceballos, plus the likes of Mesut Ozil being around, should provide them with even more goalscoring opportunities this season.

Stop salivating, Arsenal fans.

Transfer rumors: Oyarzabal to Man City; Milinkovic-Savic to Man United

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 12:20 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The transfer window is in full swing as reports and rumors are in overdrive between now and Aug. 8 when the window shuts for the start of the 2019-20 season.

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

Here’s a look at some of the latest gossip from around the Premier League…

Man City don’t want to sell Leroy Sane this summer, but Pep Guardiola has admitted that the player will decide the outcome as Bayern Munich continue to lurk and grow in confidence of signing the German winger.

But the reigning Premier League champions have a plan in place to replace Sane. Step forward, Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Real Sociedad star, 22, has a release clause of $83.5 million and according to a report in Spain from AS, City will activate that in order for the Spanish U21 international to replace Sane.

Oyarzabal starred for Spain in their U21 European Championship success this summer and with Sane said to be valued at around $93 million, City would replace one hugely-talented, and young, winger with another. Oyarzabal has been a rising star at the Basque club and he’s scored 14 goals in each of the past two seasons, with four La Liga campaigns now under his belt.

City don’t want Sane to leave but if he does, they kinda have this transfer market thing figured out, right?

A report from the Daily Mail claims that Manchester United have agreed a deal for Serbia and Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, but the move will only go through if Paul Pogba leaves for Real Madrid this summer.

The central midfielder, 24, has been linked with Europe’s top clubs time and time again over the past few seasons but after bursting onto the scene in Serie A in 2016, his stock has fallen a little after some inconsistency and a less than impressive 2018 World Cup. But in the 2018-19 campaign he rebounded to lead Lazio to the Italian Cup and he was also named the best midfielder in Italy’s top-flight.

A powerful, attack-minded central midfielder, Milinkovic-Savic would be a perfect like-for-like replacement for Pogba if he was to leave United. It is believed Lazio also want over $100 million for their Serbian star, which is $50 million less than what United want from Real for Pogba.

If this does happens, maybe Ed Woodward is showing the first signs that he is indeed a genius in the transfer market after all…

On a serious note, the jury is still out on Milinkovic-Savic at the highest level and his defensive capabilities are a little concerning and may be similar to the issues United have had with Pogba in recent seasons. The fact he is called the Serbian Pogba says it all, as his talent is undoubted and United would need him to become more of an all-round midfielder.

Fun fact: Milinkovic-Savic’s brother, Vanja, was a United goalkeeper from 2014-16 but left them after failing to gain a work permit in the UK.

Report: Nicolas Pepe agrees to Arsenal move

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Nicolas Pepe is set to become an Arsenal player this week in a club-record transfer.

The Ivory Coast international, 24, has returned from his break following the Africa Cup of Nations and Lille are said to have agreed $87 million deals with both Arsenal and Napoli to sell him this summer.

Pepe is also said to be attracting a late bid from Paris Saint-Germain, but Sky Sports say that Pepe has decided he will move to Arsenal. The report adds that he will undergo a medical in London in the coming days.

What’s that? Oh yes, we thought Arsenal didn’t have any money to spend this summer. Apparently they do.

The $87 million deal for Pepe will be paid in several instalments by Arsenal in order to fit into their financial plans, with Unai Emery‘s side winning the race for his signature.

Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season as Lille finished second behind PSG, and only Kylian Mbappe was involved in more goals as the tricky winger (who can also play as a center forward) added 11 assists in the league.

But do Arsenal really need another attacking player? It would appear the one area of their squad which is well-stocked with options, but when a player of Pepe’s ability, and potential, becomes available then you have to snap him up.

The Gunners never got close to the $100 million valuation Crystal Palace wanted for Wilfried Zaha, but it is clear that Emery wants a speedy winger to link up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack. What this means for the futures of Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains to be seen, but Pepe’s arrival is a major coup as Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were all linked with signing Pepe.

If the signing of Dani Ceballos on a season-long from Real Madrid excited Arsenal’s fans, this deal for Pepe will knock their socks off. In addition, signing highly-rated teenage center back William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for $33 million then loaning him back for this season is another positive move. That last transfer doesn’t help Arsenal where they need help most (defense) this season, and that is still the concern regarding their chances of finishing in the top four.

They conceded 51 PL goals last season, the third most of teams who finished in the top 10, and they’ve also seen club captain Laurent Koscielny refuse to go on their U.S. tour during preseason as he wants a move away from the club. However, Rob Holding‘s return from injury is a big boost and Hector Bellerin is also set to come back soon after a lengthy spell out.

Emery has to deliver a top four finish this season and now that he’s had an entire campaign to bed in his ideas, he must deliver a return to the Champions League for the Gunners. Pepe will help that push in a big way, but Arsenal must get better defensively if they’re going to be a success under Emery.

Bale’s agent: Real Madrid called off China transfer

Getty Images
By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
1 Comment

Gareth Bale‘s agent has been talking about the collapse of Bale’s proposed move from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Bale, 30, was set to earn $1.23 million per week in China but various reports have spread the blame for the deal not happening, as the move was called off on Sunday.

Sources close to the club said that Bale and his family want to stay in Europe so told his agent to look for other deals, while other reports suggest that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, and the board demanded a transfer fee for Bale at the last minute.

“Any stories suggesting that Gareth or his family were the reason the deal did not take place are completely false,” Barnett told Sky Sports.

He also told ESPN that Real Madrid “changed their minds” and that reports Bale didn’t didn’t want to go to China were “fake news” and nothing else.

Hmmm.

If Real did indeed change their minds at the last moment, this is a big, big problem for Zinedine Zidane.

His Real team have already lost talented attacker Marco Asensio for the season after he ruptured his ACL during the preseason win against Arsenal last week, while they were also battered 7-3 by crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey on Friday.

This has been a pretty horrible first preseason back in charge at Real for Zidane with injuries mounting up, and his failure to move on Bale after saying it was “best for everyone” if he left this summer is now undermining him. Especially if Real’s board didn’t want to sanction the move for the Welsh superstar as Jiangsu Suning weren’t going to pay a fee for him. They knew that not getting rid of Bale will make Zidane look quite silly.

What does this mean for Bale’s future?

The Chinese Super League transfer window shuts on Wednesday, so a move there now seems dead in the water. European clubs have yet to offer a permanent deal for him. Real have ruled out sending him on loan for the season.

Bale does have one option. He has three years left on his current contract and if things continue to go the way they are, Real could be in serious trouble in the opening months of the season and Zidane may be fired by December. That won’t change the fact that Bale is booed by his own fans and that he’s a little alienated from the rest of the squad, but Zidane being fired would give him a fresh start, of sorts.

This is now a massive power struggle and if Bale doesn’t want to leave, he probably won’t. That will cause Zidane a massive headache and further underline that the players have all the power, no matter which club you’re at.

A Premier League club could offer Bale an escape route with a loan deal in the final days of the summer window, but if Real weren’t keen to lose him to China for nothing, surely they won’t sanction sending him to the PL and subsidize some of his $620,000 per week wage in the process.