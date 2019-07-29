More from PST What did we learn? | Premier League transfer news | Latest USMNT news
Report: Nicolas Pepe agrees to Arsenal move

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 11:29 AM EDT
Nicolas Pepe is set to become an Arsenal player this week in a club-record transfer.

The Ivory Coast international, 24, has returned from his break following the Africa Cup of Nations and Lille are said to have agreed $87 million deals with both Arsenal and Napoli to sell him this summer.

Pepe is also said to be attracting a late bid from Paris Saint-Germain, but Sky Sports say that Pepe has decided he will move to Arsenal. The report adds that he will undergo a medical in London in the coming days.

What’s that? Oh yes, we thought Arsenal didn’t have any money to spend this summer. Apparently they do.

The $87 million deal for Pepe will be paid in several instalments by Arsenal in order to fit into their financial plans, with Unai Emery‘s side winning the race for his signature.

Pepe scored 22 goals in Ligue 1 last season as Lille finished second behind PSG, and only Kylian Mbappe was involved in more goals as the tricky winger (who can also play as a center forward) added 11 assists in the league.

But do Arsenal really need another attacking player? It would appear the one area of their squad which is well-stocked with options, but when a player of Pepe’s ability, and potential, becomes available then you have to snap him up.

The Gunners never got close to the $100 million valuation Crystal Palace wanted for Wilfried Zaha, but it is clear that Emery wants a speedy winger to link up with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in attack. What this means for the futures of Alex Iwobi, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan remains to be seen, but Pepe’s arrival is a major coup as Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich were all linked with signing Pepe.

If the signing of Dani Ceballos on a season-long from Real Madrid excited Arsenal’s fans, this deal for Pepe will knock their socks off. In addition, signing highly-rated teenage center back William Saliba from Saint-Etienne for $33 million then loaning him back for this season is another positive move. That last transfer doesn’t help Arsenal where they need help most (defense) this season, and that is still the concern regarding their chances of finishing in the top four.

They conceded 51 PL goals last season, the third most of teams who finished in the top 10, and they’ve also seen club captain Laurent Koscielny refuse to go on their U.S. tour during preseason as he wants a move away from the club. However, Rob Holding‘s return from injury is a big boost and Hector Bellerin is also set to come back soon after a lengthy spell out.

Emery has to deliver a top four finish this season and now that he’s had an entire campaign to bed in his ideas, he must deliver a return to the Champions League for the Gunners. Pepe will help that push in a big way, but Arsenal must get better defensively if they’re going to be a success under Emery.

Bale’s agent: Real Madrid called off China transfer

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 10:54 AM EDT
Gareth Bale‘s agent has been talking about the collapse of Bale’s proposed move from Real Madrid to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning.

Bale, 30, was set to earn $1.23 million per week in China but various reports have spread the blame for the deal not happening, as the move was called off on Sunday.

Sources close to the club said that Bale and his family want to stay in Europe so told his agent to look for other deals, while other reports suggest that Real’s president, Florentino Perez, and the board demanded a transfer fee for Bale at the last minute.

“Any stories suggesting that Gareth or his family were the reason the deal did not take place are completely false,” Barnett told Sky Sports.

He also told ESPN that Real Madrid “changed their minds” and that reports Bale didn’t didn’t want to go to China were “fake news” and nothing else.

Hmmm.

If Real did indeed change their minds at the last moment, this is a big, big problem for Zinedine Zidane.

His Real team have already lost talented attacker Marco Asensio for the season after he ruptured his ACL during the preseason win against Arsenal last week, while they were also battered 7-3 by crosstown rivals Atletico Madrid in New Jersey on Friday.

This has been a pretty horrible first preseason back in charge at Real for Zidane with injuries mounting up, and his failure to move on Bale after saying it was “best for everyone” if he left this summer is now undermining him. Especially if Real’s board didn’t want to sanction the move for the Welsh superstar as Jiangsu Suning weren’t going to pay a fee for him. They knew that not getting rid of Bale will make Zidane look quite silly.

What does this mean for Bale’s future?

The Chinese Super League transfer window shuts on Wednesday, so a move there now seems dead in the water. European clubs have yet to offer a permanent deal for him. Real have ruled out sending him on loan for the season.

Bale does have one option. He has three years left on his current contract and if things continue to go the way they are, Real could be in serious trouble in the opening months of the season and Zidane may be fired by December. That won’t change the fact that Bale is booed by his own fans and that he’s a little alienated from the rest of the squad, but Zidane being fired would give him a fresh start, of sorts.

This is now a massive power struggle and if Bale doesn’t want to leave, he probably won’t. That will cause Zidane a massive headache and further underline that the players have all the power, no matter which club you’re at.

A Premier League club could offer Bale an escape route with a loan deal in the final days of the summer window, but if Real weren’t keen to lose him to China for nothing, surely they won’t sanction sending him to the PL and subsidize some of his $620,000 per week wage in the process.

Klopp explains poor preseason; stars set to return

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 9:45 AM EDT
Jurgen Klopp was not a happy bunny when speaking to reporters on Monday.

Liverpool’s boss bristled when a journalist the FA Community Shield was called a “curtain-raiser” for the new season, as a poor preseason seems to be annoying the German coach a little.

Following a 3-0 defeat to Napoli in Edinburgh on Sunday, Liverpool have now lost three of their four marquee preseason friendlies with defeats against Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla and a draw against Sporting Lisbon in the USA. They’ve conceded 10 goals in those four games.

Klopp explained why the European champions have been struggling this summer, and the reasons are rather obvious on the face of things.

“I don’t want to find excuses before we play City. But we had a completely different preseason,” Klopp said. “We played without six players and to say this must be the statement for us would be completely mad.

“Good results in the pre-season help to build confidence but that’s not the most important thing. The most important thing is that you build the physical skills for a long, long season because we have to, pretty much, prepare only for the games. There’s not a lot of time to train.”

Klopp then went on to call Liverpool’s week in Evian, France as their “most important of the season” as stars return and the preparation all comes together.

“We had to do intense sessions in the first three weeks. We played the games in different circumstances,” Klopp said. “It’s always been clear Evian would be the most important week of the season, and we have five days after City before Norwich.”

Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita and Sadio Mane were involved in the Africa Cup of Nations, as the latter will return to Liverpool the week the season starts on Aug. 5. Alisson and Fabinho played for Brazil this summer in their Copa America success, while Xherdan Shaqiri has been struggling with an injury.

Given all of that, Klopp seemed a little concerned that his side could get a bit of a spanking against City on Sunday.

“It is a good test of the things that are there [in place]. We have to defend in a good way, because if you don’t defend well against City, we can get a proper knock,” Klopp added.

As for Man City, they have been without Sergio Aguero, Ederson, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Fernandinho throughout preseason, as Pep Guardiola‘s men will go into Sunday’s traditional curtain-raiser (sorry, Jurgen…) as the favorites.

Liverpool’s squad is able to cope with some key absentees, as we saw that last season when Divock Origi, Shaqiri and Joe Gomez stepped in when needed. But with only two teenagers signed this summer (Harvey Elliott and Sepp van den Berg), is Klopp feeling the pressure to compete with City’s incredible squad depth?

With Salah, Mane, Firmino and Alisson only just arriving back in England after a long summer of tournaments, if you’re playing Liverpool early in the Premier League season you’ll probably be quite happy about that. But long-term, Liverpool will be just fine. A summer of not having superstars around is far from ideal, but the aforementioned names will soon get back up to speed and dominate PL games.

Below is Liverpool’s full squad for their week training in Evian, France before they play Man City on Sunday in the Community Shield.

Liverpool squad: Alexander-Arnold, Alisson, Brewster, Duncan, Elliott, Fabinho, Firmino, Gomez, Henderson, Hoever, Keita, Lallana, Larouci, Lewis, Lonergan, Lovren, Matip, Mignolet, Milner, Ojrzynski, Origi, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Robertson, Salah, Shaqiri, Van den Berg, Van Dijk, Wijnaldum, Wilson.

Man United target Maguire misses Leicester training

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 9:05 AM EDT
“Oh my god! Okay, it’s happening!” – Michael Scott… and all Manchester United fans.

[ MORE: Lukaku out of squad

Harry Maguire has reportedly missed training at Leicester City for the first time this summer, as Manchester United continue their pursuit of the England center back.

According to our partners Sky Sports, Maguire didn’t take part in Leicester’s training session on Monday as he “phoned in sick” for the session.

Maguire, 26, is said to be keen on a $100 million move to Man United this summer and although the Foxes do not want to sell the player, it could now be hard to keep his mind focused on playing for Leicester this season.

Per the report, Maguire has told Leicester he wants to move before the transfer window shuts on Aug. 8.

Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said multiple times during preseason that the club do not need to sell Maguire, but what is the point of keeping a player around who doesn’t want to be there?

As we know, the players have all the power in these situations in today’s game. Virgil Van Dijk‘s move from Southampton to Liverpool was a very similar situation and a six-month delay in that deal didn’t work out for Saints at all.

It has previously been reported that United have had bids rejected by Leicester for Maguire, but with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s side having a decent preseason as new signings Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have settled in, plus Paul Pogba and David De Gea seem to be sticking around (for now) signing Maguire would be the cherry on top of a delicious summer sundae for Solskjaer.

It appears the wheels are in motion for Maguire to become the most-expensive defender in history.

Romelu Lukaku left out of Man United squad

By Joe Prince-WrightJul 29, 2019, 7:55 AM EDT
Romelu Lukaku has yet to feature for Manchester United in preseason and speculating regarding his future at Old Trafford will continue to swirl.

The Belgian star was left out of United’s 26-man squad for their trip to Norway to play Kristiansund on Tuesday, and there was no reason given for his absence on the club website.

Lukaku, 26, has been linked with moves to Italian giants Juventus and Inter Milan throughout the summer and it appears the end-game is near.

Reports suggest that Juve will offer Paulo Dybala for Lukaku, while Inter have been negotiating with United for some time but the Red Devils are said to want over $90 million for their Belgian striker and Antonio Conte‘s side are yet to offer anywhere near that.

An extra caveat to all of this is that Lukaku traveled with United to Australia and China for their lengthy preseason tour but didn’t play a single second due to a minor injury.

He could often be seen training on his own or working out on an excercise bike in the gym, as his future remains up in the air.

Do United need him?

Given his penchant as a proven goalscorer, you always need those around. But given the fact that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants young, speedy strikers and he has a lot of them, Lukaku’s skillset makes him surplus to requirements right off the bat.

We saw him chucked out wide at times during the second half of last season and although he caused problems in that role, he never looked comfortable. Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and youngsters Dan James and Mason Greenwood looked more natural fits for United’s new high-octane playing style.

Lukaku has talked about his love for Serie A on multiple occasions and it appears his time in the Premier League is about to come to an end.

When we look back on his United career, 42 goals in 96 appearances isn’t a bad record at all. But it doesn’t tell the whole story.

His hold-up play didn’t improve much, neither did his record against the top six clubs, and the lack of service he received — especially in the opening months of Jose Mourinho’s final season in charge — saw him frustrated so when chances did arrive he snatched at them.

Along with Paul Pogba, Lukaku always seemed to be under pressure at United and it seems close to the mark to say both have been too inconsistent over the past few seasons.

Here is United’s squad in full for the trop to Norway

David De Gea, Lee Grant, Joel Pereira, Sergio Romero; Diogo Dalot, Phil Jones, Victor Lindelof, Marcos Rojo, Luke Shaw, Chris Smalling, Axel Tuanzebe, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Ashley Young; Fred, Angel Gomes, Daniel James, Jesse Lingard, Juan Mata, Nemanja Matic, Scott McTominay, Andreas Pereira, Paul Pogba; Tahith Chong, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford.